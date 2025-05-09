Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,782 in the last 365 days.

AMC Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC Networks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMCX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Kristin Dolan said: "We continue to execute on our core strengths as we navigate the changing world of media. During the first quarter we delivered high-quality premium programming to our audiences, launched ad-supported AMC+ on Charter and generated $94 million of free cash flow.(1) We remain nimble and opportunistic in broadly distributing our sought-after content across all available platforms to build value for our partners, viewers and shareholders."

Operational Highlights:

  • Launched ad-supported AMC+ availability for Spectrum TV Select customers at the end of March as part of our early, multi-year renewal with Charter announced last September.
  • Continued expansion of our growing FAST channels business with upcoming launch of new FAST channel, Acorn TV Mysteries.
  • Dark Winds returned for its third season with approximately 2.2 million premiere night viewers and a significant increase in AMC+ direct-to-consumer acquisition activity over the previous season. The series, which continues to receive near universal critical acclaim, has been renewed for a fourth season.
  • Continued strong momentum across the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with the upcoming launch of new series: Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, debuting this fall and renewal of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches for a third season.
  • Announced development of a new AMC Studios franchise, Great American Stories, built on iconic American stories. Each season will be devoted to a different celebrated work, historical moment, or individual narrative celebrating the American spirit, starting with The Grapes of Wrath.
  • Greenlit Allie & Andi, a new Acorn TV crime drama, with Brooke Shields starring and executive producing.
  • As the Company continues to dominate the horror space, it is offering advertisers unparalleled access to a loyal and engaged fan base through new opportunities including the upcoming ad-supported launch of Shudder; Shudder’s 10-year anniversary this year; and a multi-platform partnership with Sphere this fall across FearFest, Shudder and Sphere’s annual “Sphere of Fear” Exosphere show.

Financial Highlights – First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $109 million; Free Cash Flow(1) of $94 million.
  • Operating income of $64 million; Adjusted Operating Income(1) of $104 million, with a margin of 19%.
  • Net revenues of $555 million decreased 7% from the prior year.
    • Streaming revenues of $157 million increased 8% from the prior year.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.34; Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.52.

Consolidated Results:

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 Three Months Ended March 31,  
 2025    2024   Change
Net Revenues $ 555,233   $ 596,461   (6.9 )%
Operating Income $ 64,197   $ 110,178   (41.7 )%
Adjusted Operating Income $ 104,485   $ 149,124   (29.9 )%
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.34   $ 1.03   (67.0 )%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.52   $ 1.16   (55.2 )%
             
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 108,805   $ 150,869   (27.9 )%
Free Cash Flow $ 94,185   $ 144,149   (34.7 )%

(1) See page 4 of this earnings release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release. This discussion includes the definition of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow.

Segment Results:

Domestic Operations - First Quarter Results:

(dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended March 31,  
2025   2024   Change
Net Revenues $ 486,307   $ 524,226   (7.2 )%
Segment Adjusted Operating Income   123,924     162,319   (23.7 )%

  • Domestic Operations revenues decreased 7% from the prior year to $486 million.
    • Subscription revenues decreased 3% to $313 million due to declines in the linear subscriber universe, partially offset by streaming revenue growth.
      • Streaming revenues increased 8% to $157 million primarily due to the impact of price increases across our services.
        • In the first quarter, we updated our streaming subscriber definition to only include subscribers who register on an a la carte basis and from whom we receive a fee for one of our streaming services, directly through our direct-to-consumer ("DTC") applications or indirectly through one of our streaming platform arrangements. This definitional change resulted in the exclusion of subscribers from our count who received access to our streaming services from distributors through a video package that also included access to our programming networks. Subscribers in this release reflect our updated definition. Recast subscribers for historical periods can be found in the "Other Matters" section of this release. Streaming subscribers of 10.2 million as of March 31, 2025 were consistent with streaming subscribers as of March 31, 2024. Streaming subscribers declined slightly as compared to 10.4 million subscribers at the end of 2024. The sequential decrease reflects our continued focus on higher quality subscribers, which was realized through the implementation of tighter credit standards for new sign-ups across our DTC and partner acquisition funnels as well as the timing and cadence of our content slate and subscriber acquisition marketing. We are already seeing the benefits of the further strengthening of our subscriber base with strong retention and engagement across the portfolio. In the first quarter we saw a year-over-year improvement in retention, and in terms of engagement we saw a sequential double-digit increase in viewership hours per subscriber.
      • Affiliate revenues declined 12% to $156 million primarily due to basic subscriber declines, and to a lesser extent, contractual rate decreases in connection with renewals.
    • Content licensing revenues decreased 13% to $54 million due to the availability of deliveries in the period, including the prior year beneficial impact of the sale of our rights and interests to Killing Eve in the first quarter of 2024.
    • Advertising revenues decreased 15% to $119 million primarily due to linear ratings declines.
  • Adjusted Operating Income decreased 24% to $124 million, with a margin of 25%. The decrease in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by continued revenue headwinds in our linear businesses.

