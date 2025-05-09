Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Needham Technology, Internet & Telecom Conference

Date: May 13, 2025

Fireside Chat: 2:15 p.m. ET

Event: Seaport Growth Conference

Date: May 15, 2025

Fireside Chat: 1:00 p.m. ET

Event: B. Riley Institutional Investors Conference

Date: May 21, 2025

Event: TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: May 28, 2025

Fireside Chat: 1:50 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at investors.taboola.com .

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contacts:

Jessica Kourakos

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com

