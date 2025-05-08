Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
  2025 2024 Change
Revenue $ 251,909   $ 204,686   23 %
Operating income   26,063     22,030   18 %
EBITDA (1)   50,488     43,290   17 %
Cashflow   44,934     32,837   37 %
Net income (loss)   18,952     15,463   23 %
Attributable to shareholders   18,966     15,482   23 %
               
Per Share Data (Diluted)              
EBITDA (1) $ 1.31   $ 1.06   24 %
Cashflow $ 1.16   $ 0.80   45 %
               
Attributable to shareholders:              
Net income (loss) $ 0.49   $ 0.38   29 %
               
Common shares (000’s)(4)              
Basic   38,041     39,971   (5 %)
Diluted   38,685     40,796   (5 %)
               
   March 31  December 31  
Financial Position at  2025  2024 Change
Total Assets $ 999,571   $ 937,708   7 %
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 78,941     78,171   -  
Working Capital (2)   83,552     78,737   6 %
Net Debt (3)   -     434   nm
Shareholders’ Equity   586,256     571,043   3 %
               

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025 reflect relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia and continued weakness in the United States. Improved Compression and Process Services segment performance and contributions from the acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty. Ltd. (“Saxon”) as well as several upgraded Australian drilling and service rigs that were reactivated during the second half of 2024 more than offset the decline in United States drilling and completion activity.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended
March 31
    2025     2024   Change
Revenue $ 91,087   $ 81,211   12 %
EBITDA (1) $ 25,228   $ 22,346   13 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   28%     28%   -  
Operating days(2)   2,723     2,776   (2 %)
Canada   1,889     2,011   (6 %)
United States   144     359   (60 %)
Australia   690     406   70 %
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 33,451   $ 29,255   14 %
Canada   27,245     27,473   (1 %)
United States   30,507     28,914   6 %
Australia   50,659     38,382   32 %
Utilization   29%     31%   (6 %)
Canada   28%     29%   (3 %)
United States   13%     33%   (61 %)
Australia   45%     56%   (20 %)
Rigs, average for period   103     97   6 %
Canada   74     77   (4 %)
United States   12     12   -  
Australia   17     8   113 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

First quarter CDS segment activity was modestly lower in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an early spring shutdown in Canada and the loss of market share in more competitive areas of the Canadian market. The decline in North American operating days was offset by a significant increase in Australian activity following the acquisition of Saxon in March of 2024 and the deployment of several upgraded drilling rigs during the second half of 2024. The year over year increase in first quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for upgraded drilling rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended
March 31
    2025     2024   Change
Revenue $ 23,024   $ 22,379   3 %
EBITDA (1) $ 8,426   $ 9,715   (13 %)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   37%     43%   (14 %)
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 15,503   $ 13,840   12 %
Pieces of rental equipment   7,813     7,700   1 %
Canada   6,879     6,790   1 %
United States   934     910   3 %
Rental equipment utilization   19%     21%   (10 %)
Canada   16%     18%   (11 %)
United States   41%     38%   8 %
Heavy trucks   68     67   1 %
Canada   47     46   2 %
United States   21     21   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue and revenue per utilized piece of equipment both increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to the mix of equipment operating and the deployment of new and upgraded equipment. First quarter segment EBITDA decreased in 2025 compared to the prior year due to the change in the mix of equipment operating and expenses incurred to deploy new and upgraded equipment.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended
March 31
    2025     2024   Change
Revenue $ 106,216   $ 77,526   37 %
EBITDA (1) $ 15,740   $ 10,900   44 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   15%     14%   7 %
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   43,558     48,376   (10 %)
Canada   14,468     13,856   4 %
United States   29,090     34,520   (16 %)
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   67%     73%   (8 %)
Canada   62%     69%   (10 %)
United States   74%     76%   (3 %)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 265.4   $ 185.7   43 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 first quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due primarily to increased fabrication and parts and service activity in both Canada and the U.S. Efficiencies arising from higher production levels contributed to the year over year increase in first quarter segment EBITDA. Sequentially, the quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $76.4 million, or 40%, compared to the $189.0 million backlog at December 31, 2024.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three months ended
March 31
    2025     2024   Change
Revenue $ 31,582   $ 23,570   34 %
EBITDA (1) $ 5,306   $ 4,314   23 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   17%     18%   (6 %)
Service hours(2)   29,068     24,564   18 %
Canada   15,056     15,407   (2 %)
United States   2,229     3,515   (37 %)
Australia   11,783     5,642   109 %
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,086   $ 960   13 %
Canada   964     974   (1 %)
United States   919     851   8 %
Australia   1,275     989   29 %
Utilization(3)   31%     30%   7 %
Canada   30%     30%   -  
United States   21%     35%   (40 %)
Australia   45%     22%   105 %
Rigs, average for period   79     79   -  
Canada   55     56   (2 %)
United States   12     11   9 %
Australia   12     12   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia following the reactivation of several upgraded service rigs that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was higher compared to the prior year due to increased Australian activity and higher pricing received for upgraded Australian service rigs.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2025, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and execution of its 2025 capital expenditure program. $34.5 million of capital expenditures were made during the first quarter, including $16.6 million of capital commitments from 2024 that related primarily to the upgrade of several Australian drilling and service rigs.

