Monetary Policy Report - May 2025
1: The economic outlook
Progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing (Key judgement 1). CPI inflation averaged 2.8% in 2025 Q1, above target but close to expectations at the time of the February Report. CPI inflation excluding energy has remained around 3½% over recent quarters, compared with its peak of nearly 8½% in mid-2023 (Chart 1.1). Headline CPI inflation is still expected to rise temporarily in the near term, to 3.5% in 2025 Q3, in large part reflecting developments in household energy bills and, to a lesser degree, regulated prices.
A small margin of excess supply has opened up in the UK economy. This is expected to widen over the next couple of years, to just under 1% of potential GDP (Key judgement 2). That in large part reflects a tightening in the stance of fiscal policy and the continuing restrictive stance of monetary policy. Relative to the February Report projection, there is expected to be a slightly greater margin of excess supply throughout most of the forecast period, in part reflecting global trade developments.
Conditioned on the market path of interest rates, the building margin of excess supply in the economy acts against some continuing second-round effects in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term (Key judgement 3). The May CPI projection is broadly similar to the profile in February, albeit slightly lower. In the medium term, that reflects the downward pressure on inflation from a slightly wider margin of slack and a weaker contribution from import price pass-through, in turn owing to the impact of global trade developments and the appreciation of the sterling exchange rate.
The imposition of tariffs and the heightened uncertainty about trade policies has introduced a new source of risk for the global economy. What matters for UK monetary policy is the overall impact of these developments on the outlook for CPI inflation in the medium term. In the baseline forecast, based on current policies, new tariffs and the elevated level of trade policy uncertainty weigh on global activity. World export prices are expected to be materially weaker, particularly in China (Key judgement 4). The current overall impact of trade developments on the UK is therefore more likely to be disinflationary than inflationary. Consistent with this, the effects incorporated into the baseline are negative, though not large particularly in the medium term.
There is elevated uncertainty around the speed with which excess domestic inflationary pressures dissipate, in part related to global trade developments since the February Report. In assessing the medium-term outlook for CPI inflation, the MPC is currently considering a wide range of risks alongside its baseline forecast.
As set out in Box A, Bank staff have constructed two alternative scenarios for how the economy may evolve. These demonstrate the mechanisms through which: first, there could be greater or longer-lasting weakness in demand relative to supply, in part reflecting uncertainties globally and domestically, which would lead second-round effects to fade more quickly; or second, there could be more persistence in domestic wage and prices, both from additional second-round effects related to the near-term increase in CPI inflation and from weaker supply.
The scenarios described in Box A are merely two examples from a wide range of different paths that the UK economy could take. Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around GDP growth in this forecast are somewhat to the downside, while the risks around the CPI projection are two-sided.
Table 1.A: Baseline forecast summary (a) (b)
|
2025 Q2
|
2026 Q2
|
2027 Q2
|
2028 Q2
|
GDP (c)
|
0.8 (0.3)
|
1.3 (1.5)
|
1.5 (1.4)
|
1.9
|
CPI inflation (d)
|
3.4 (3.5)
|
2.4 (2.6)
|
1.9 (2.2)
|
1.9
|
Unemployment rate (e)
|
4.6 (4.5)
|
4.8 (4.6)
|
5 (4.8)
|
4.9
|
Excess supply/Excess demand (f)
|
-½ (-¼)
|
-¾ (-½)
|
-¾ (-¾)
|
-¼
|
Bank Rate (g)
|
4.3 (4.4)
|
3.5 (4.1)
|
3.6 (4.1)
|
3.7
- (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2025 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) The numbers shown in this table are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1.
- (c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.
- (d) Four-quarter inflation rate.
- (e) International Labour Organization (ILO) definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.
- (g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s baseline projections
As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s May baseline projections are conditioned on:
- The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 April (Chart 2.3). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the May projections declines to just over 3½% by the middle of the forecast period, around ½ percentage point lower on average than in the February Report.
- A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around 2% higher compared with the February Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.
- Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Since February, oil and gas prices have fallen (Chart 2.4). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices.
- UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.5).
- UK fiscal policy that evolves in line with government policies to date, as announced in Spring Statement 2025 (Section 2.3).
- Global and UK trade policies as of 29 April including a continuation throughout the forecast period of the current very high US-China bilateral tariffs and of the current 90-day pause on higher-band US tariffs excluding China (Box C).
Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b)
|
Average 1998–2007
|
Average 2010–19
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
Bank Rate (c)
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
5.3 (5.3)
|
4.9 (4.9)
|
3.7 (4.2)
|
3.6 (4.1)
|
3.6 (4)
|
Sterling effective exchange rate (d)
|
100
|
82
|
81 (81)
|
85 (85)
|
84 (82)
|
84 (82)
|
83 (81)
|
Oil prices (e)
|
39
|
77
|
84 (84)
|
75 (75)
|
64 (74)
|
64 (71)
|
65 (70)
|
Gas prices (f)
|
29
|
52
|
101 (101)
|
107 (107)
|
94 (115)
|
86 (97)
|
78 (82)
|
Nominal government expenditure (g)
|
7¼
|
2¼
|
7¾ (7¾)
|
6½ (5¾)
|
8¼ (7)
|
3 (3½)
|
3¼ (3¼)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2025 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 29 April 2025. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.
- (c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
- (d) Index: January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.
- (e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.
- (f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.
- (g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR’s March 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.
1.2: Key judgements and risks
1.2: Key judgement 1
Progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing. While headline inflation is expected to rise in the near term to 3.5%, the MPC judges that this will not lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures.
Twelve-month CPI inflation peaked at around 11% at the end of 2022, following the succession of very large external cost shocks that occurred in 2021–22. Inflation fell back in 2023 and progress on disinflation has continued since then. This has allowed the MPC to reduce gradually the degree of monetary policy restrictiveness.
CPI inflation was 2.6% in March and averaged 2.8% in 2025 Q1, above the MPC’s 2% target but close to expectations at the time of the February Report (Section 2.5). CPI inflation excluding energy has remained around 3½% over recent quarters, compared with its peak of nearly 8½% in mid-2023 (Chart 1.1).
The latest evidence suggests progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing, supported by the restrictive stance of monetary policy.
Services consumer price inflation has risen over recent months, to 4.7% in March from 4.4% in December, but to a slightly lesser degree than expected at the time of the February Report. This increase in services inflation and a further rise expected in April relate partly to volatility in airfares, while there is also upward pressure from increases in regulated and administered prices. Measures of underlying services price inflation have continued to ease gradually since their peaks in 2023 but remain elevated (Chart 2.24).
