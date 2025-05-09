Garuda Therapeutics Announces Name Change to Stratus Therapeutics to Reflect Mission of Pioneering Full Hematopoietic System Renewal

New corporate identity reflects the continued evolution toward developing the Stratus Prime™ platform to deliver on-demand, Prime HSCs™ and Prime HPCs™ for curative blood and immune system restoration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garuda Therapeutics (“Garuda”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapies, today announced that it has changed its name to Stratus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stratus”). The new name reflects the company’s commitment to pioneering full hematopoietic system renewal through its novel platform, Stratus Prime™, and lead product candidate, ST-101.

Stratus Therapeutics is the only company developing on-demand Prime HSCs™ and Prime HPCs™ to restore the blood and immune system without the need to identify a donor. Its lead product, ST-101, is designed to achieve durable, curative outcomes with full immune compatibility and greatly diminish or eliminate the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

"Today, a significant number of patients around the world fail to safely receive curative stem cell transplants because they cannot find a matched donor in time," said Avanish Vellanki, MBS, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Therapeutics. "Our Stratus Prime™ platform offers a bold new approach to deliver on-demand Prime HSCs™ and Prime HPCs™, without the need to wait for a donor, with the curative intent of a solid organ transplant. We aim to dramatically expand patient access to transformative, donor-free therapies while eliminating the immense cost, complexity, and wait time associated with traditional transplants."

"Launching the Stratus brand reflects our belief that hematopoietic system failure should be treated with complete restoration, not management. Our mission is to make full-system blood and immune restoration available on demand, delivering profound global impact across oncology, rare diseases, and beyond."

In connection with the name change, Stratus will have a new corporate website at www.stratustx.com.

About Stratus Therapeutics

Stratus Therapeutics is redefining regenerative medicine with Stratus Prime™ — a platform for full hematopoietic system renewal, on demand. Our proprietary product, ST-101, includes both hematopoietic stem cells (Prime HSCs™) and hematopoietic progenitor cells (Prime HPCs™) to drive durable, long-term engraftment with full hematopoietic system restoration, while supporting near-term immune reconstitution. ST-101 is uniquely engineered to deliver a high proportion of Prime HSCs™ in the absence of T-cells, positioning it as a next-generation allogeneic graft, but with immediate availability. ST-101 aims to offer enhanced engraftment outcomes while diminishing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). As an off-the-shelf therapy with full HLA immune compatibility, ST-101 aims to eliminate the search associated with finding donors and potentially mitigate the challenges of conventional conditioning regimens. Stratus Therapeutics hopes to position ST-101 as a scalable path to curative blood and immune system replacement.

