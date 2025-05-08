Governor Stein Calls for Fentanyl Control Unit

Today Governor Josh Stein joined law enforcement and North Carolinians impacted by the fentanyl crisis to call for funding for a Fentanyl Control Unit dedicated to investigating and stopping the flow of narcotics into North Carolina.

﻿“Too many North Carolinians continue to die from fentanyl and too many families have lost a loved one to overdose. We must do more to stop the fentanyl crisis and save lives,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge the North Carolina House to pass a budget that funds a Fentanyl Control Unit, keeps our communities safe, and allows law enforcement to do their job.”

“Losing my son to a fentanyl overdose is a heartbreak that will never heal,” said Debbie Dalton, founder of HD Life Foundation and fentanyl awareness advocate. “Our state must do everything it can so that more families do not find themselves with that same grief.”

Governor Stein’s 2025-2027 budget proposal includes funding for a Fentanyl Control Unit, made up of law enforcement and prosecutors dedicated to getting fentanyl off of the streets. As Attorney General, Stein led a national, bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general to hold accountable opioid drug companies and won more than $55 billion, with more than $1 billion going to North Carolina. He also successfully lobbied Congress to invest $300 million in fentanyl scanners at the border and championed the Stop Counterfeit Pill Act to address the growing threat of counterfeit pills.