After having risen in 2024 H2, annual private sector regular average weekly earnings (AWE) growth declined to 5.9% in the three months to February, weaker than expected in the February Report. Most other measures of pay growth have also fallen back somewhat over recent months (Chart 2.16). Private sector regular pay growth is expected to slow significantly further by the end of 2025, to around 3¾%, consistent with the latest indications from Agency intelligence and the DMP Survey.
The MPC monitors a range of indicators from households, businesses and financial markets to make a joint assessment of whether inflation expectations remain consistent with meeting the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term. Having fallen significantly from the end of 2022, survey measures of household inflation expectations have risen since mid-2024 (Chart 2.26). These increases have been towards the top of the band of, or a little above, what would be implied by the rise in CPI inflation over the past year, suggesting that households’ inflation expectations may have become more responsive to inflationary pressures since the period of very high inflation in 2022. Businesses’ medium-term CPI inflation expectations have increased slightly recently, although indicators of medium-term inflation expectations derived from financial markets have generally continued to trend downwards. Monetary policy will act to ensure that longer-term inflation expectations are anchored at the 2% target.
In the May Report projection, CPI inflation is expected to rise in coming months, to 3.4% in 2025 Q2 and to a peak of 3.5% on average in Q3, in large part reflecting developments in household energy bills and, to a lesser degree, regulated prices (Chart 2.20). Although wholesale energy prices have fallen back since the February Report, the direct energy price contribution to 12-month CPI inflation is projected to increase from ‑0.5 percentage points in 2025 Q1 to around zero in Q2 and Q3 (Chart 1.1). That pickup in large part reflects the announced increase in the Ofgem energy price cap in April, and that the large fall in the price cap last April will drop out of the annual comparison.
The projected increase in CPI inflation over coming months is still expected to be temporary. This in part reflects the Committee’s judgement that the near-term increase will not lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures, beyond those that would typically be expected to occur and in contrast to the more persistent dynamics in the inflation generating process that occurred following the very large shocks in 2021–22. This reflects that there is going to be a much smaller increase in headline inflation than at that time and comes against the backdrop of a looser labour market.
In this forecast, the Committee has also maintained its judgement on the speed with which overall excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate in the medium term (Key judgement 3). There is elevated uncertainty around this judgement, in part related to global trade developments since the February Report. In assessing the medium-term outlook for CPI inflation, the MPC is considering a wide range of risks alongside its baseline forecast.
As set out in Box A, Bank staff have constructed two alternative scenarios for how the economy may evolve. These demonstrate the mechanisms through which: first, there could be greater or longer-lasting weakness in demand relative to supply, in part reflecting uncertainties globally and domestically, which would lead second-round effects to fade more quickly; or second, there could be more persistence in domestic wage and prices, both from additional second-round effects related to the near-term increase in CPI inflation and from weaker supply. These scenarios are designed to represent plausible rather than tail outcomes. So, for example, they would generally sit within the central bands of the fan charts published in this Report, even though they are not technically drawn from the distributions of the fan charts. Such a comparison does not imply anything about the precise likelihood of the scenarios occurring.
The scenarios described in Box A are merely two examples from a wide range of different paths that the UK economy could take. Broader global risks are discussed in Key judgement 4, including those related to the unpredictability of future trade policies. Key judgement 2 discusses other risks to the balance of demand and supply, and hence to underlying inflationary pressures.
1.2: Key judgement 2
A small margin of excess supply has opened up in the UK economy. This is expected to widen over the next couple of years, to just under 1% of potential GDP, before narrowing by the end of the forecast period.
Underlying UK GDP growth is judged to have slowed since the middle of 2024 and has been much less volatile than growth in headline GDP (Section 2.3). Underlying GDP growth is expected to have been around zero in 2025 Q1, well below Bank staff’s projection for headline growth of 0.6%. The S&P Global UK composite output PMI fell sharply in April, suggesting downside risks around the near-term outlook. Household spending growth has remained subdued over recent quarters, although real incomes have risen quite strongly such that the saving ratio increased to 11.6% in 2024 Q4, its highest level since the pandemic.
Underlying employment growth has also softened recently and the labour market has continued to loosen (Section 2.4). The ratio of vacancies to unemployment has fallen further and is now judged to be below its equilibrium level. The impact of higher NICs on employment appears to have been fairly small to date.
As outlined in Box E of the February Report, much of the recent weakness in productivity growth is judged to reflect weaker growth in potential productivity. Potential productivity remains notably weaker than can be explained by previously identified factors such as the impacts of past shocks from Brexit and the pandemic.
Overall, a small margin of excess supply is judged to have opened up around the turn of last year. This is consistent with labour market developments, survey indicators of capacity utilisation and top-down statistical estimates of the output gap. The MPC continues to recognise the significant uncertainty around estimates of slack in the economy.
The outlook for UK activity will be determined by both domestic and global factors.
As set out in Box C, current global trade policy developments are likely to reduce UK GDP growth. Weaker UK-weighted world GDP growth is expected to weigh on demand for UK exports, which in turn drags on UK growth. And some degree of expenditure switching by US consumers away from imports, including those from the UK, and towards domestically produced products, further weighs on UK growth. Trade-related developments in financial markets have generally pushed down on growth, including the appreciation of the sterling exchange rate, although these effects are partly offset by the fall in short-term interest rates since February.
The MPC judges that the current stance of monetary policy remains restrictive. Under the latest market-implied path for interest rates, including its expected impact on broader financial conditions, monetary policy is expected to have a broadly neutral impact on GDP growth over much of the forecast period, even as its previous negative impact on the level of GDP remains. There remain uncertainties around the impact of monetary policy on demand and hence on the margin of slack in the economy.
The measures announced in Spring Statement 2025 are expected to have little impact on the UK’s fiscal stance, and hence on projected GDP growth, over the three-year forecast period. The overall stance of fiscal policy is still expected to tighten. This pulls down somewhat on the GDP growth projection over most of the forecast period beyond the next few quarters.
In the May forecast, four-quarter GDP growth is projected to remain close to its current level, of just over 1%, before picking up towards the end of the forecast period (Chart 1.2). Quarterly growth rates are expected to be slightly weaker than in the February Report at the start of the forecast beyond 2025 Q1 and slightly stronger further out.
Household spending growth is projected to pick up throughout most of the forecast period (Table 1.D), supported by a declining saving ratio that in turn reflects the impact of the downward-sloping assumed path of interest rates. Annual housing investment growth is expected to strengthen to 5% in 2026 and to 6% in 2027, in part reflecting a positive impact from planning reforms over time. Business investment growth is weak throughout much of the forecast period. Export growth has been revised down, particularly in 2026, compared with the February Report, owing to global trade developments. Trade data have been volatile recently, which may make it harder to assess underlying developments going forward.
