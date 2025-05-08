Monetary Policy Report - May 2025

1: The economic outlook

Progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing (Key judgement 1). CPI inflation averaged 2.8% in 2025 Q1, above target but close to expectations at the time of the February Report. CPI inflation excluding energy has remained around 3½% over recent quarters, compared with its peak of nearly 8½% in mid-2023 (Chart 1.1). Headline CPI inflation is still expected to rise temporarily in the near term, to 3.5% in 2025 Q3, in large part reflecting developments in household energy bills and, to a lesser degree, regulated prices. A small margin of excess supply has opened up in the UK economy. This is expected to widen over the next couple of years, to just under 1% of potential GDP (Key judgement 2). That in large part reflects a tightening in the stance of fiscal policy and the continuing restrictive stance of monetary policy. Relative to the February Report projection, there is expected to be a slightly greater margin of excess supply throughout most of the forecast period, in part reflecting global trade developments. Conditioned on the market path of interest rates, the building margin of excess supply in the economy acts against some continuing second-round effects in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term (Key judgement 3). The May CPI projection is broadly similar to the profile in February, albeit slightly lower. In the medium term, that reflects the downward pressure on inflation from a slightly wider margin of slack and a weaker contribution from import price pass-through, in turn owing to the impact of global trade developments and the appreciation of the sterling exchange rate. The imposition of tariffs and the heightened uncertainty about trade policies has introduced a new source of risk for the global economy. What matters for UK monetary policy is the overall impact of these developments on the outlook for CPI inflation in the medium term. In the baseline forecast, based on current policies, new tariffs and the elevated level of trade policy uncertainty weigh on global activity. World export prices are expected to be materially weaker, particularly in China (Key judgement 4). The current overall impact of trade developments on the UK is therefore more likely to be disinflationary than inflationary. Consistent with this, the effects incorporated into the baseline are negative, though not large particularly in the medium term. There is elevated uncertainty around the speed with which excess domestic inflationary pressures dissipate, in part related to global trade developments since the February Report. In assessing the medium-term outlook for CPI inflation, the MPC is currently considering a wide range of risks alongside its baseline forecast. As set out in Box A, Bank staff have constructed two alternative scenarios for how the economy may evolve. These demonstrate the mechanisms through which: first, there could be greater or longer-lasting weakness in demand relative to supply, in part reflecting uncertainties globally and domestically, which would lead second-round effects to fade more quickly; or second, there could be more persistence in domestic wage and prices, both from additional second-round effects related to the near-term increase in CPI inflation and from weaker supply. The scenarios described in Box A are merely two examples from a wide range of different paths that the UK economy could take. Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around GDP growth in this forecast are somewhat to the downside, while the risks around the CPI projection are two-sided.

Table 1.A: Baseline forecast summary (a) (b) 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2027 Q2 2028 Q2 GDP (c) 0.8 (0.3) 1.3 (1.5) 1.5 (1.4) 1.9 CPI inflation (d) 3.4 (3.5) 2.4 (2.6) 1.9 (2.2) 1.9 Unemployment rate (e) 4.6 (4.5) 4.8 (4.6) 5 (4.8) 4.9 Excess supply/Excess demand (f) -½ (-¼) -¾ (-½) -¾ (-¾) -¼ Bank Rate (g) 4.3 (4.4) 3.5 (4.1) 3.6 (4.1) 3.7 (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

(b) The numbers shown in this table are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1.

(c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.

(d) Four-quarter inflation rate.

(e) International Labour Organization (ILO) definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).

(f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.

(g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.

1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s baseline projections

As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s May baseline projections are conditioned on:

The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 April (Chart 2.3). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the May projections declines to just over 3½% by the middle of the forecast period, around ½ percentage point lower on average than in the February Report.

A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around 2% higher compared with the February Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.

Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Since February, oil and gas prices have fallen (Chart 2.4). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices.

UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.5).

UK fiscal policy that evolves in line with government policies to date, as announced in Spring Statement 2025 (Section 2.3).

