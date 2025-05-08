Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 251,909 $ 204,686 23 % Operating income 26,063 22,030 18 % EBITDA (1) 50,488 43,290 17 % Cashflow 44,934 32,837 37 % Net income (loss) 18,952 15,463 23 % Attributable to shareholders 18,966 15,482 23 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 1.31 $ 1.06 24 % Cashflow $ 1.16 $ 0.80 45 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.49 $ 0.38 29 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 38,041 39,971 (5 %) Diluted 38,685 40,796 (5 %) March 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2025 2024 Change Total Assets $ 999,571 $ 937,708 7 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 78,941 78,171 - Working Capital (2) 83,552 78,737 6 % Net Debt (3) - 434 nm Shareholders’ Equity 586,256 571,043 3 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025 reflect relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia and continued weakness in the United States. Improved Compression and Process Services segment performance and contributions from the acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty. Ltd. (“Saxon”) as well as several upgraded Australian drilling and service rigs that were reactivated during the second half of 2024 more than offset the decline in United States drilling and completion activity.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 91,087 $ 81,211 12 % EBITDA (1) $ 25,228 $ 22,346 13 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 28% 28% - Operating days(2) 2,723 2,776 (2 %) Canada 1,889 2,011 (6 %) United States 144 359 (60 %) Australia 690 406 70 % Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 33,451 $ 29,255 14 % Canada 27,245 27,473 (1 %) United States 30,507 28,914 6 % Australia 50,659 38,382 32 % Utilization 29% 31% (6 %) Canada 28% 29% (3 %) United States 13% 33% (61 %) Australia 45% 56% (20 %) Rigs, average for period 103 97 6 % Canada 74 77 (4 %) United States 12 12 - Australia 17 8 113 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

First quarter CDS segment activity was modestly lower in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an early spring shutdown in Canada and the loss of market share in more competitive areas of the Canadian market. The decline in North American operating days was offset by a significant increase in Australian activity following the acquisition of Saxon in March of 2024 and the deployment of several upgraded drilling rigs during the second half of 2024. The year over year increase in first quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for upgraded drilling rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 23,024 $ 22,379 3 % EBITDA (1) $ 8,426 $ 9,715 (13 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 37% 43% (14 %) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 15,503 $ 13,840 12 % Pieces of rental equipment 7,813 7,700 1 % Canada 6,879 6,790 1 % United States 934 910 3 % Rental equipment utilization 19% 21% (10 %) Canada 16% 18% (11 %) United States 41% 38% 8 % Heavy trucks 68 67 1 % Canada 47 46 2 % United States 21 21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue and revenue per utilized piece of equipment both increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to the mix of equipment operating and the deployment of new and upgraded equipment. First quarter segment EBITDA decreased in 2025 compared to the prior year due to the change in the mix of equipment operating and expenses incurred to deploy new and upgraded equipment.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 106,216 $ 77,526 37 % EBITDA (1) $ 15,740 $ 10,900 44 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 15% 14% 7 % Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 43,558 48,376 (10 %) Canada 14,468 13,856 4 % United States 29,090 34,520 (16 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 67% 73% (8 %) Canada 62% 69% (10 %) United States 74% 76% (3 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 265.4 $ 185.7 43 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 first quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due primarily to increased fabrication and parts and service activity in both Canada and the U.S. Efficiencies arising from higher production levels contributed to the year over year increase in first quarter segment EBITDA. Sequentially, the quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $76.4 million, or 40%, compared to the $189.0 million backlog at December 31, 2024.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 31,582 $ 23,570 34 % EBITDA (1) $ 5,306 $ 4,314 23 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 17% 18% (6 %) Service hours(2) 29,068 24,564 18 % Canada 15,056 15,407 (2 %) United States 2,229 3,515 (37 %) Australia 11,783 5,642 109 % Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,086 $ 960 13 % Canada 964 974 (1 %) United States 919 851 8 % Australia 1,275 989 29 % Utilization(3) 31% 30% 7 % Canada 30% 30% - United States 21% 35% (40 %) Australia 45% 22% 105 % Rigs, average for period 79 79 - Canada 55 56 (2 %) United States 12 11 9 % Australia 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia following the reactivation of several upgraded service rigs that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was higher compared to the prior year due to increased Australian activity and higher pricing received for upgraded Australian service rigs.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2025, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and execution of its 2025 capital expenditure program. $34.5 million of capital expenditures were made during the first quarter, including $16.6 million of capital commitments from 2024 that related primarily to the upgrade of several Australian drilling and service rigs.

Total Energy exited the first quarter of 2025 with $83.6 million of positive working capital, including $65.1 million of cash, and $105.0 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt at March 31, 2025 was 4.09%.

Outlook

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, oil prices have weakened following the announcement of substantial tariffs by the U.S. government on global trading partners and threats of retaliatory tariffs combined with the potential increase of OPEC oil supply despite near term global economic growth concerns. This political and economic uncertainty has impaired near term visibility for the energy services industry. Despite this uncertainty, industry conditions remain relatively stable in North America and Australia. Contributing to this stability is continuing investment in the expansion of North American energy infrastructure, as evidenced by the substantial increase in the CPS segment’s fabrication sales backlog during the first quarter of 2025.

Total Energy continues to identify opportunities to upgrade and reactivate equipment as well as targeted opportunities to build new equipment. In that regard, the Company has increased its 2025 capital expenditure budget to $73.9 million. This $12.0 million increase is directed towards growth opportunities and includes the upgrade and reactivation of an idle Australian drilling rig acquired as part of the Saxon acquisition that is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 under a long term contract, the upgrade of a Canadian drilling rig that recently commenced operations and $3.9 million of new rental equipment for the RTS segment that is expected to be deployed by the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company expects to fund the remaining $56.0 million of 2025 capital expenditure commitments with cash on hand and cashflow.