Four-quarter potential supply growth is projected to remain at around 1½% in the medium term. Within that, potential labour supply growth is around ¾% per annum in the medium term. Potential productivity is assumed to recover some of its recent weakness and settles at annual growth rates of around ¾%.
Reflecting these paths of GDP and potential supply, the margin of excess supply is expected to widen further over the next couple of years in the May forecast, from ¼% in 2025 Q1 to just under 1% of potential GDP by the end of 2026. That in large part reflects the tightening in the stance of fiscal policy and the continuing restrictive stance of monetary policy. The margin of slack is then projected to narrow by the end of the forecast period. Relative to the February Report projection, there is expected to be a slightly greater margin of excess supply throughout most of the forecast period, in part reflecting global trade developments.
The unemployment rate is projected to rise gradually to around 5% by the end of 2026 (Chart 1.3), above its assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of just over 4½%. Unemployment is somewhat higher than in the February Report, in part reflecting a slightly higher starting point suggested by the current LFS data.
There are considerable risks around the future path of excess supply in the economy, and hence inflationary pressures in the medium term, reflecting both global (Key judgement 4) and domestic factors.
As set out in Box A, Bank staff have prepared an alternative scenario in which aggregate demand is substantially weaker than in the baseline projection, as an additional UK-specific increase in uncertainty drags on consumption and investment to a greater extent. There may also be other downside risks to demand from recent consumption and saving behaviour. The Committee has for some time expected the household saving ratio to decline and support consumption over the forecast period, but saving has so far continued to increase and to a greater degree recently than can be explained by the stance of monetary policy.
Supply growth could be weaker than in the baseline forecast if potential productivity were to recover less from its recent unexplained weakness. In this case, the implications for GDP growth and slack in the economy would depend on the speed with which weaker supply fed through into weaker demand. Box A sets out an alternative scenario in which potential productivity growth is materially weaker than in the baseline, and that weakness in productivity is not reflected in lower wages, which adds to domestic inflationary pressures.
Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around GDP growth in this forecast are somewhat to the downside. On balance, this is also judged to lead to a risk of a greater margin of excess supply over the forecast period than in the baseline.
1.2: Key judgement 3
Conditioned on the market path of interest rates, the building margin of excess supply in the economy acts against some continuing second-round effects in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term.
As for the growth outlook, medium-term inflationary pressures are being affected by both domestic and global factors.
As set out in Box C, and conditional on current global trade policies and asset prices, the evidence to date suggests that the overall impact of trade developments on the UK is more likely to be disinflationary than inflationary. Consistent with this, the effects incorporated into the baseline forecast are negative, though not large particularly in the medium term.
UK non-energy import prices are projected to be 2¼% lower than expected at the time of the February Report over the forecast period. That in part reflects the assumed effects of reduced US import demand in response to higher tariffs (Key judgement 4). The recent appreciation in sterling also weighs on UK import prices over the forecast period, which drags further on inflation. The degree and timing of pass-through from import prices to CPI inflation will be affected by the domestic costs of transport and retailing.
Overall, there is significant uncertainty around the size, and possibly the sign, of any net effect on UK inflation of trade developments. The risks to global inflation set out in Key judgement 4 apply to the UK. For example, there is uncertainty around the extent of the shift in global trade patterns and developments in major economies’ exchange rates, and how these may come to affect the UK in particular. The UK pricing decisions of multinational corporations could be affected indirectly by their exposure to higher costs in other jurisdictions.
Domestically, the May forecast for CPI inflation continues to incorporate a period of economic slack, which is required in order for pay and price-setting dynamics to normalise fully. The Committee has not changed its judgement on the speed with which excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate. The continuing second-round effects in this forecast relate in large part to the unwind of the succession of very large external cost shocks in 2021–22, rather than additional second-round effects from the near-term pickup in headline inflation (Key judgement 1).
In the projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates in the 15 working days to 29 April, CPI inflation falls back gradually from 3.5% in 2025 Q3 to around the 2% target in the medium term (Chart 1.4 and Table 1.C). This reflects the continuing restrictive stance of monetary policy and the building margin of slack in the economy.
The May CPI projection is broadly similar to the profile in February throughout the forecast period, albeit slightly lower. In the medium term, that reflects the downward pressure on inflation from a slightly wider margin of slack throughout most of the forecast period and the weaker contribution from import price pass-through, in turn owing to the impact of global trade developments and the appreciation of the sterling exchange rate.
Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall from around 3¾% at the end of this year to just under 3% in the medium term, similar to the February Report (Table 1.D).
There remains uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the path of second-round effects in domestic prices and wages. The staff scenarios in Box A describe two alternative paths for the persistence of inflationary pressures.
In the first scenario, economic slack builds and inflation persistence fades more quickly than in the baseline projection, including via a temporary steepening in the slope of the Phillips curve.
The second scenario explores the possibility that inflation persistence is greater than assumed in the baseline, including that the upcoming rise in headline inflation results in additional second-round effects in domestic wage and price-setting alongside weaker supply.
These scenarios do not encompass all the risks around inflationary pressures in the medium term. For example, there remains a risk that the economy has been subject to lasting changes in wage and price-setting behaviour following the major supply shocks experienced over previous years. The path for the medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment could be higher than has been assumed in the forecast, which would be consistent with greater persistence in wage growth.
Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around the CPI projection are two-sided. Downside risks to growth, which carry through to inflation, are offset broadly by upside risks from the persistence of domestic inflationary pressures.
Table 1.C: The quarterly baseline projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a)
|
2025 Q2
|
2025 Q3
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q1
|
CPI inflation
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
2.7
|
2026 Q2
|
2026 Q3
|
2026 Q4
|
2027 Q1
|
CPI inflation
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2027 Q2
|
2027 Q3
|
2027 Q4
|
2028 Q1
|
2028 Q2
|
CPI inflation
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
1.9
1.2: Key judgement 4
New tariff announcements and the elevated level of trade policy uncertainty weigh on global activity. World export prices are expected to be materially weaker, particularly in China.
The world economy has been subject to several new shocks over recent months, including the imposition of significant changes in tariffs by the United States and some of its trading partners, the associated and intensifying trade policy uncertainty, and the prospective loosening in euro-area fiscal policy. What matters for UK monetary policy is the overall impact of these developments on the outlook for CPI inflation in the medium term (Key judgement 3), and how the risks around the constellation and impact of global trade policies would affect UK inflationary pressures if they were to transpire.
