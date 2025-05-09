Global Seafood Packaging Market to Hit USD 2.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Freshness and Safety | FMI

Seafood Packaging Market

UK seafood packaging market grows at 3.5% CAGR, driven by demand for eco-friendly solutions, health trends, and government support for sustainable packaging.

The seafood packaging market is evolving fast, driven by sustainability and freshness demands. Innovative, eco-friendly solutions are key to meeting global seafood supply needs.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global seafood packaging market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period, reaching a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2035.Seafood packaging is crucial in maintaining the freshness and safety of seafood items. Because seafood is perishable, proper packaging protects its integrity during transportation and storage, reducing spoilage. Seafood packaging is made of a range of materials, including plastic, glass, and metal, each with unique advantages that contribute to the market’s growth.Unlock Growth Potential – Request Your Sample Now and Explore Market Opportunities!Consumer preferences for healthier, semi-processed, pre-packaged, and chilled seafood products are driving demand for packaging solutions. As customers embrace busy lifestyles and seek speedy meal preparation, the demand for home consumption seafood has increased. Additionally, economic and lifestyle variables, such as disposable money, are propelling market expansion.The growing consumer awareness of the importance of fresh seafood that satisfies high safety standards is creating considerable opportunity for new and improved packaging solutions. The increasing use of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is also playing an important role in extending the shelf life of fresh seafood, contributing to the market’s growth.Increased Awareness of Health Benefits of Seafood to Drive Market GrowthThe worldwide seafood market is expected to develop significantly as consumers become more aware of the health advantages of seafood eating. Seafood is becoming a mainstay in many households throughout the world as people want high-quality foods that have a longer shelf life and better consistency.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), fish is a major source of high-quality protein among animal proteins consumed worldwide. Among the different seafood selections, oily fish such as tuna and salmon are particularly valued for their health benefits.As consumers become more aware of these health benefits, seafood intake is increasing significantly, fueling market growth. This spike in demand is also pushing innovation in packaging, which is critical for guaranteeing the freshness and quality of marine items. Enhanced packaging technology has transformed the way seafood is manufactured and sold, resulting in longer shelf life and better product consistency.Key Takeaways From The Seafood Packaging Market Report• Pouches are expected to account for 47% of the revenue share in the seafood packaging market by 2025, with their lightweight and flexible nature making them ideal for seafood packaging.• Frozen food will contribute 29% to the market revenue share in 2025, highlighting its importance in seafood packaging. Paper packaging is gaining popularity due to its environmentally friendly properties, such as being biodegradable and recyclable, and is expected to capture 37% of the market share in 2025.• In the USA, the seafood packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.• China is expected to see a higher growth rate with a CAGR of 5.1% in the seafood packaging market.• India's seafood packaging market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.• The UK's seafood packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the same period.• Germany's seafood packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%. Sustainability Concerns: With growing environmental awareness, there is increased pressure to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions. The seafood industry is under scrutiny for excessive use of plastic and non-recyclable materials, leading to a shift toward sustainable options like biodegradable or recyclable packaging.2. Preservation of Freshness: Seafood is highly perishable and requires packaging that maintains its freshness during transport and storage. Ensuring that packaging solutions provide the right balance of protection against oxygen, moisture, and temperature is a key challenge.3. Regulatory Compliance: Seafood packaging must comply with various local and international regulations regarding food safety, hygiene, and labeling. The constantly evolving regulatory environment makes it challenging for seafood packaging manufacturers to stay compliant.4. Cost Management: The cost of packaging materials, especially those that offer high durability and protection for seafood products, can be expensive. Balancing cost-efficiency with the need for high-quality, protective packaging is a challenge for manufacturers and distributors.Competitive Landscape of the Seafood Packaging MarketThe seafood packaging sector is highly competitive, and many companies want to separate out. Major players include both major corporations and small firms. These companies specialize in designing new packaging solutions that suit consumer demands for freshness, safety, and sustainability.As more consumers seek eco-friendly solutions, businesses are investing in research and development to create packaging that is both effective and environmentally beneficial. This rivalry promotes continuous improvement and adaptability to shifting market trends.Top Players Shaping the Seafood Packaging Industry• Seafood Packaging Inc• Robert Mann Packaging Inc.• Covertech Flexible Packaging Inc• International Packaging• Plastic Ingenuity Inc• Golden Eagle Extrusions, Inc• RM Converters Private LimitedDiscover the Full Details in Our Report—Read More Now!Seafood Packaging Market SegmentationThe Seafood Packaging Market is segmented into Product Type, Application, Material, and Region.By Product Type:By product type, the market is sub-divided into containers, boxes, pouches, bags, cans, bottles, trays, and othersBy Application:By application, the market is sub-divided into frozen seafood, fresh seafood, dried seafood, and othersBy Material:By material, the market is sub-divided into plastic, glass, paper, metal, and othersBy Region:By region, the market is sub-divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The United States & Canada degassing valves market size is set to exceed a valuation of USD 21.9 million in 2023. 