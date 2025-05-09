Kymera Therapeutics Expands Industry Leading Immunology Pipeline with New First-in-Class, Oral IRF5 Degrader Program with Potential to Address Multiple Immuno-Inflammatory Diseases

IRF5 program strengthens Kymera’s oral immunology pipeline with a complementary mechanism to expand into rheumatic and other autoimmune diseases with a potential best-in-class oral drug

IRF5, a historically undrugged transcription factor and master regulator of immunity, has strong genetic and clinical pathway validation across multiple diseases including RA, SLE, IBD and others

KT-579, a potent, selective, oral degrader of IRF5 with an excellent profile in preclinical safety studies, has demonstrated activity comparable or superior to approved and clinically active drugs in multiple efficacy animal models of lupus and RA

IND-enabling studies are ongoing with Phase 1 testing expected to begin in early 2026

Company to hold video webcast today at 10:00 a.m. ET as part of the release of first quarter 2025 results

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today unveiled a new wholly-owned program within its industry-leading oral immunology pipeline. KT-579, a highly potent, selective, first-in-class development candidate, targets IRF5, an essential signaling node in genetically and clinically validated immune pathways driving inflammation in many diseases with no or suboptimal oral options. The new program serves as a valuable addition to the Company's current portfolio, positioned to target multiple common immuno-inflammatory diseases with the potential to expand access to oral systemic advanced therapies for broader patient populations. Kymera will share preclinical data and outline upcoming milestones for KT-579 during a video webcast this morning.

“We’re excited to unveil KT-579 as the latest addition to our paradigm-shifting oral immunology portfolio, providing a complementary immunoregulatory mechanism to our existing pipeline. IRF5 is a master regulator of immunity, and we believe blocking its activity with our degrader has the potential to deliver a transformative oral option in multiple chronic, debilitating rheumatic and autoimmune diseases,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “The compelling data we have generated demonstrating activity in human primary cells, patient cell samples, and preclinical animal models showcases, for the first time in industry, that targeting IRF5 can lead to correcting immune dysregulation in a disease specific way while generally sparing normal cells.”

Historically an undrugged transcription factor, IRF5 is a master regulator of innate and adaptive immune response pathways involving pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNFα, IL-6, IL-12, IL-23), B cell activation (autoantibody production), and Type I Interferon (IFN). IRF5 is selectively expressed and activated in specific cell types such as dendritic cells, monocytes, macrophages, and B cells. Its cell- and disease activation-specific profile has the potential to block cell-specific immune dysregulation while sparing normal cell function. IRF5 has been challenging to drug using traditional small molecule inhibitors due to multiple complex activation steps and the high degree of IRF family member homology.

KT-579, a potent, selective and oral degrader has the potential to be the first IRF5-targeted therapy to deliver a completely novel and potentially transformative treatment option, in many cases superior to pathway biologics, in rheumatic and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, Sjögren’s, RA, IBD, among others. Currently in IND-enabling studies, the Company intends to advance KT-579 into Phase 1 clinical testing in early 2026.

In preclinical studies, KT-579 demonstrated an encouraging profile in human primary cells, patient derived cells, and in vivo disease models generally superior to existing standards of care:

Selectivity and Potency: KT-579 was highly selective for IRF5 over all other proteins in the detectable proteome including other IRF family proteins. KT-579 also demonstrated picomolar to nanomolar potencies across all relevant human cell types evaluated, including B cells, dendritic cells, macrophages, and monocytes. KT-579 demonstrated potent inhibition of proinflammatory cytokines downstream of TLR4, TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9 activation in cellular assays and blocked Type I IFN production and response.



KT-579 was highly selective for IRF5 over all other proteins in the detectable proteome including other IRF family proteins. KT-579 also demonstrated picomolar to nanomolar potencies across all relevant human cell types evaluated, including B cells, dendritic cells, macrophages, and monocytes. KT-579 demonstrated potent inhibition of proinflammatory cytokines downstream of TLR4, TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9 activation in cellular assays and blocked Type I IFN production and response. In Vivo Profile: KT-579 achieved robust degradation (>90%) across multiple preclinical species in vivo and in all disease-relevant tissues with low oral doses. In preclinical safety studies, KT-579 did not show any adverse effects at concentrations up to 200-fold the projected human efficacious levels, demonstrating a favorable safety profile.



KT-579 achieved robust degradation (>90%) across multiple preclinical species in vivo and in all disease-relevant tissues with low oral doses. In preclinical safety studies, KT-579 did not show any adverse effects at concentrations up to 200-fold the projected human efficacious levels, demonstrating a favorable safety profile. Efficacy Models: In several preclinical efficacy models of lupus and RA, KT-579 was generally more efficacious than clinically active or marketed small molecule inhibitors and injectable biologics, phenocopying IRF5 knockout studies. In a lupus model, KT-579 demonstrated sustained and near complete reduction of proteinuria and circulating autoantibodies superior to the current standard of care. Additionally, in lupus patient PBMC samples, KT-579 effectively blocked TLR7- and TLR8-induced pro-inflammatory cytokines and IFNβ production and TLR9-induced IgG levels. In a mouse RA model, treatment with KT-579 led to significant reduction in joint swelling.



Event Details

Kymera will host a video webcast today, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast please register via this link or visit “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@kymeratx.com

media@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