There has been significant volatility and movements in financial markets since the February Report, with partly offsetting effects on financial conditions (Section 2.1). Global equity prices have fallen, market-implied policy rates are lower, and the US dollar has depreciated, as market participants have reassessed the impact of, and uncertainty around, tariffs and broader economic policies on the global outlook.
Global trade policy uncertainty rose sharply after the US presidential election and has risen further since the February Report, to its highest recorded level (Chart B in Box C). This is likely to weigh on world growth by causing households and businesses to delay spending decisions. The Committee has allowed for these global effects to pull down on its UK growth forecast, but has not incorporated an additional UK-specific increase in uncertainty in its baseline projection beyond the effects already apparent in business surveys. The May forecast assumes that global trade policy uncertainty remains at a very elevated level in the near term before falling back, though at a slower pace than in previous episodes of heightened economic uncertainty.
In the baseline forecast, and conditioned on current trade policies, tariffs directly increase the price of imported goods in the US and reduce demand for tradeable goods in the rest of the world. Tariffs are expected to weaken potential supply in the countries that initiate them as production shifts to less efficient inputs, firms and sectors. The global economy adjusts through a mix of reduced prices and quantities, including via reduced US demand and shifts in global trade patterns.
German fiscal policy is assumed to be loosened significantly following policy changes including the exemption of defence spending above 1% of GDP from the debt brake, and the creation of a €500 billion deficit-financed infrastructure fund. Some other euro-area countries are also assumed to increase defence spending to a smaller degree.
Overall, the level of global GDP is now expected to be around ¾% weaker over the forecast period than in the February Report, as new tariff announcements and the elevated level of trade policy uncertainty weigh by more than the prospective boost from looser euro-area fiscal policy. Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth falls back to around 1½% this year and next, before rising to just over 2% in 2027.
Conditioned on current trade policies and the profile of trade policy uncertainty, growth is projected to weaken most significantly in the United States and in China, with a peak negative impact on the level of GDP of around 1¾% and 2% respectively compared with the February Report. The majority of this weakness is matched by lower potential output owing to the assumed impacts of tariffs. Fiscal policy is assumed to provide a partial offset to the trade impacts in China.
Euro-area GDP is also weaker overall throughout much of the forecast period due to the impact of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty. This is despite the assumed loosening in German and, to a lesser degree, other countries’ fiscal policy, which boosts euro-area GDP over time by just over ½% by the end of the forecast period relative to the February Report.
An important part of the adjustment to higher tariffs comes through lower world export prices rather than lower export volumes. In this forecast, four-quarter UK-weighted world export prices, excluding the direct effect of oil prices, are expected to be around 2% lower than in the February Report, reflecting lower energy prices as well as the estimated effects of changes in global trade patterns. In particular, Chinese export prices are projected to be over 10% lower than in February by the end of the forecast period, owing to reduced US demand. Headline consumer price inflation across advanced economies is expected to diverge, primarily due to tariff impacts, with US inflation rising but euro-area inflation falling over coming quarters.
The global outlook is highly uncertain and the balance of risks around that outlook is very difficult to judge. The future constellation of trade policies is impossible to predict at this juncture, and the impact of a given set of trade policies on world growth and inflation is hard to estimate with precision. There is also uncertainty about the response of global financial markets to future trade developments, including exchange rates. These uncertainties also apply to the outlook for UK growth and inflation (Key judgements 2 and 3).
In terms of its impact on the baseline forecast, any future news on trade policy can be judged relative to the conditioning assumption of a continuation of the current very high US-China bilateral tariffs and of the current 90-day pause on higher-band US tariffs excluding China. Negotiated solutions may weaken the assumed tariff shock, while broader global trade fragmentation could result in a stronger shock.
There is particular uncertainty about the scale of export price adjustment in China given the very large and persistent shock to trading patterns that has been assumed in the forecast. The degree of price response could be stronger or weaker than expected.
This forecast assumes that current trade developments do not lead to significant global supply chain disruption, such as through geoeconomic fragmentation or the rewiring of shipping routes. Supply chains could be disrupted more materially and quite quickly if fragmentation or the need to exclude certain supply sources result as economies impose new tariffs and non-trade barriers, pushing up on world export prices and weighing on global activity. As global resources are reallocated away from the most efficient allocation based on comparative advantage, tariffs could also lead to weaker global productivity growth, beyond the US and China.
As set out in the April 2025 FPC Record, several risks associated with the fragmentation of global trade in goods, and financial markets, have intensified. A major shift in the nature and predictability of global trading arrangements could harm financial stability by depressing growth. A further risk is a reduction in global co-operation, which could reduce resilience. The FPC will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide an update on these risks at the time of its July Financial Stability Report.
There are also uncertainties around the paths of fiscal policy in Germany and elsewhere. For example, more extensive European defence spending than assumed in the forecast would present an upside risk to global activity and world export prices.
Table 1.D: Indicative projections consistent with the MPC's baseline forecast (a) (b)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Eurostat, IMF World Economic Outlook, National Bureau of Statistics of China, ONS, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bank calculations.
- (a) The profiles in this table should be viewed as broadly consistent with the MPC’s baseline projections for GDP growth, CPI inflation and unemployment (as presented in the fan charts).
- (b) Figures show annual average growth rates unless otherwise stated. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the February 2025 Monetary Policy Report. Calculations for back data based on ONS data are shown using ONS series identifiers.
- (c) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 188 countries weighted according to their shares in UK exports.
- (d) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 189 countries weighted according to their shares in world GDP using the IMF’s purchasing power parity (PPP) weights.
- (e) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for Q1, so that has not been incorporated.
- (f) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the advance estimate of US GDP for Q1, so that has not been incorporated.
- (g) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 155 emerging market economies, weighted according to their relative shares in world GDP using the IMF’s PPP weights.
- (h) Chained-volume measure.
- (i) Chained-volume measure.
- (j) Chained-volume measure. Includes non-profit institutions serving households. Based on ABJR+HAYO.
- (k) Chained-volume measure. Based on GAN8.
- (l) Chained-volume measure. Whole-economy measure. Includes new dwellings, improvements and spending on services associated with the sale and purchase of property. Based on DFEG+L635+L637.
- (m) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of missing trader intra‑community (MTIC) fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBK-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBK.
- (n) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of MTIC fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBL-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBL.
- (o) Chained-volume measure. Exports less imports.
- (p) Wages and salaries plus mixed income and general government benefits less income taxes and employees’ National Insurance contributions, deflated by the consumer expenditure deflator. Based on [ROYJ+ROYH-(RPHS+AIIV-CUCT)+GZVX]/[(ABJQ+HAYE)/(ABJR+HAYO)]. The backdata for this series are available at Monetary Policy Report – Download chart slides and data – May 2025.