International - First Quarter Results:

(dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended March 31,  
2025   2024   Change
Net Revenues $ 69,946   $ 75,605   (7.5 )%
Segment Adjusted Operating Income   9,851     13,400   (26.5 )%

  • International revenues decreased 7% from the prior year to $70 million.
    • Subscription revenues decreased 12% to $45 million primarily due to the non-renewal of a distribution agreement in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2024.
    • Advertising revenues increased 5% to $23 million due to increased ratings and advertising growth in the U.K., including digital and advanced advertising, partially offset by lower advertising revenues across our other European markets.
  • Adjusted Operating Income decreased 26% to $10 million. The decrease in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by the impact of the non-renewal of a distribution agreement in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other Matters

Open Market Repurchases of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029

In April 2025, the Company repurchased $32 million principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due February 2029 through open market repurchases, at a $9 million discount, and retired the repurchased notes.

Streaming Subscribers and Subscription Revenue Reporting Changes

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company updated its definition of "streaming subscribers" and the definitions of "affiliate revenues" and "streaming revenues". These changes have no effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements or results of operations. The impact of these changes to historical affiliate revenues and streaming revenues is not material. The new definitions are as follows:

Streaming subscriber (previously "aggregate paid subscriber"): A subscriber who registers on an a la carte basis and from whom we receive a fee for one of our streaming services directly through our DTC applications or indirectly through one of our streaming platform arrangements.

The Company expects to provide further updates over time regarding the trending of customers that are provided access to our streaming services as part of video packages that also include access to our programming networks to ensure a holistic picture of the Company's programming distribution.

The following table sets forth our streaming subscribers, presented under both the old definition of "aggregate paid subscriber" and the new definition of "streaming subscriber" as of each date indicated.

(in thousands) December 31,
2023		   March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
As originally reported (a) 11,443     11,516     11,588     11,750     12,388  
Adjustments (b) (1,306 )   (1,351 )   (1,371 )   (1,545 )   (1,971 )
Recast (c) 10,137     10,165     10,217     10,205     10,417  


(a) Originally reported as "aggregate paid subscribers". Prior to the first quarter of 2025, a paid subscription was defined as a subscription to a direct-to-consumer service or a subscription received through distributor arrangements, in which we received a fee for the distribution of our streaming services.
(b) Primarily consists of Orange (Spain) and Philo customers at the end of the period presented that were provided access to our streaming services as part of video packages that also included access to our programming networks.
(c) Under new definition of "streaming subscribers".

Affiliate revenues: Represents fees received from distributors for the rights to use the Company's programming under multi-year contracts, commonly referred to as "affiliation agreements." Affiliate revenues also include fees received from distributors who provide access to our streaming services to customers through a video package that also includes access to our programming networks. Affiliate revenues are earned from cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, including direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers and virtual multichannel video programming distributors.

Streaming revenues: Represents fees for our streaming services earned from our DTC platforms as well as through streaming platform arrangements with companies that sell our streaming services on our behalf.

Stock Repurchase Program & Outstanding Shares

As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of the Company’s outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The Stock Repurchase Program has no pre-established termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $135 million of authorization remaining for repurchase under the Stock Repurchase Program.

As of May 2, 2025, the Company had 33,442,870 shares of Class A Common Stock and 11,484,408 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, which will be filed later today, for further details regarding the above matters.

Description of Non-GAAP Measures

Internally, the Company uses Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Free Cash Flow measures as the most important indicators of its business performance and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators.

