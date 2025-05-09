GCA Welcomes Denmark’s Ole Thonke to its Advisory Board

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today announced the appointment of H.E. Mr Ole Thonke, Undersecretary for Development Policy and Climate Ambassador at Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to its Advisory Board. This appointment reinforces GCA’s commitment to advancing climate adaptation globally through strategic leadership and innovative partnerships.

Mr Thonke brings extensive expertise in climate adaptation and sustainable development, having significantly contributed to Denmark’s global leadership in these fields. Prior to his position as Undersecretary for Development Policy, Mr Thonke served as ambassador to Kenya, Pakistan and Bolivia, as well as head of office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Office for Green Diplomacy, and also head of Citizen Services. His experience in driving international collaboration and pioneering innovative adaptation strategies aligns closely with GCA’s mission to accelerate transformative climate solutions worldwide.

On his appointment, Ole Thonke stated: "Climate change is an existential crisis facing the world today. It deeply affects the poor and threatens to undo decades of development efforts. The world needs to scale up climate adaptation. Supporting affected countries in e.g., Africa in adapting to climate change is a priority for Denmark. That is why I am proud to represent Denmark on the Advisory Board and to work closely with an organization that is at the forefront of this critical agenda."

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, welcomed the appointment, saying: "We are delighted to welcome H.E. Mr Ole Thonke to the GCA Advisory Board. His remarkable leadership and deep commitment to sustainability and climate resilience will greatly enhance our efforts to scale innovative adaptation solutions. With his insights and Denmark's strong record of sustainable development, we can further our shared goal of creating resilient communities and economies around the globe."

Denmark has long been recognized as a global leader in adaptation, leveraging its expertise in water management, green energy, and sustainable urban planning. Through international partnerships, Denmark has supported vulnerable countries in strengthening their resilience, particularly in areas such as the design and integration of adaptation solutions in investments in water, urban resilience, and infrastructure assets and services to strengthen and protect infrastructure from the damage caused by environmental shocks, climate change and weather-related disasters.

The country’s commitment to adaptation is exemplified by its contributions to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), co-led by GCA and the African Development Bank, to mobilize resources and technical expertise to advance adaptation initiatives across the continent in order to build more resilient communities and economies. To date GCA has with Denmark’s support influenced 20 investment projects worth over USD 5.5 billion, which will strengthen the resilience of infrastructure that will benefit more than 46 million people and generate over 132,000 jobs.

The GCA Advisory Board plays a critical role in guiding the organization’s strategic direction and enhancing its impact. With H.E. Mr Ole Thonke’s appointment, GCA is further equipped to champion adaptation solutions that align with global priorities and deliver lasting benefits for vulnerable populations worldwide.

Notes to Editors

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that promotes adaptation to the impacts of climate change. It works to climate-proof development by instigating policy reforms and influencing investments made by international financial institutions and the private sector. The goal is to bring climate adaptation to the forefront of the global fight against climate change and ensure that it remains prominent.



Founded in 2018, GCA embodies innovation in its approach to climate adaptation as well as in its physical presence. It operates from the largest floating office in the world, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh; and Beijing, China. The Center will open a new office in Nairobi, Kenya in 2025.