- (q) Annual average. Percentage of total available household resources. Based on NRJS.
- (r) Level in Q4. Percentage point spread over reference rates. Based on a weighted average of household and corporate loan and deposit spreads over appropriate risk-free rates. Indexed to equal zero in 2007 Q3.
- (s) Annual average. Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive figure that it is above.
- (t) Real GDP (ABMI) divided by total 16+ employment (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (u) Four-quarter growth in the ILO definition of employment in Q4 (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (v) Four-quarter growth in Q4. LFS household population, all aged 16 and over (MGSL). Growth rates are interpolated between the LFS and ONS National population projections: 2022-based interim within the forecast period.
- (w) ILO definition of unemployment rate in Q4 (MGSX). Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (x) ILO definition of labour force participation in Q4 as a percentage of the 16+ population (MGWG). Although LFS participation data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (y) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4.
- (z) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4 excluding fuel and the impact of MTIC fraud.
- (aa) Contribution of fuels and lubricants and gas and electricity prices to four-quarter CPI inflation in Q4.
- (ab) Four-quarter growth in Q4. Private sector AWE excluding bonuses and arrears of pay (KAJ2).
- (ac) Four-quarter growth in private sector regular pay-based unit wage costs in Q4. Private sector wage costs divided by private sector output at constant prices. Private sector wage costs are AWE (excluding bonuses) multiplied by private sector employment.
2: Current economic conditions
CPI inflation was 2.6% in March, above the MPC’s 2% target but slightly below the February Report projection. Headline CPI inflation is projected to pick up from April, owing to higher contributions from household energy prices as well as increases in indexed and regulated prices, and reach 3.5% in 2025 Q3. Indicators of households’ inflation expectations have risen further. Firms’ inflation expectations have also increased slightly, while indicators of inflation expectations derived from financial markets have continued to trend downwards.
Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings (AWE) growth was 5.9% in the three months to February, lower than expected in the February Report. Underlying pay growth is judged to be somewhat weaker than this at around 5¼%. Pay growth is projected to slow to 3¾% by the end of the year, consistent with the signal from a range of forward-looking indicators.
Underlying UK GDP growth is judged to have slowed since mid-2024 and has been less volatile than growth in headline GDP. Heightened uncertainty, weak productivity growth and the continued restrictive stance of monetary policy have all been weighing on GDP growth recently. Early indications from surveys and Agency intelligence point to uncertainty about demand prospects having risen, albeit by materially less than the rise in global trade policy uncertainty.
Employment growth has softened since the turn of the year and the labour market has loosened further. In the MPC’s baseline forecast, the recent slowdown in GDP growth is judged to have resulted in a small margin of spare capacity opening up. There are significant uncertainties around the current and prospective balance of aggregate demand and supply in the economy.
The imposition of tariffs and the heightened uncertainty about trade policies has introduced a new source of risk for the global economy. In the 15 UK working days to 29 April, global equity prices had fallen, market-implied policy rates in advanced economies were lower, and the US dollar had depreciated relative to levels in the February Report, as market participants had reassessed the impact of trade tariffs and broader economic policies on the global outlook. Key commodity prices had also fallen, mainly in response to trade policy developments. Bank staff project global activity growth to be weaker over 2025 than was expected three months ago.
Chart 2.1: In the MPC’s latest projections, headline GDP growth rises in 2025 Q1 while underlying GDP growth remains weak, the unemployment rate edges higher, and CPI inflation picks up from 2025 Q2
Near-term projections (a)
- Sources: BCC, CBI, Lloyds Business Barometer, ONS, S&P Global and Bank calculations.
- (a) The lighter diamonds show Bank staff’s projections at the time of the February Report. The darker diamonds show Bank staff’s current projections. The azure diamonds in the top panel are Bank staff’s estimates of underlying quarterly GDP growth. Underlying GDP data from 2023 Q2 to 2024 Q4 show in-sample fitted values of a survey indicator model estimated by Bank staff, and data for 2025 Q1 and 2025 Q2 show out of sample projections (see Chart 2.8). The projections for headline GDP growth and the unemployment rate are quarterly and show 2025 Q1 and 2025 Q2 (February projections show 2024 Q4 to 2025 Q2). The projections for CPI inflation are monthly and show April to September 2025 (February projections show January 2025 to June 2025). The GDP growth and unemployment rate projections for 2025 Q1 are based on official data to February 2025, while the CPI inflation figures over the same quarter are outturns. Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
2.1: Global economy and financial markets
There have been significant geopolitical developments since the February Report.
Since the February Report, new tariffs have been implemented by the US, some countries have retaliated, and trade policy uncertainty has risen further (Box C). The German Parliament has passed significant fiscal reforms, including the exemption of defence spending above 1% of GDP from the debt brake, and the creation of a €500 billion deficit-financed infrastructure fund. Meanwhile, there have been negotiations around a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.
Financial markets have been volatile in response to this geopolitical news.
Since the February Report, financial market participants have reassessed the expected impact of trade and broader US economic policies on the global growth outlook. Implied volatility has risen for many asset prices, with the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX measure of equity market implied volatility peaking at its highest level since 2020 in April, partly reflecting the continued rise in trade policy uncertainty.
Global equity prices fell sharply following news that tariffs in excess of 10% would be placed on most of the United States’ biggest trading partners, before recovering somewhat following a 90-day pause to these measures for all countries except China (Box C). In the 15 UK working days to 29 April 2025, the S&P 500 index was on average 7% below its pre-US election level (Chart 2.2, left panel). US equity prices have risen since then and were 2% lower than their pre-US election level on 2 May. US equity market valuations remain elevated in an absolute sense (April 2025 FPC Record). In the 15 UK working days to 29 April 2025, European equity prices had also fallen slightly relative to their level in the February Report, despite the strong performance of European defence stocks following the announcement of recent German fiscal reforms. But since the 15-day average window, the Euro Stoxx index has risen to above its level in the February Report.
Investment-grade corporate bond spreads have widened across advanced economies but remain tight relative to their peaks in March 2020. In the 15 UK working days to 29 April, the US dollar effective exchange rate had fallen to 3% below its level ahead of the US election (Chart 2.2, middle panel). Exchange rates have been volatile in response to the trade policy announcements from the US and other countries.
UK risky asset prices have also responded to global news. In the 15 UK working days to 29 April, the FTSE All-Share index had fallen by 3% relative to its level in the February Report, having been as much as 10% lower in the days following the US tariff announcements on 2 April. UK equity prices have risen since then, and the FTSE All-share index was around 2% above its level in the February Report on 2 May. Sterling investment-grade corporate bond spreads had widened by around 30 basis points since the February Report, broadly in line with moves in equivalent spreads in the US. The sterling effective exchange rate had appreciated by around 2%, primarily reflecting US dollar weakness, although sterling had depreciated by around 2% against the euro.
