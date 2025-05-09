Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Feel-Good Vibes on Breezy New Single 'Summer Love'
The catchy new track is the latest preview from her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6th via Journeyman RecordsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor offers a dose of feel-good nostalgia with the release of her new single “Summer Love.” Released today via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, the track finds Joanne in a more carefree, radio-ready mode—without letting go of the heart and honesty that have defined her career. WATCH the Official Music Video for ‘Summer Love’. Stream “Summer Love” on all digital platforms here. Pre-Order the New Album Black & Gold NOW.
“I specifically had it in my mind that I wanted to write a summer pop single for this album,” Joanne shares. “It’s just something I’ve always loved—driving around Michigan, now Tennessee in summer and having that one song you love to hear on the radio that years later triggers happy memories. I hope this could be that song for someone out there.”
With crisp handclaps, crunchy riffs, and a laid-back groove that begs to be played with the windows down, “Summer Love” tells the story of a fleeting romance that burned bright and ended sweet. “What’s to say, let’s call it what it is / It’ll almost be easy, getting over this,” Joanne sings, striking the perfect balance between wistful and free. “Had love for a season, both had our reasons / It’s only for forever—forever till September.”
“Summer Love” is the latest in a run of singles leading into Black & Gold, Joanne’s highly anticipated new album out June 6th. It follows the moody and emotionally raw “Look What I’ve Become,” the roaring rocker “Hell Of A Good Time,” and the introspective gems “Grayer Shade of Blue” and “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.” Each release has shown a different side of Joanne’s artistry, reflecting a record that’s as dynamic as it is deeply personal.
Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold sees Joanne stretching beyond the boundaries of traditional blues-rock, embracing cinematic textures, soulful pop, and modern guitar grit. From the shimmering cover of Sam Sparro’s “Black & Gold” to the stirring ballad “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now,” the album showcases Joanne’s evolution as a writer, player, and vocalist.
Joanne recently wrapped a string of U.S. Spring Tour dates and is gearing up for a summer packed with major festival and headline performances across North America and Europe and soon announcing a US tour this fall. Known for her fiery musicianship and magnetic stage presence, she continues to captivate live audiences with a setlist that spans fan favorites and new material from Black & Gold. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour
Black & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor
1. Hold Of My Heart
2. All The Things I Said
3. Black & Gold
4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?
5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down
6. Summer Love
7. Grayer Shade Of Blue
8. Hell Of A Good Time
9. Look What I’ve Become
10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?
2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES & FESTIVALS
May 30 - Quebec, CA - Festival Des Guitares du Monde
June 13 - Henderson, KY - WC Handy Festival
June 28 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top
July 12 - Salamanca, Spain - Festival Blues Bejar Festival
July 17 - Kirjurinluoto, Pori, FI - Pori Jazz Festival
July 18 - Kent, UK - Maid Of Stone Festival
August 5 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse (rescheduled)
August 6 - Riverhead, NY - The Suffolk
August 8 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 9 - Holyoke, MA - De La Luz Soundstage
August 10 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center
August 12 - Wilmington, DE - Arden Concert Gild
August 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Summer Series Festival
August 16 - Norwich, NY - Chenango Blues Festival
