Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services Market to Hit USD 120.8 Billion by 2035, Growing at a Steady 6% CAGR

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market is poised for robust expansion, projected to grow from USD 67.4 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 120.8 billion by 2035, according to new industry research. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for professional cleaning, rising hygiene awareness, and innovations in eco-friendly and deep-cleaning technologies.Unlock exclusive insights – Request your sample report!Increasing Demand for Professional Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Driving Market GrowthThe professional carpet and upholstery cleaning services industry is experiencing surging demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Rising concerns about indoor air quality, dust mite prevention, and stain removal have positioned these services as essential for health-conscious consumers. The popularity of deep steam carpet cleaning, green upholstery sanitization, and specialized pet stain removal is also contributing to the rising global market value.Residential and Commercial Sectors Fuel Expansion of Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning IndustryBoth residential cleaning services and commercial carpet cleaning solutions are gaining traction. Households increasingly rely on professional services to maintain clean, allergen-free environments, while corporate offices, hotels, and healthcare facilities demand consistent cleanliness and maintenance to meet regulatory and customer satisfaction standards. This dual-sector growth is a pivotal factor propelling the carpet and upholstery care services market toward its 2035 valuation target.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Consumer Services Sector Reports!Sustainable Cleaning Solutions and Technological Advancements Transforming the MarketThe industry is undergoing a technological shift, with the emergence of green carpet cleaning methods, low-moisture upholstery extraction systems, and robotic carpet cleaners enhancing service quality and environmental responsibility. Service providers investing in eco-friendly carpet cleaning products and non-toxic upholstery cleaners are not only complying with environmental regulations but also appealing to environmentally conscious consumers, thereby gaining a competitive edge.Regional Insights• North America leads the market with strong demand from both residential and commercial sectors, driven by hygiene awareness and eco-cleaning trends.• Europe follows, emphasizing sustainable cleaning due to strict environmental regulations and growing demand for non-toxic solutions.• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increased health consciousness.• Latin America shows steady growth, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, supported by expanding hospitality and commercial sectors.• Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities, driven by luxury developments and rising demand for professional cleaning services.Key Players• ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.• ABM Industries Inc.• Jani-King International Inc.• CleanNet USA Inc.• Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.• Crest Commercial Cleaning Ltd.• DuraClean• Eco Group Services• Pritchard Industries Inc.• ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.• Stratus Building Solutions• SodexoGet Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentsBy Service:The carpet & upholstery cleaning services market is segmented into carpet cleaning services and upholstery cleaning services.By Application:The application segment includes commercial and residential sectors. The commercial segment is further broken down into aviation, commercial spaces, healthcare facilities, hospitality, government, institutional, and others. MEA Safety Eyewear Market: Growth, Trends & Forecasts to 2035:Ropes Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2035:Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-market Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carpet-and-upholstery-cleaning-services-market Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coaching-platform-market 