There have been some quite sharp movements in government bond markets in the past three months. In the 15 UK working days to 29 April, 10-year UK gilt and US treasury yields were 10 basis points and 30 basis points lower, respectively, than in the February Report (Chart 2.2, right panel). Those moves reflect lower interest rate expectations, which have been partly offset by rises in term premia, the additional compensation investors require to hold a longer-term bond relative to a series of shorter-term bonds. Thirty-year UK gilt yields have been more volatile and have broadly tracked moves in long-dated US treasury yields. Market intelligence suggests that lower liquidity in long-dated bonds has exacerbated these moves. Longer-term euro-area government bond yields are little changed overall, as anticipation of higher deficit-financed defence spending has provided a counterbalance to the impact of trade policy news.
Chart 2.2: Global equity prices fell sharply in response to US tariff announcements, the US dollar has depreciated to below its pre-US election level and 10-year government bond yields are little changed overall since the February Report
Changes in equity indices, effective exchange rates and 10-year government bond yields since 5 November 2024 (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Tradeweb FTSE Gilt Closing Data and Bank calculations.
- (a) Equities and effective exchange rates are indexed to the date of the 2024 US presidential election, while 10-year yields show cumulative changes in yields over the same period. The final data points are for 29 April 2025.
The market-implied paths for advanced economy policy rates have fallen since the February Report, particularly in the US.
The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council cut its deposit facility rate to 2.25% at its April meeting. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee maintained the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.25%–4.5% at its March meeting, while announcing a slower pace for its quantitative tightening programme.
The market-implied path for US policy rates has fallen significantly since the February Report, as markets have reassessed the implications of trade and other economic policies on the outlook for US economic growth and inflation (Chart 2.3). The market-implied path for the ECB’s deposit facility rate is also lower than in the February Report, particularly in the near term. Some market contacts expect that the negative effect of trade tariffs on economic growth will more than offset the near-term boost to activity from higher defence and infrastructural spending in Germany and other European countries.
Based on the 15-day averages to 29 April 2025, 85 basis points and 65 basis points of cuts were priced into the US and euro-area curves, respectively, over the remainder of this year. For the euro area, this implied a total reduction of 140 basis points over 2025. The effective federal funds rate was expected to stand at 3.5% in three years’ time, around 60 basis points lower than in the February Report. The market-implied path for euro-area rates sloped gently upwards from 2026, to 2.1% in three years’ time, around 15 basis points lower than in the February Report.
The market-implied path for the UK policy rate has fallen since the February Report but as of the 15-day average to 29 April 2025, movements had been smaller than those for the US. Based on this 15-day average, Bank Rate was expected to stand at 3.6% by the end of 2025, before rising slightly to 3.7% by the end of the forecast period. That was around 30 basis points lower than in the February Report. Since 29 April, the market-implied path for Bank Rate has fallen further. On 2 May, Bank Rate was expected to stand at 3.6% in three years’ time.
Chart 2.3: The market-implied path for US policy rates has shifted notably lower since the February Report, while the UK and euro-area paths have also fallen
Policy rates and instantaneous forward curves for the UK, US and euro area (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) All data are as of 29 April 2025. The February 2025 curves are estimated based on the 15 UK working days to 28 January 2025. The May 2025 curves are estimated using the 15 UK working days to 29 April 2025. The federal funds rate is the upper bound of the announced target range. The market-implied path for US policy rates is the expected effective federal funds rate. The ECB deposit rate is based on the date from which changes in policy rates are effective. The final data points are forward rates for June 2028.
The large moves in asset prices since the February Report have had opposing effects on financial conditions.
Despite large moves in some UK and global asset prices, financial conditions, taken together, were estimated to be broadly unchanged between the February Report and the 15 UK working days to 29 April. Lower equity prices and an appreciation in the sterling effective exchange rate had caused a tightening in financial conditions relative to the time of the February Report. But reductions in medium-term market-implied interest rates had acted in the opposite direction.
Key commodity prices have fallen since the February Report and the effects of increased trade tariffs are expected to lead to weaker world export price inflation.
Since the February Report, spot Brent crude oil prices have fallen and oil futures prices have also shifted lower (Chart 2.4). In the 15 UK working days to 29 April, spot prices had fallen by around 15% to $67 per barrel. And by 2 May, prices had fallen to $62 per barrel. Concerns that a weaker global economic growth outlook will result in lower oil demand have been the primary driver of these moves, while increased production by OPEC+ countries since April has also weighed on prices. Natural gas prices have fallen since the February Report in response to trade policy developments, and the futures curve is now a little below its November 2024 level. Market intelligence suggests that ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and increased European imports of liquified natural gas have contributed towards the fall in gas prices. All else equal, recent reductions in wholesale energy prices are expected to weigh on UK CPI inflation this year, relative to expectations at the time of the February Report (Section 2.5).
Increases in global trade barriers are expected to weigh on global export price inflation over coming quarters, in part due to lower US demand for imports (Box C, and Box C of the February 2025 Monetary Policy Report). Some agricultural commodity prices have moved a little lower since the February Report, following the imposition of tariffs on imports of some agricultural goods. And other non-oil goods export prices are expected to fall over coming quarters, as rises in tariffs reduce US demand for imports (Section 1.2). Overall, global non-oil export prices are expected to fall by 0.7% over 2025 H2, compared with a 0.2% rise at the time of the February Report. Changes in global export price inflation tend to feed through to changes in UK consumer price inflation with a lag (Box D of the November 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
Chart 2.4: Natural gas and crude oil futures prices have fallen since the February Report
UK wholesale natural gas and oil spot and futures prices (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Spot prices are monthly averages of Brent crude oil and Bloomberg UK NBP Natural Gas Forward Day prices respectively. Natural gas prices are in sterling while oil prices are in US dollars. The dashed lines refer to respective futures curves using one-month forward prices based on the 15-day averages to 29 April 2025, while dotted lines are based on the 15-day averages to 28 January 2025. The final data points shown are forward prices for June 2028.
World trade growth has remained robust since the US presidential election, although some of this strength may reflect front-loading of imports.
Data on world trade are only available for the period prior to the 2 April tariff announcements. They suggest that since the US presidential election, measures of global goods trade growth have been robust. The World Trade Organization’s Goods Trade Barometer indicates that global goods trade growth increased in January 2025, and had been particularly strong in components such as container shipping and automotive products. But qualitative responses to recent S&P Global PMI surveys suggest that some of this strength may have been driven by temporary front-loading of imports by businesses, given growing trade policy uncertainty and the anticipation of additional tariff measures.