Global and UK trade policies as of 29 April including a continuation throughout the forecast period of the current very high US-China bilateral tariffs and of the current 90-day pause on higher-band US tariffs excluding China (Box C).

Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b) Average 1998–2007 Average 2010–19 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Bank Rate (c) 5.0 0.5 5.3 (5.3) 4.9 (4.9) 3.7 (4.2) 3.6 (4.1) 3.6 (4) Sterling effective exchange rate (d) 100 82 81 (81) 85 (85) 84 (82) 84 (82) 83 (81) Oil prices (e) 39 77 84 (84) 75 (75) 64 (74) 64 (71) 65 (70) Gas prices (f) 29 52 101 (101) 107 (107) 94 (115) 86 (97) 78 (82) Nominal government expenditure (g) 7¼ 2¼ 7¾ (7¾) 6½ (5¾) 8¼ (7) 3 (3½) 3¼ (3¼) Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.



(a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

(b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 29 April 2025. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.

(c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.

(d) Index: January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.

(e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.

(f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.

(g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR’s March 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.

1.2: Key judgements and risks

1.2: Key judgement 1

Progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing. While headline inflation is expected to rise in the near term to 3.5%, the MPC judges that this will not lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures.

Twelve-month CPI inflation peaked at around 11% at the end of 2022, following the succession of very large external cost shocks that occurred in 2021–22. Inflation fell back in 2023 and progress on disinflation has continued since then. This has allowed the MPC to reduce gradually the degree of monetary policy restrictiveness.

CPI inflation was 2.6% in March and averaged 2.8% in 2025 Q1, above the MPC’s 2% target but close to expectations at the time of the February Report (Section 2.5). CPI inflation excluding energy has remained around 3½% over recent quarters, compared with its peak of nearly 8½% in mid-2023 (Chart 1.1).

The latest evidence suggests progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing, supported by the restrictive stance of monetary policy.

Services consumer price inflation has risen over recent months, to 4.7% in March from 4.4% in December, but to a slightly lesser degree than expected at the time of the February Report. This increase in services inflation and a further rise expected in April relate partly to volatility in airfares, while there is also upward pressure from increases in regulated and administered prices. Measures of underlying services price inflation have continued to ease gradually since their peaks in 2023 but remain elevated (Chart 2.24).

After having risen in 2024 H2, annual private sector regular average weekly earnings (AWE) growth declined to 5.9% in the three months to February, weaker than expected in the February Report. Most other measures of pay growth have also fallen back somewhat over recent months (Chart 2.16). Private sector regular pay growth is expected to slow significantly further by the end of 2025, to around 3¾%, consistent with the latest indications from Agency intelligence and the DMP Survey.

The MPC monitors a range of indicators from households, businesses and financial markets to make a joint assessment of whether inflation expectations remain consistent with meeting the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term. Having fallen significantly from the end of 2022, survey measures of household inflation expectations have risen since mid-2024 (Chart 2.26). These increases have been towards the top of the band of, or a little above, what would be implied by the rise in CPI inflation over the past year, suggesting that households’ inflation expectations may have become more responsive to inflationary pressures since the period of very high inflation in 2022. Businesses’ medium-term CPI inflation expectations have increased slightly recently, although indicators of medium-term inflation expectations derived from financial markets have generally continued to trend downwards. Monetary policy will act to ensure that longer-term inflation expectations are anchored at the 2% target.

In the May Report projection, CPI inflation is expected to rise in coming months, to 3.4% in 2025 Q2 and to a peak of 3.5% on average in Q3, in large part reflecting developments in household energy bills and, to a lesser degree, regulated prices (Chart 2.20). Although wholesale energy prices have fallen back since the February Report, the direct energy price contribution to 12-month CPI inflation is projected to increase from ‑0.5 percentage points in 2025 Q1 to around zero in Q2 and Q3 (Chart 1.1). That pickup in large part reflects the announced increase in the Ofgem energy price cap in April, and that the large fall in the price cap last April will drop out of the annual comparison.

