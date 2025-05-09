Press Releases

05/08/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Following Unanimous House Approval of Legislation to Increase Penalties for Reckless Driving

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released a statement following a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives to advance legislation to increase penalties for reckless driving. The legislation, proposed by Attorney General Tong, would subject extreme reckless drivers—those who exceed one-hundred miles per hour—to the temporary forfeiture of their vehicles after a prior conviction.

“Every day, on roads and highways across Connecticut, reckless drivers are putting our families at risk. From excessive speeding and reckless lane changes to distracted and intoxicated driving, this brazen lawlessness puts all of us in danger. Tonight’s unanimous vote sends a powerful bipartisan message to those who ignore our laws and imperil our safety—this reckless misconduct will not be tolerated. I look forward to working with the Senate to get this over the finish line,” said Attorney General Tong.





