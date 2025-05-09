Submit Release
Watch The European's interview with Gary Yohe on Extreme Weather and Adaptive Strategies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme weather events - such as heatwaves and flash floods – are inflicting a high cost on humanity, the environment, and financial structures. As the authorities in the United States recently battled to control wildfires in Los Angeles – among the worst in the state’s history – the spotlight has again been thrown on climate change and ways to combat it…begging the question of whether a radical change of thinking is now required?

Juliette Foster spoke to Gary Yohe, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics & Environmental Studies, Emeritus.

www.wesleyan.edu


The interview is available to view on YouTube here


The interview is available to view The European's website here

