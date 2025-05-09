Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,768 in the last 365 days.

Hesai Group to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Monday, May 26, 2025

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on May 26, 2025 -

SHANGHAI, China, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 26, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2025 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 27, 2025).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Hesai Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046747-c2nt84.html
   

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until June 03, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031
International: +61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639
China Mainland: 400-120-9216
Replay PIN: 10046747
   

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.hesaitech.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hesai Group
Yuanting “YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets
Email: ir@hesaitech.com

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: hesai@christensencomms.com

Source: Hesai Group


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hesai Group to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Monday, May 26, 2025

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more