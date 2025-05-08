WSP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders

MONTREAL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world's leading professional services firms, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a hybrid format on May 8, 2025. A total of 109,034,984 common shares (representing approximately 83% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2025, was duly elected as a director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successor is appointed (the “Directors”).

Name Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Christopher Cole 107,323,543 98.49 % 1,648,352 1.51 % Martine Ferland 108,689,506 99.74 % 282,390 0.26 % Eric Lamarre 108,849,778 99.89 % 122,118 0.11 % Alexandre L’Heureux 108,915,064 99.95 % 56,832 0.05 % Suzanne Rancourt 108,897,030 99.93 % 74,944 0.07 % Linda Smith-Galipeau 106,762,934 97.97 % 2,209,039 2.03 % Macky Tall 108,848,437 99.89 % 123,537 0.11 % Claude Tessier 108,524,812 99.59 % 447,162 0.41 %



APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 107,816,128 98.88 % 1,218,856 1.12 %



NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such an advisory resolution was adopted.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 104,932,101 96.29 % 4,039,873 3.71 %



As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2025, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.

The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About WSP

WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

For more information, please contact:

Quentin Weber

Global Head, Investor Relations

WSP Global Inc.

quentin.weber@wsp.com

Phone: 438-843-7519