On April 29, 2025, Total Energy repaid $40.4 million of mortgage debt that matured. Such repayment was funded by available cash on hand and the Company’s existing credit facility.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on May 9, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (833) 752-3851 or (647) 846-8915. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 9, 2025 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 1220531).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31 December 31 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,081 $ 38,419 Accounts receivable 164,273 149,048 Inventory 110,268 104,091 Prepaid expenses and deposits 19,254 17,640 358,876 309,198 Property, plant and equipment 635,171 622,499 Deferred income tax asset 1,471 1,958 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 999,571 $ 937,708 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 157,476 $ 125,106 Deferred revenue 61,877 47,225 Contingent consideration on business acquisition 1,863 2,878 Income taxes payable 3,622 4,508 Dividends payable 3,790 3,429 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,277 6,368 Current portion of long-term debt 40,419 40,947 275,324 230,461 Long-term debt 70,000 70,000 Lease liabilities 8,941 9,171 Deferred income tax liability 59,050 57,033 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 238,013 239,269 Contributed surplus 5,603 5,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,433 ) (11,219 ) Non-controlling interest 231 245 Retained earnings 351,842 337,469 586,256 571,043 $ 999,571 $ 937,708

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Revenue $ 251,909 $ 204,686 Cost of services 189,128 148,229 Selling, general and administration 13,968 12,734 Other expense (income) (308 ) 320 Share-based compensation 108 709 Depreciation 22,950 20,664 Operating income 26,063 22,030 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,475 596 Finance costs, net (1,468 ) (1,832 ) Net income before income taxes 26,070 20,794 Current income tax expense 4,614 3,972 Deferred income tax expense 2,504 1,359 Total income tax expense 7,118 5,331 Net income $ 18,952 $ 15,463 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 18,966 $ 15,482 Non-controlling interest (14 ) (19 ) Income per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.38

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Net income $ 18,952 $ 15,463 Foreign currency translation 1,786 1,635 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,786 1,635 Total comprehensive income $ 20,738 $ 17,098 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 20,752 $ 17,117 Non-controlling interest (14 ) (19 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 18,952 $ 15,463 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 22,950 20,664 Share-based compensation 108 709 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,475 ) (596 ) Finance costs, net 1,468 1,832 Foreign currency translation 1,353 (270 ) Current income tax expense 4,614 3,972 Deferred income tax expense 2,504 1,359 Income taxes paid (5,540 ) (10,296 ) Cashflow 44,934 32,837 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (15,228 ) (8,562 ) Inventory (6,177 ) (14,747 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,614 ) 3,712 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,168 17,332 Deferred revenue 13,467 7,065 Cash provided by operating activities 57,550 37,637 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (34,457 ) (29,635 ) Cash paid on acquisition - (47,350 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,492 627 Changes in non-cash working capital items 10,314 4,006 Cash used in investing activities (21,651 ) (72,352 ) Financing: Advances of long-term debt - 60,000 Repayment of long-term debt (528 ) (10,508 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,902 ) (1,629 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,429 ) (3,198 ) Repurchase of common shares (2,019 ) (724 ) Partnership distributions - (200 ) Interest paid (1,359 ) (11,922 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,237 ) 31,819 Change in cash and cash equivalents 26,662 (2,896 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 38,419 47,935 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 65,081 $ 45,039

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling

Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services

Services Services Revenue $ 91,087 $ 23,024 $ 106,216 $ 31,582 $ - $ 251,909 Cost of services 63,943 12,340 87,185 25,660 - 189,128 Selling, general and administration 2,661 2,281 3,595 1,019 4,412 13,968 Other income - - - - (308 ) (308 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 108 108 Depreciation 12,349 5,060 2,935 2,334 272 22,950 Operating income (loss) 12,134 3,343 12,501 2,569 (4,484 ) 26,063 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 745 23 304 403 - 1,475 Finance costs, net 7 (41 ) (91 ) (15 ) (1,328 ) (1,468 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,886 3,325 12,714 2,957 (5,812 ) 26,070 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 449,682 167,067 291,774 85,352 5,696 999,571 Total liabilities 94,518 33,251 134,643 9,183 141,720 413,315 Capital expenditures 23,625 1,181 935 8,687 29 34,457





Canada

United States

Australia

International

Total

Revenue $ 119,347 $ 78,815 $ 50,074 $ 3,673 $ 251,909 Non-current assets (2) 373,223 133,742 132,259 - 639,224



As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 81,211 $ 22,379 $ 77,526 $ 23,570 $ - $ 204,686 Cost of services 55,892 10,915 63,551 17,871 - 148,229 Selling, general and administration 3,006 2,261 3,126 1,385 2,956 12,734 Other expense - - - - 320 320 Share-based compensation - - - - 709 709 Depreciation 10,343 5,064 2,589 2,399 269 20,664 Operating income (loss) 11,970 4,139 8,260 1,915 (4,254 ) 22,030 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 33 512 51 - - 596 Finance costs, net (22 ) (41 ) (102 ) (23 ) (1,644 ) (1,832 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 11,981 4,610 8,209 1,892 (5,898 ) 20,794 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 452,036 162,178 259,241 62,321 5,914 941,690 Total liabilities 87,200 32,233 100,016 6,867 171,407 397,723 Capital expenditures 12,801 2,785 10,455 3,594 - 29,635





Canada

United States

Australia

International

Total

Revenue $ 103,064 $ 79,117 $ 22,505 $ - $ 204,686 Non-current assets (2) 389,623 137,198 95,241 - 622,062

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 6 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Legal Disclaimer:

