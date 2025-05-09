Retail Glass Packaging Market to Hit USD 16.7 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions | FMI

Retail Glass Packaging Market Size

France's retail glass packaging market is set to grow 5.5% CAGR by 2035, driven by rising wine exports and demand for premium, durable glass bottle packaging.

Retail glass packaging is gaining traction for its premium appeal and recyclability. As brands focus on sustainability and shelf impact, glass remains a timeless, eco-friendly choice.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retail glass packaging market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, driven by increasing consumer preference for sustainable and premium packaging solutions. The market, valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2035, growing at a steady CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.Retail glass packaging refers to glass-based containers used for packaging consumer goods, particularly in the beverage and food industries. It ensures product safety, enhances shelf appeal, and supports sustainability initiatives. Common products that rely on glass packaging include alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, sauces, condiments, and pharmaceuticals.Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Your Sample Report NowDominance of the Beverage Industry in Glass PackagingOne of the key drivers of the retail glass packaging market is its extensive use in the beverage industry. By 2035, the beverage sector is projected to account for over 49% of the total market share. Glass packaging is widely used for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages due to its ability to preserve taste, freshness, carbonation, and quality.The aesthetic appeal of glass bottles makes them a preferred choice for premium alcoholic beverages like wine, spirits, and craft beers. Additionally, glass is chemically inert, ensuring that beverages do not absorb any unwanted flavors or chemicals, unlike plastic or metal alternatives.Key Takeaways From the Retail Glass Packaging Market• The global retail glass packaging market recorded a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2024.• Market value reached USD 11.9 billion in 2024, reflecting positive growth.• Canada is expected to lead in North America, with a projected CAGR of 3.0% through 2035.• France is set to experience a CAGR of 3.1% in Europe by 2035.• The 251-750 ml capacity segment is estimated to hold a 43.2% market share by 2035.• Bottles are anticipated to dominate packaging formats, with a 73.6% share by 2035.Growth in E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer SalesThe rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands is reshaping the retail glass packaging industry. Online sales of premium beverages, cosmetics, and specialty food products have surged, increasing the demand for durable and visually appealing packaging.Brands are now investing in stronger and more protective glass packaging solutions that can withstand shipping and handling challenges while maintaining their aesthetic appeal. Protective coatings, lightweight glass innovations, and smart packaging solutions are being explored to enhance e-commerce viability.Discover New Horizons – Explore cutting-edge trends and strategies with our in-depth Specialty Materials Industry Analysis Driving Factors for Market GrowthSeveral factors are fueling the expansion of the retail glass packaging market:1. Stringent Environmental RegulationsGovernments worldwide are imposing restrictions on single-use plastics, prompting businesses to adopt glass packaging as a sustainable alternative.2. Consumer Awareness and Changing PreferencesThe modern consumer is highly conscious of packaging sustainability and product safety. This awareness is boosting the demand for non-toxic, recyclable glass containers.3. Advancements in Glass ManufacturingInnovations such as lightweight glass packaging and shatter-resistant designs are enhancing the usability and cost-effectiveness of glass containers.4. Brand Differentiation and Aesthetic AppealMany premium brands use glass packaging to differentiate their products in a competitive market. The transparency and elegance of glass containers enhance brand perception and consumer appeal.Competitive LandscapeKey participants in the retail glass packing and packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Key Developments in Retail Glass Packaging Market• In December 2024, Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group worked with Hernö Gin and introduced a new light weighted 500ml glass bottle. The new Hernö Gin bottle has an upgraded graphic profile, and will be produced and decorated at AGP-Europe’s Limmared facility in Sweden.• In December 2024, Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, entered into partnership with Chameleon Organic Coffee to supply the company with custom-designed glass bottles that are made in the USA.• In August 2024, saverglass announced the opening of new texas warehouse, expanding accessibility for wine and spirits customers.Explore In-Depth Analysis—Click Here to Access the Report!Key Players in Retail Glass Packaging Market• O-I Glass, Inc.• Ardagh Group S.A.• Verallia• Gerreshiemer AG• Berlin Packaging• Saverglass• HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA• Vidrala• Vitro• PGP Glass• KOA GLASS CO., LTD.• Ampak Inc.• Vetropack Holding Ltd• Stoelzle Glass Group• AGI glaspacRetail Glass Packaging Market SegmentationBy Grade:In terms of grade, the retail glass packaging market is divided into type I, type II and type III.By Capacity:In terms of capacity, the retail glass packaging market is segmented into up to 50ml, 51 to 250ml, and 251 to 750ml and above 750ml.By Packaging Formats:The retail glass packaging market includes two packaging formats namely bottles and jars.By End Use:Some of end users in the retail glass packaging market include food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The nanocrystal packaging coating market size is projected to be valued at USD 187 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 289 million by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nanocrystal-packaging-coating-market The plantable packaging market size is projected to be valued at USD 120.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 340.0 million by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plantable-packaging-market The market for water-soluble packaging is estimated to generate a market size of USD 3,913.1 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 7,345.4 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-soluble-packaging-market The Recyclable Plastic Films Market size is projected to be valued at USD 24,230 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 39,785.0 million by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/recyclable-plastic-films-market The low migration inks market size is projected to be worth USD 1.4 billion in 2023. 