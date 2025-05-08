Submit Release
Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 8, 2025. A total of 61,043,516 common shares representing 59.84% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The eight candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES

 IN FAVOR AGAINST
Number % Number %
Marc Beauchamp 59,172,581 99.33 % 398,710 0.67 %
Danièle Bergeron 57,675,606 96.82 % 1,895,685 3.18 %
Laurie Gauthier 59,147,514 99.29 % 423,777 0.71 %
Robert B. Johnston 59,170,111 99.33 % 401,180 0.67 %
Denis Mathieu 59,172,636 99.33 % 398,655 0.67 %
François R. Roy 59,034,832 99.10 % 536,459 0.90 %
Warren J. White 59,172,181 99.33 % 399,110 0.67 %

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 100.00%.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

For further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com 		Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180