The projected increase in CPI inflation over coming months is still expected to be temporary. This in part reflects the Committee’s judgement that the near-term increase will not lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures, beyond those that would typically be expected to occur and in contrast to the more persistent dynamics in the inflation generating process that occurred following the very large shocks in 2021–22. This reflects that there is going to be a much smaller increase in headline inflation than at that time and comes against the backdrop of a looser labour market.

In this forecast, the Committee has also maintained its judgement on the speed with which overall excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate in the medium term (Key judgement 3). There is elevated uncertainty around this judgement, in part related to global trade developments since the February Report. In assessing the medium-term outlook for CPI inflation, the MPC is considering a wide range of risks alongside its baseline forecast.

As set out in Box A, Bank staff have constructed two alternative scenarios for how the economy may evolve. These demonstrate the mechanisms through which: first, there could be greater or longer-lasting weakness in demand relative to supply, in part reflecting uncertainties globally and domestically, which would lead second-round effects to fade more quickly; or second, there could be more persistence in domestic wage and prices, both from additional second-round effects related to the near-term increase in CPI inflation and from weaker supply. These scenarios are designed to represent plausible rather than tail outcomes. So, for example, they would generally sit within the central bands of the fan charts published in this Report, even though they are not technically drawn from the distributions of the fan charts. Such a comparison does not imply anything about the precise likelihood of the scenarios occurring.

The scenarios described in Box A are merely two examples from a wide range of different paths that the UK economy could take. Broader global risks are discussed in Key judgement 4, including those related to the unpredictability of future trade policies. Key judgement 2 discusses other risks to the balance of demand and supply, and hence to underlying inflationary pressures.

1.2: Key judgement 2

A small margin of excess supply has opened up in the UK economy. This is expected to widen over the next couple of years, to just under 1% of potential GDP, before narrowing by the end of the forecast period.

Underlying UK GDP growth is judged to have slowed since the middle of 2024 and has been much less volatile than growth in headline GDP (Section 2.3). Underlying GDP growth is expected to have been around zero in 2025 Q1, well below Bank staff’s projection for headline growth of 0.6%. The S&P Global UK composite output PMI fell sharply in April, suggesting downside risks around the near-term outlook. Household spending growth has remained subdued over recent quarters, although real incomes have risen quite strongly such that the saving ratio increased to 11.6% in 2024 Q4, its highest level since the pandemic.

Underlying employment growth has also softened recently and the labour market has continued to loosen (Section 2.4). The ratio of vacancies to unemployment has fallen further and is now judged to be below its equilibrium level. The impact of higher NICs on employment appears to have been fairly small to date.

As outlined in Box E of the February Report, much of the recent weakness in productivity growth is judged to reflect weaker growth in potential productivity. Potential productivity remains notably weaker than can be explained by previously identified factors such as the impacts of past shocks from Brexit and the pandemic.

Overall, a small margin of excess supply is judged to have opened up around the turn of last year. This is consistent with labour market developments, survey indicators of capacity utilisation and top-down statistical estimates of the output gap. The MPC continues to recognise the significant uncertainty around estimates of slack in the economy.

The outlook for UK activity will be determined by both domestic and global factors.

As set out in Box C, current global trade policy developments are likely to reduce UK GDP growth. Weaker UK-weighted world GDP growth is expected to weigh on demand for UK exports, which in turn drags on UK growth. And some degree of expenditure switching by US consumers away from imports, including those from the UK, and towards domestically produced products, further weighs on UK growth. Trade-related developments in financial markets have generally pushed down on growth, including the appreciation of the sterling exchange rate, although these effects are partly offset by the fall in short-term interest rates since February.

The MPC judges that the current stance of monetary policy remains restrictive. Under the latest market-implied path for interest rates, including its expected impact on broader financial conditions, monetary policy is expected to have a broadly neutral impact on GDP growth over much of the forecast period, even as its previous negative impact on the level of GDP remains. There remain uncertainties around the impact of monetary policy on demand and hence on the margin of slack in the economy.

The measures announced in Spring Statement 2025 are expected to have little impact on the UK’s fiscal stance, and hence on projected GDP growth, over the three-year forecast period. The overall stance of fiscal policy is still expected to tighten. This pulls down somewhat on the GDP growth projection over most of the forecast period beyond the next few quarters.

