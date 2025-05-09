Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation to Hold 11th Annual Luncheon 2025

SWCRF Logo The Waxman Luncheon 2025 (image credit: SWCRF)

Honoring Susan Pernick and Featuring a Live Fashion Presentation of the AKRIS Spring/Summer 2025 collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Annual Waxman Luncheon, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), will take place in New York City at the Riverpark restaurant on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025. The fundraising event will feature a live Spring/Summer 2025 fashion presentation from the couture brand Akris. In addition to the fashion presentation, and auction and raffle.This year’s honoree is philanthropist Susan Pernick, who is being recognized for her commitment to supporting cancer research. Her philanthropic journey is notable, supporting numerous organizations across social causes: education, women's health, the arts, and Judaism. Susan's expertise in the arts led her to serve as the American President of Shenkar College of Engineering, Art, and Design in Ramat Gan, Israel, where she sits on the Board of Directors.As with previous years, the Waxman Luncheon’s highly anticipated live and silent auctions will offer guests the chance to support groundbreaking cancer research while bidding on unique and exceptional items. This year’s highlights include an iconic hooded blazer from Eleventy Milano, statement handbags from Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Akris, and Carlos Falchi, and a luxurious Maximilian cashmere cape trimmed in fox fur. Guests can also contribute to the cause by purchasing raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a Paul Morelli WILD CHILD Lariat — an 18k yellow gold necklace set with multicolored stones, valued at $12,000.The event introduced in 2014 with 50 in attendance has grown to more than 150 guests who are anticipated to attend the affair this year and help raise funds to support crucial SWCRF initiatives such as the International Network on Aging and Cancer and the Women's Cancer Research Program.The SWCRF philosophy of collaboration has led to breakthrough discoveries such as a treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), developed in collaboration with researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Hematology that improved the survival rate to 95% (APL had an 80% fatality rate). Research funded by SWCRF led to an FDA approved medication shown to reduce lung cancer tumors by up to 50% by targeting the KRAS protein, helped develop an innovative two-drug therapy to better treat brain tumors which are often difficult to target, and studies exploring how aging impacts the spread of ovarian cancer in older patients. Several other studies are in clinical trials.About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

Legal Disclaimer:

