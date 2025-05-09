RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference on May 13th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT ), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2 0 25/id0NMyx8.cfm

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com .

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800