Global trade policy developments are expected to weigh significantly on near-term world activity.
Quarterly UK-weighted world GDP growth is projected to have slowed to 0.4% in 2025 Q1 (Chart 2.5), in line with the projection in the February Report. Global activity growth is projected to slow further to 0.3% in 2025 Q2, slightly weaker than expected in February, and then to 0.2% in 2025 Q3, as the impact of higher trade barriers and trade policy uncertainty weigh on world growth.
According to the advance estimate, US GDP contracted by 0.1% in 2025 Q1, much weaker than the growth of 0.5% projected at the time of the February Report. That slowdown partly reflected a large increase in imports, ahead of the implementation of higher tariffs. Other US activity indicators have generally softened over recent months, while forward-looking consumer and business confidence survey measures have deteriorated. Much of the weakness in these measures appears to have been driven by the impact of implemented and announced trade policies, and broader US economic and trade policy uncertainty. Bank staff project that US activity growth will remain weak in the near term, with quarterly GDP growth expected to average 0.1% over the remainder of 2025. Near-term risks to US activity growth are judged to be skewed to the downside, partly owing to the potential for severe supply chain disruptions from existing tariff measures (Box C).
According to the preliminary flash release, euro-area activity growth picked up to 0.4% in 2025 Q1, higher than expected in the February Report, following growth of 0.2% in 2024 Q4. Bank staff project that euro-area GDP growth will slow to 0.2% in 2025 Q2, as the effects of higher US tariffs and trade policy uncertainty start to drag on activity.
Following the fiscal reforms passed by the German Parliament, Bank staff expect a significant increase in German defence and infrastructure spending starting from 2025 H2, along with a smaller increase in defence spending by other euro-area countries. This increase in government spending is projected to provide a boost to euro-area GDP, which is expected to partially offset the negative activity impacts from trade policy developments by the end of the forecast period (Section 1.2).
Chinese GDP grew by 1.2% in 2025 Q1, following growth of 1.6% in 2024 Q4. This was slightly stronger than expected in the February Report and is judged to have reflected some temporary front-loading of exports ahead of higher US tariffs on Chinese goods. But the impacts of much higher tariffs and elevated trade policy uncertainty are expected to weigh on Chinese activity, and Bank staff project significantly weaker GDP growth of 0.3% in 2025 Q2. Near-term risks to Chinese GDP growth are two-sided. While an agreement between the US and China to lower tariffs, or additional Chinese fiscal stimulus, would present material upside risks to activity, there are downside risks related to a broadening of global trade barriers. Moreover, existing tariffs and elevated trade policy uncertainty could also lead to larger negative impacts on Chinese GDP growth, including through supply chain disruptions.
Chart 2.5: Global trade policy developments are projected to weigh on near-term global activity growth
Four-quarter UK-weighted world GDP growth with contributions by region (a)
- Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.
- (a) See footnote (c) of Table 1.D for definition. The figures for 2025 Q1 to 2025 Q3 are Bank staff projections. These projections do not include the advance estimate of US GDP in 2025 Q1 or the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for the same quarter, as the data were published after the cut-off for incorporation into the forecast.
Inflation in the US is expected to pick up in the near term as a result of tariff policies, while euro-area inflation continues to slow.
Inflation in advanced economies has eased in recent years, following the peaks in headline consumer inflation rates in 2022. But at 2.3% and 2.2% in the US and euro area, respectively, headline inflation rates remain slightly above the respective central bank targets, largely due to elevated services inflation. Bank staff expect US PCE inflation to rise in coming quarters as increases in tariffs push up US import prices. Consistent with that, short and medium-term US household inflation expectations measures have risen recently.
Bank staff expect the disinflation process to continue in the euro area over coming quarters. In contrast with the near-term rise expected in UK CPI inflation (Section 2.5), HICP inflation in the euro area is not expected to pick up in the coming months. That is mainly because previous large falls in domestic energy bills in the UK, which did not occur to the same extent in the euro area, will fall out of the annual comparison from 2025 Q2, causing UK CPI inflation to rise. In addition, while the euro area and UK share common energy markets, the way in which energy is priced in the UK through the Ofgem price cap differs from that of other jurisdictions and can lead to more variation in the pass-through of higher wholesale energy prices to household energy bills. Part of the expected rise in near-term UK CPI inflation also reflects increases in indexed and regulated prices (Section 2.5), which are not expected to occur in the euro area.
2.2: Domestic credit conditions
Spreads on wholesale bank funding have risen a little in response to recent geopolitical news but remain close to their average levels over recent years.
In addition to taking deposits from households and firms, banks also fund themselves through issuance of debt in wholesale financial markets. Major UK banks tend to issue a lot of their wholesale debt in US dollars and euros, given debt markets are most liquid in these currencies. Spreads on UK banks’ wholesale funding have widened since the February Report, by around 40 basis points for senior unsecured debt issued in US dollars, in response to growing fears around the impact of higher tariffs on global economic activity. But this widening in spreads has been quite small relative to that observed in the Covid pandemic, markets have remained orderly, and wholesale bank funding costs remain close to their average levels over recent years.
Changes in reference rates continue to feed through to most household and corporate interest rates as expected.
Since the MPC began reducing Bank Rate in August 2024, interest rates on new corporate lending, for which Bank Rate is the main reference rate, have fallen by 70 basis points, in line with historical experience (Chart 2.6). Quoted instant-access deposit rates for households have only fallen by around 30 basis points over the same period. That low degree of pass-through is partly a consequence of low pass-through during the most recent Bank Rate tightening cycle, along with increasingly strong competition for deposits between banks. Meanwhile, quoted interest rates on representative credit card lending to households tend to respond to changes in Bank Rate very slowly and have remained around the same level since the start of the current cutting cycle.
Term OIS rates are materially lower than their peaks in 2023 Q3, despite a tick-up in these rates towards the end of last year. Quoted rates on two-year fixed-rate mortgages with loan to value (LTV) ratios of 75% and 90% have responded as expected to changes in OIS rates, falling by around 20 basis points and 35 basis points, respectively, since January 2025. Quoted rates on time deposits and personal loans have also continued to evolve as expected over this period.
Evidence from the 2025 Q1 Credit Conditions Survey suggests that households’ demand for secured borrowing and unsecured credit card borrowing continued to grow over the start of this year. But demand for secured lending was expected to stall in 2025 Q2, potentially reflecting a normalisation in activity following changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax in April (Section 2.3). Banks indicated that the availability of credit to households had grown in 2025 Q1 and that this was expected to continue into 2025 Q2. Credit availability for businesses had also grown in 2025 Q1 but was expected to remain broadly unchanged over the current quarter. The survey window did not capture the recent period of market volatility.