In the May forecast, four-quarter GDP growth is projected to remain close to its current level, of just over 1%, before picking up towards the end of the forecast period (Chart 1.2). Quarterly growth rates are expected to be slightly weaker than in the February Report at the start of the forecast beyond 2025 Q1 and slightly stronger further out.

Household spending growth is projected to pick up throughout most of the forecast period (Table 1.D), supported by a declining saving ratio that in turn reflects the impact of the downward-sloping assumed path of interest rates. Annual housing investment growth is expected to strengthen to 5% in 2026 and to 6% in 2027, in part reflecting a positive impact from planning reforms over time. Business investment growth is weak throughout much of the forecast period. Export growth has been revised down, particularly in 2026, compared with the February Report, owing to global trade developments. Trade data have been volatile recently, which may make it harder to assess underlying developments going forward.

Four-quarter potential supply growth is projected to remain at around 1½% in the medium term. Within that, potential labour supply growth is around ¾% per annum in the medium term. Potential productivity is assumed to recover some of its recent weakness and settles at annual growth rates of around ¾%.

Reflecting these paths of GDP and potential supply, the margin of excess supply is expected to widen further over the next couple of years in the May forecast, from ¼% in 2025 Q1 to just under 1% of potential GDP by the end of 2026. That in large part reflects the tightening in the stance of fiscal policy and the continuing restrictive stance of monetary policy. The margin of slack is then projected to narrow by the end of the forecast period. Relative to the February Report projection, there is expected to be a slightly greater margin of excess supply throughout most of the forecast period, in part reflecting global trade developments.

The unemployment rate is projected to rise gradually to around 5% by the end of 2026 (Chart 1.3), above its assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of just over 4½%. Unemployment is somewhat higher than in the February Report, in part reflecting a slightly higher starting point suggested by the current LFS data.

There are considerable risks around the future path of excess supply in the economy, and hence inflationary pressures in the medium term, reflecting both global (Key judgement 4) and domestic factors.

As set out in Box A, Bank staff have prepared an alternative scenario in which aggregate demand is substantially weaker than in the baseline projection, as an additional UK-specific increase in uncertainty drags on consumption and investment to a greater extent. There may also be other downside risks to demand from recent consumption and saving behaviour. The Committee has for some time expected the household saving ratio to decline and support consumption over the forecast period, but saving has so far continued to increase and to a greater degree recently than can be explained by the stance of monetary policy.

Supply growth could be weaker than in the baseline forecast if potential productivity were to recover less from its recent unexplained weakness. In this case, the implications for GDP growth and slack in the economy would depend on the speed with which weaker supply fed through into weaker demand. Box A sets out an alternative scenario in which potential productivity growth is materially weaker than in the baseline, and that weakness in productivity is not reflected in lower wages, which adds to domestic inflationary pressures.

Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around GDP growth in this forecast are somewhat to the downside. On balance, this is also judged to lead to a risk of a greater margin of excess supply over the forecast period than in the baseline.

1.2: Key judgement 3

Conditioned on the market path of interest rates, the building margin of excess supply in the economy acts against some continuing second-round effects in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term.

As for the growth outlook, medium-term inflationary pressures are being affected by both domestic and global factors.

As set out in Box C, and conditional on current global trade policies and asset prices, the evidence to date suggests that the overall impact of trade developments on the UK is more likely to be disinflationary than inflationary. Consistent with this, the effects incorporated into the baseline forecast are negative, though not large particularly in the medium term.

UK non-energy import prices are projected to be 2¼% lower than expected at the time of the February Report over the forecast period. That in part reflects the assumed effects of reduced US import demand in response to higher tariffs (Key judgement 4). The recent appreciation in sterling also weighs on UK import prices over the forecast period, which drags further on inflation. The degree and timing of pass-through from import prices to CPI inflation will be affected by the domestic costs of transport and retailing.