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before share-based compensation expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses), restructuring and other related charges, cloud computing amortization, and including the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted operating income (loss) from majority-owned equity method investees. From time to time, we may exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses, or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) from AOI that affect our operating performance. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of the business without regard to the effect of the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

The Company believes that Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts, and peers to compare performance in the industry.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Since Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), please see page 10 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, all of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure of its liquidity is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow, please see page 10 of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings per diluted share excluding the following items: amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses); non-cash impairments of goodwill, intangible and fixed assets; restructuring and other related charges; and the impact associated with the modification of debt arrangements, including gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt; as well as the impact of taxes on the aforementioned items. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its performance with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to Adjusted EPS, please see page 11 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Conference Call Information

AMC Networks will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. To listen to the call, please visit investors.amcnetworks.com.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contact

Investor Relations   Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert   Georgia Juvelis
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com   georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com


AMC NETWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Revenues, net $ 555,233     $ 596,461  
Operating expenses:      
Technical and operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)   267,346       271,576  
Selling, general and administrative   197,975       188,881  
Depreciation and amortization   20,926       25,826  
Restructuring and other related charges   4,789        
Total operating expenses   491,036       486,283  
Operating income   64,197       110,178  
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (43,392 )     (32,841 )
Interest income   8,415       8,885  
Miscellaneous, net   7,888       (5,190 )
Total other expense   (27,089 )     (29,146 )
Income from operations before income taxes   37,108       81,032  
Income tax expense   (14,955 )     (23,649 )
Net income including noncontrolling interests   22,153       57,383  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (4,104 )     (11,580 )
Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders $ 18,049     $ 45,803  
       
Net income per share attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders:      
Basic $ 0.40     $ 1.04  
Diluted $ 0.34     $ 1.03  
       
Weighted average common shares:      
Basic   44,821       44,068  
Diluted   56,616       44,600  


AMC NETWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 22,153     $ 57,383  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   20,926       25,826  
Share-based compensation expenses related to equity classified awards   5,757       6,075  
Non-cash restructuring and other related charges   3,470        
Amortization and write-off of program rights   197,881       202,552  
Amortization of deferred carriage fees   6,885       4,920  
Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   (3,329 )     2,504  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts on indebtedness   1,969       1,750  
Deferred income taxes   (10,675 )     (4,011 )
Other, net   (3,928 )     (2,230 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, trade (including amounts due from related parties, net)   53,204       30,704  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   12,658       63,606  
Program rights and obligations, net   (169,605 )     (193,006 )
Deferred revenue   (1,296 )     (4,575 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities   (27,265 )     (40,629 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   108,805       150,869  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (14,620 )     (6,720 )
Other investing activities, net         3,936  
Net cash used in investing activities   (14,620 )     (2,784 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Principal payments on Term Loan A Facility   (8,125 )     (16,875 )
Deemed repurchases of restricted stock units   (3,643 )     (3,961 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations   (1,198 )     (1,129 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests         (1,168 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (12,966 )     (23,133 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from operations   81,219       124,952  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   4,361       (5,006 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   784,649       570,576  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 870,229     $ 690,522  


AMC NETWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 870,229     $ 784,649  
Accounts receivable, trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,913 and $9,468)   573,234       623,898  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   259,878       262,257  
Total current assets   1,703,341       1,670,804  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $473,179 and $458,396   145,010       143,036  
Program rights, net   1,655,445       1,713,952  
Intangible assets, net   209,961       216,478  
Goodwill   250,728       246,304  
Deferred tax assets, net   14,517       13,183  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   54,595       58,390  
Other assets   298,229       300,074  
Total assets $ 4,331,826     $ 4,362,221  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 99,320     $ 88,570  
Accrued liabilities   270,856       290,718  
Current portion of program rights obligations   191,119       221,603  
Deferred revenue   60,576       61,838  
Current portion of long-term debt   97,500       7,500  
Current portion of lease obligations   33,673       32,439  
Total current liabilities   753,044       702,668  
Program rights obligations   142,927       144,476  
Long-term debt, net   2,232,563       2,328,719  
Lease obligations   56,417       64,581  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   111,585       121,302  
Other liabilities   53,081       60,334  
Total liabilities   3,349,617       3,422,080  
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interests   61,076       55,881  
Stockholders' equity:      
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 360,000 shares authorized: 66,730 and 66,730 shares issued and 33,431 and 32,636 shares outstanding, respectively   667       667  
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 90,000 shares authorized: 11,484 shares issued and outstanding   115       115  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 45,000 shares authorized: none issued          
Paid-in capital   424,806       437,860  
Accumulated earnings   2,104,801       2,092,229  
Treasury stock, at cost (33,299 and 34,094 shares Class A Common Stock, respectively)   (1,391,334 )     (1,408,307 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (250,218 )     (266,969 )
Total AMC Networks stockholders' equity   888,837       855,595  
Non-redeemable noncontrolling interests   32,296       28,665  
Total stockholders' equity   921,133       884,260  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,331,826     $ 4,362,221  