Chart 2.6: Pass-through of changes in reference rates has been broadly as expected over recent months
Household and corporate interest rates and their corresponding reference rates (a)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Household loan and deposit rates are based on average quoted rates and business loan rates are based on average effective rates on new lending. The Bank’s quoted rates series are weighted monthly average rates advertised by all UK banks and building societies with products meeting the specific criteria. Introduction of new Quoted Rates data provides more information. The 75% and 90% LTV mortgage rates are for two-year fixed-rate products. The reference rate for these, and for personal loans and fixed-rate savings bonds, is the two-year OIS rate. The two-year OIS rate shows monthly averages, while Bank Rate shows month-end numbers. The provisional April 2025 data are shown in diamonds. For quoted rate series and the two-year OIS rate, these are based on average values to 29 April 2025. The provisional data for Bank Rate is based on the rate as of 29 April 2025. The final business loan rate data is shown for March 2025.
Despite falling quoted rates on mortgages, many households continue to face higher rates when they come to refinance.
Changes in the interest rates paid on existing UK mortgages are important in determining the strength of the cash-flow channel of monetary policy. All else equal, increases in effective mortgage rates, relative to rates paid on household deposits, will weigh on household consumption (Box C of the August 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
Effective interest rates paid on the stock of UK mortgages are continuing to increase (Chart 2.7, left panel), which, together with recent reductions in household deposit rates, means that monetary policy is judged to still be weighing on household consumption growth through the cash-flow channel. Effective rates on new mortgages with a fixed-rate period of between two and five years, which represent around 60% of the mortgage stock, remain around 130 basis points higher than the corresponding rates on outstanding mortgages (Chart 2.7, right panel). This means that households are facing higher interest rates when they come to refinance, which in turn is pushing up the effective interest rate on the average of all outstanding UK mortgages.
While monetary policy is judged still to be weighing on household consumption growth through the cash-flow channel, that effect is likely to be waning as rises in effective mortgage rates have slowed. The spread between the effective rates paid on new and outstanding mortgages has narrowed since 2023 and has turned negative for mortgages with a fixed period of up to two years. This means that fixed mortgage rates have been decreasing for some households. Together with reductions in floating mortgage rates, this has slowed the rise in the overall effective rate on the stock of UK mortgages (Chart 2.7, left panel).
Some of the impact of increases in effective interest rates on households’ monthly mortgage payments over recent years has been mitigated by mortgagors choosing to increase the overall term of their mortgages. Over half of new mortgage lending now takes place at a term of 30 years or more, compared with around 30% in 2015 (Waddell and Shrestha (2024)). Borrowers on longer-term mortgages pay less interest each month, but more interest over the life of their loans.
Chart 2.7: The effective interest rate on the stock of UK mortgages is still rising, but at a slower pace than in recent years
Contributions to the effective rate on the stock of mortgages and spreads between the effective rate on new and outstanding mortgage lending (a)
2.3: Domestic activity
Underlying GDP growth is judged to have slowed and is expected to remain subdued in the near term.
Bank staff judge that underlying GDP growth, as measured by the collective steer from several business survey indicators, slowed over the second half of 2024 (Chart 2.8). The slowing in underlying GDP growth was less than implied by the headline data, which have been volatile recently. Headline GDP growth slowed more sharply in 2024 H2, largely due to a slowing in market sector output growth.
Underlying GDP growth is expected to have been around zero in 2025 Q1, as expected in the February Report, and well below Bank staff’s projection for headline GDP. The S&P Global UK composite output PMI and the BCC composite output index were below their historical averages in 2025 Q1. Survey respondents attributed that weakness to concerns about UK economic prospects. Following strong monthly GDP growth of 0.5% in February, partly driven by volatility in manufacturing sector output, headline GDP is projected to have risen by 0.6% in 2025 Q1, significantly above the estimated pace of underlying growth.
Official activity data are released with a lag and will not yet capture the impact of higher US tariffs announced in April. Survey data released following those tariff announcements have suggested some weakening in activity growth. The April S&P Global composite output PMI, which covered the period between 9 and 28 April, fell to its lowest level since September 2023. Much of the weakness in these responses appeared to reflect an expected negative impact of tariffs on activity. The April CBI composite output index rose somewhat in April, however. Overall, Bank staff expect underlying GDP to remain broadly flat in 2025 Q2, while headline GDP is expected to grow by 0.1%.
Chart 2.8: Underlying GDP growth has slowed and has been less volatile than growth in headline GDP
Three-month on three-month growth in GDP and quarterly GDP growth implied by business surveys (a)
- Sources: BCC, CBI, Lloyds Business Barometer, ONS, S&P Global and Bank calculations.
- (a) The final data point for three-month on three-month GDP growth is for the three months to February 2025. The aqua diamonds show Bank staff projections for headline GDP. The orange diamonds to 2024 Q4 show in-sample fitted values of the survey indicator model and diamonds for 2025 Q1 and Q2 show out of sample projections.
Business confidence has weakened further in recent months.
Measures of business confidence in 2025 Q1, including the S&P Global UK PMI future output index and the Deloitte CFO survey, had already fallen by around one standard deviation on average relative to 2024 Q3. Survey respondents over this period highlighted increases in employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) and uncertainty about its impact on the economy among their primary concerns. While heightened domestic uncertainty appeared to be the main driver of deteriorating business confidence, concerns about the global economy were also increasing.
Uncertainty has increased further since the rises in US tariffs in April. In the April S&P Global UK PMI survey, the first covering the period since the US tariff announcements, respondents attributed weakness in new export orders to heightened global uncertainty, particularly around trade policy and higher tariffs. And in the April DMP Survey, which was in the field from 4–18 April, the share of respondents reporting that uncertainty was high or very high was at its highest level since November 2022 (Chart 2.9, left panel), and global trade tariffs were reported to be a key source of uncertainty (Box C). The share of firms that cited US tariffs as one of their top three sources of uncertainty rose further following the announcement of the 90-day pause in higher tariff rates on 9 April. Nevertheless, the rise in uncertainty has been much smaller than the pickup in global trade policy uncertainty (Box C).
Heightened uncertainty, as well as a weak demand outlook, appears to be weighing on investment intentions according to Agency intelligence. Investment intentions for the year ahead have fallen recently and suggest slowing investment growth (Chart 2.9, right panel). Business investment is expected to grow at a subdued pace in the near term.