Overall, there is significant uncertainty around the size, and possibly the sign, of any net effect on UK inflation of trade developments. The risks to global inflation set out in Key judgement 4 apply to the UK. For example, there is uncertainty around the extent of the shift in global trade patterns and developments in major economies’ exchange rates, and how these may come to affect the UK in particular. The UK pricing decisions of multinational corporations could be affected indirectly by their exposure to higher costs in other jurisdictions.

Domestically, the May forecast for CPI inflation continues to incorporate a period of economic slack, which is required in order for pay and price-setting dynamics to normalise fully. The Committee has not changed its judgement on the speed with which excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate. The continuing second-round effects in this forecast relate in large part to the unwind of the succession of very large external cost shocks in 2021–22, rather than additional second-round effects from the near-term pickup in headline inflation (Key judgement 1).

In the projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates in the 15 working days to 29 April, CPI inflation falls back gradually from 3.5% in 2025 Q3 to around the 2% target in the medium term (Chart 1.4 and Table 1.C). This reflects the continuing restrictive stance of monetary policy and the building margin of slack in the economy.

The May CPI projection is broadly similar to the profile in February throughout the forecast period, albeit slightly lower. In the medium term, that reflects the downward pressure on inflation from a slightly wider margin of slack throughout most of the forecast period and the weaker contribution from import price pass-through, in turn owing to the impact of global trade developments and the appreciation of the sterling exchange rate.

Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall from around 3¾% at the end of this year to just under 3% in the medium term, similar to the February Report (Table 1.D).

There remains uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the path of second-round effects in domestic prices and wages. The staff scenarios in Box A describe two alternative paths for the persistence of inflationary pressures.

In the first scenario, economic slack builds and inflation persistence fades more quickly than in the baseline projection, including via a temporary steepening in the slope of the Phillips curve.

The second scenario explores the possibility that inflation persistence is greater than assumed in the baseline, including that the upcoming rise in headline inflation results in additional second-round effects in domestic wage and price-setting alongside weaker supply.

These scenarios do not encompass all the risks around inflationary pressures in the medium term. For example, there remains a risk that the economy has been subject to lasting changes in wage and price-setting behaviour following the major supply shocks experienced over previous years. The path for the medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment could be higher than has been assumed in the forecast, which would be consistent with greater persistence in wage growth.

Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around the CPI projection are two-sided. Downside risks to growth, which carry through to inflation, are offset broadly by upside risks from the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures.

Table 1.C: The quarterly baseline projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a) 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2026 Q1 CPI inflation 3.4 3.5 3.3 2.7 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2027 Q1 CPI inflation 2.4 2.4 2.1 2.0 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2028 Q1 2028 Q2 CPI inflation 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 (a) Four-quarter inflation rate.

1.2: Key judgement 4

New tariff announcements and the elevated level of trade policy uncertainty weigh on global activity. World export prices are expected to be materially weaker, particularly in China.

The world economy has been subject to several new shocks over recent months, including the imposition of significant changes in tariffs by the United States and some of its trading partners, the associated and intensifying trade policy uncertainty, and the prospective loosening in euro-area fiscal policy. What matters for UK monetary policy is the overall impact of these developments on the outlook for CPI inflation in the medium term (Key judgement 3), and how the risks around the constellation and impact of global trade policies would affect UK inflationary pressures if they were to transpire.

There has been significant volatility and movements in financial markets since the February Report, with partly offsetting effects on financial conditions (Section 2.1). Global equity prices have fallen, market-implied policy rates are lower, and the US dollar has depreciated, as market participants have reassessed the impact of, and uncertainty around, tariffs and broader economic policies on the global outlook.

Global trade policy uncertainty rose sharply after the US presidential election and has risen further since the February Report, to its highest recorded level (Chart B in Box C). This is likely to weigh on world growth by causing households and businesses to delay spending decisions. The Committee has allowed for these global effects to pull down on its UK growth forecast, but has not incorporated an additional UK-specific increase in uncertainty in its baseline projection beyond the effects already apparent in business surveys. The May forecast assumes that global trade policy uncertainty remains at a very elevated level in the near term before falling back, though at a slower pace than in previous episodes of heightened economic uncertainty.

