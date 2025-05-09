Submit Release
Fiverr to Present at Upcoming Conference

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time: 3:50 pm Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Investor Relations:
Jinjin Qian
investors@fiverr.com

Press:
Jenny Chang
press@fiverr.com

