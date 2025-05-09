Ben Garage Doors LLC Announces Expanded Garage Door Design Options for Connecticut and New York Homeowners

Old wood garage door replaced by Ben garage doors LLC Old garage door opener replaced by Ben garage doors LLC

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Garage Doors LLC has announced the expansion of its garage door design offerings, now providing a wider selection of materials, colors, and styles from leading manufacturers such as Amarr, Clopay, Wayne Dalton, CHI, and Haas Door. This update comes as part of the company’s continued effort to meet the growing demand for architectural and design-focused garage door solutions in residential properties across Connecticut and New York.Industry experts note that garage doors are among the most prominent features of a home's exterior. With more homeowners seeking to improve curb appeal and align exterior features with architectural trends, Ben Garage Doors LLC aims to support this demand by working with recognized brands known for quality and design flexibility.In addition to garage door installation services, Ben Garage Doors LLC provides professional garage door repair for residential properties experiencing issues such as broken springs, damaged panels, or malfunctioning openers. The company also specializes in garage door opener installation , offering products from trusted brands like LiftMaster, Chamberlain, and Genie to improve functionality and security.The company’s updated catalog includes modern panel designs, traditional carriage-style options, and custom finishes to fit a variety of home styles. Based on 2025 design trends, popular options include:Full-View Glass Doors: Combining aluminum frames with glass panels for a sleek, modern appearance that allows natural light to enter.Minimalist Designs: Clean lines, flat panels, and smooth finishes in neutral colors like black, white, and gray.Wood-Look Finishes: Realistic woodgrain appearances in steel or fiberglass materials for a warm, classic aesthetic without high maintenance.Carriage-Style Doors: Traditional barn-style doors with decorative hardware and window accents, ideal for a rustic or classic home look.Bold Colors: Unique color choices like navy blue, sage green, or deep red to add character and distinction to a home’s exterior.These garage doors are available with optional insulation for improved energy efficiency. Every installation includes new tracks, a spring system, rollers, and brackets to ensure long-term performance and safety.Ben Garage Doors LLC serves homeowners in Connecticut and New York, including Stamford, Greenwich, Norwalk, Darien, Westport, Fairfield, Bridgeport, White Plains, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, and Mount Vernon. The company plans to continue expanding its garage door services, including garage door repair, garage door installation, and garage door opener installation throughout 2025.For more information, visit https://bengaragedoorsllc.com

