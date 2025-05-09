Time is Running Out: CollegeIQ Scholarship Applications Due May 31

Students Encouraged to Apply Now for Scholarship Award Supporting Higher Education Goals

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollegeIQ.com, the student-focused college search platform, is reminding high school and college students that the deadline to apply for its annual scholarship is quickly approaching. The final day to submit applications is May 31, 2025, and students are encouraged to apply soon to be considered.

The CollegeIQ Scholarship awards a scholarship to a student who thoughtfully reflects on how they chose (or plan to choose) a college that fits their priorities. The scholarship is open to U.S. high school seniors, current college students, and others planning to enroll in a four-year college or university in the United States.

Applicants must submit a response answering the question: What do you think is the most important thing for someone to think about when selecting a college?

Responses will be evaluated based on insightfulness, clarity, and alignment with CollegeIQ’s mission to help students make informed, personalized college choices.

“At CollegeIQ, we believe that choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a student will make,” said Andrew Allemann, founder of CollegeIQ. “Our platform exists to help students cut through the noise and focus on what matters to them. This scholarship is an extension of that mission.”

CollegeIQ helps students find colleges that meet their academic, financial, and personal needs. For example, students can search based on weather, campus carry laws, politics, and other factors.

The CollegeIQ Scholarship is part of the company’s broader efforts to support students in their college journeys.

Applications received after the deadline will be considered for next year’s award.

To learn more or submit an application, visit https://collegeiq.com/scholarship.

About CollegeIQ

CollegeIQ.com helps students and families find the right college based on academic interests, financial considerations, and personal values. With smart filtering tools, an intuitive interface, and timely insights, CollegeIQ is reshaping how students approach the college search process.