AMC NETWORKS INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Capitalization March 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents $ 870,229  
   
Credit facility debt (a) $ 357,500  
   
10.25% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029 $ 875,000  
4.25% Senior Notes due February 2029   985,010  
4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due February 2029 (b)   143,750  
Senior notes (c) $ 2,003,760  
Total debt $ 2,361,260  
   
Net debt $ 1,491,031  
   
Finance leases   16,289  
Net debt and finance leases $ 1,507,320  
   
  Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2025
Operating Income (GAAP) $ (85,581 )
Share-based compensation expense   25,733  
Depreciation and amortization   93,115  
Restructuring and other related charges   54,253  
Impairment and other charges   399,513  
Cloud computing amortization   13,117  
Majority owned equity investees   17,784  
Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 517,934  
   
Leverage ratio (d)   2.9  x


(a) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt, with the Term Loan A (non-extended) of $90.0 million maturing in February 2026, the Term Loan A (extended) of $267.5 million maturing in April 2028, and commitments under our undrawn $175.0 million revolving credit facility terminating in April 2028. Total undrawn revolver commitments are available to be drawn for general corporate purposes of the Company.

(b) Subject to the terms of the indenture for the Convertible Notes, the Convertible Notes may be converted at an initial conversion rate of 78.5083 shares of Class A Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $12.74 per share of Class A Common Stock).

(c) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt.

(d) Represents net debt and finance leases divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's credit facility. No adjustments have been made for consolidated entities that are not 100% owned. AMC Networks was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the Company's credit facility as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, as determined for purposes of the Company’s credit facility, the Net Leverage Ratio was approximately 4.34:1.00 and the Interest Coverage Ratio was approximately 2.64:1.00.

AMC NETWORKS INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
Operating income $ 64,197   $ 110,178
Share-based compensation expenses   5,757     6,075
Depreciation and amortization   20,926     25,826
Restructuring and other related charges   4,789    
Cloud computing amortization   3,213     3,548
Majority owned equity investees AOI   5,603     3,497
Adjusted operating income $ 104,485   $ 149,124


Free Cash Flow (1) Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 108,805     $ 150,869  
Less: capital expenditures   (14,620 )     (6,720 )
Free Cash Flow $ 94,185     $ 144,149  


Supplemental Cash Flow Information Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Restructuring initiatives (2) $ (5,751 )   $ (4,821 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests         (1,168 )
       
(1) Free Cash Flow includes the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as restructuring initiatives, significant legal settlements and programming write-offs) that affect period-to-period comparability.
(2) Restructuring initiatives include cash payments of $5.4 million for severance and employee-related costs and $0.4 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Restructuring initiatives include cash payments of $3.5 million for severance and employee-related costs and $1.3 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024.


AMC NETWORKS INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
  Income from operations before income taxes   Income tax expense   Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders   Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders
Reported Results (GAAP) (1) $ 38,635   $ (15,336 )   $ (4,104 )   $ 19,195   $ 0.34
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets   7,795     (1,895 )     (359 )     5,541     0.10
Restructuring and other related charges   4,790     (302 )           4,488     0.08
Impairment and other charges                      
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net                      
Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 51,220   $ (17,533 )   $ (4,463 )   $ 29,224   $ 0.52

(1) Includes the required adjustment for interest expense associated with the convertible debt.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  Income from operations before income taxes   Income tax expense   Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders   Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders
Reported Results (GAAP) $ 81,032   $ (23,649 )   $ (11,580 )   $ 45,803   $ 1.03
Adjustments:                  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets   8,556     (1,873 )     (962 )     5,721     0.13
Restructuring and other related charges                      
Impairment and other charges                      
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net                      
Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 89,588   $ (25,522 )   $ (12,542 )   $ 51,524   $ 1.16

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMC Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more