In the baseline forecast, and conditioned on current trade policies, tariffs directly increase the price of imported goods in the US and reduce demand for tradeable goods in the rest of the world. Tariffs are expected to weaken potential supply in the countries that initiate them as production shifts to less efficient inputs, firms and sectors. The global economy adjusts through a mix of reduced prices and quantities, including via reduced US demand and shifts in global trade patterns.

German fiscal policy is assumed to be loosened significantly following policy changes including the exemption of defence spending above 1% of GDP from the debt brake, and the creation of a €500 billion deficit-financed infrastructure fund. Some other euro-area countries are also assumed to increase defence spending to a smaller degree.

Overall, the level of global GDP is now expected to be around ¾% weaker over the forecast period than in the February Report, as new tariff announcements and the elevated level of trade policy uncertainty weigh by more than the prospective boost from looser euro-area fiscal policy. Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth falls back to around 1½% this year and next, before rising to just over 2% in 2027.

Conditioned on current trade policies and the profile of trade policy uncertainty, growth is projected to weaken most significantly in the United States and in China, with a peak negative impact on the level of GDP of around 1¾% and 2% respectively compared with the February Report. The majority of this weakness is matched by lower potential output owing to the assumed impacts of tariffs. Fiscal policy is assumed to provide a partial offset to the trade impacts in China.

Euro-area GDP is also weaker overall throughout much of the forecast period due to the impact of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty. This is despite the assumed loosening in German and, to a lesser degree, other countries’ fiscal policy, which boosts euro-area GDP over time by just over ½% by the end of the forecast period relative to the February Report.

An important part of the adjustment to higher tariffs comes through lower world export prices rather than lower export volumes. In this forecast, four-quarter UK-weighted world export prices, excluding the direct effect of oil prices, are expected to be around 2% lower than in the February Report, reflecting lower energy prices as well as the estimated effects of changes in global trade patterns. In particular, Chinese export prices are projected to be over 10% lower than in February by the end of the forecast period, owing to reduced US demand. Headline consumer price inflation across advanced economies is expected to diverge, primarily due to tariff impacts, with US inflation rising but euro-area inflation falling over coming quarters.

The global outlook is highly uncertain and the balance of risks around that outlook is very difficult to judge. The future constellation of trade policies is impossible to predict at this juncture, and the impact of a given set of trade policies on world growth and inflation is hard to estimate with precision. There is also uncertainty about the response of global financial markets to future trade developments, including exchange rates. These uncertainties also apply to the outlook for UK growth and inflation (Key judgements 2 and 3).

In terms of its impact on the baseline forecast, any future news on trade policy can be judged relative to the conditioning assumption of a continuation of the current very high US-China bilateral tariffs and of the current 90-day pause on higher-band US tariffs excluding China. Negotiated solutions may weaken the assumed tariff shock, while broader global trade fragmentation could result in a stronger shock.

There is particular uncertainty about the scale of export price adjustment in China given the very large and persistent shock to trading patterns that has been assumed in the forecast. The degree of price response could be stronger or weaker than expected.

This forecast assumes that current trade developments do not lead to significant global supply chain disruption, such as through geoeconomic fragmentation or the rewiring of shipping routes. Supply chains could be disrupted more materially and quite quickly if fragmentation or the need to exclude certain supply sources result as economies impose new tariffs and non-trade barriers, pushing up on world export prices and weighing on global activity. As global resources are reallocated away from the most efficient allocation based on comparative advantage, tariffs could also lead to weaker global productivity growth, beyond the US and China.

As set out in the April 2025 FPC Record, several risks associated with the fragmentation of global trade in goods, and financial markets, have intensified. A major shift in the nature and predictability of global trading arrangements could harm financial stability by depressing growth. A further risk is a reduction in global co-operation, which could reduce resilience. The FPC will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide an update on these risks at the time of its July Financial Stability Report.

There are also uncertainties around the paths of fiscal policy in Germany and elsewhere. For example, more extensive European defence spending than assumed in the forecast would present an upside risk to global activity and world export prices.