Total Energy exited the first quarter of 2025 with $83.6 million of positive working capital, including $65.1 million of cash, and $105.0 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt at March 31, 2025 was 4.09%.

Outlook

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, oil prices have weakened following the announcement of substantial tariffs by the U.S. government on global trading partners and threats of retaliatory tariffs combined with the potential increase of OPEC oil supply despite near term global economic growth concerns. This political and economic uncertainty has impaired near term visibility for the energy services industry. Despite this uncertainty, industry conditions remain relatively stable in North America and Australia. Contributing to this stability is continuing investment in the expansion of North American energy infrastructure, as evidenced by the substantial increase in the CPS segment’s fabrication sales backlog during the first quarter of 2025.

Total Energy continues to identify opportunities to upgrade and reactivate equipment as well as targeted opportunities to build new equipment. In that regard, the Company has increased its 2025 capital expenditure budget to $73.9 million. This $12.0 million increase is directed towards growth opportunities and includes the upgrade and reactivation of an idle Australian drilling rig acquired as part of the Saxon acquisition that is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 under a long term contract, the upgrade of a Canadian drilling rig that recently commenced operations and $3.9 million of new rental equipment for the RTS segment that is expected to be deployed by the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company expects to fund the remaining $56.0 million of 2025 capital expenditure commitments with cash on hand and cashflow.

On April 29, 2025, Total Energy repaid $40.4 million of mortgage debt that matured. Such repayment was funded by available cash on hand and the Company’s existing credit facility.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on May 9, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (833) 752-3851 or (647) 846-8915. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 9, 2025 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 1220531).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

      March 31   December 31
      2025   2024
      (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 65,081   $ 38,419  
Accounts receivable     164,273     149,048  
Inventory     110,268     104,091  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     19,254     17,640  
      358,876     309,198  
           
Property, plant and equipment     635,171     622,499  
Deferred income tax asset     1,471     1,958  
Goodwill     4,053     4,053  
    $ 999,571   $ 937,708  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 157,476   $ 125,106  
Deferred revenue     61,877     47,225  
Contingent consideration on business acquisition     1,863     2,878  
Income taxes payable     3,622     4,508  
Dividends payable     3,790     3,429  
Current portion of lease liabilities     6,277     6,368  
Current portion of long-term debt     40,419     40,947  
      275,324     230,461  
           
Long-term debt     70,000     70,000  
           
Lease liabilities     8,941     9,171  
           
Deferred income tax liability     59,050     57,033  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital     238,013     239,269  
Contributed surplus     5,603     5,279  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (9,433 )   (11,219 )
Non-controlling interest     231     245  
Retained earnings     351,842     337,469  
      586,256     571,043  
           
    $ 999,571   $ 937,708  
               

Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

      Three months ended
March 31
      2025   2024
           
Revenue   $ 251,909   $ 204,686  
           
Cost of services     189,128     148,229  
Selling, general and administration     13,968     12,734  
Other expense (income)     (308 )   320  
Share-based compensation     108     709  
Depreciation     22,950     20,664  
Operating income     26,063     22,030  
           
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     1,475     596  
Finance costs, net     (1,468 )   (1,832 )
Net income before income taxes     26,070     20,794  
           
Current income tax expense     4,614     3,972  
Deferred income tax expense     2,504     1,359  
Total income tax expense     7,118     5,331  
           
Net income   $ 18,952   $ 15,463  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ 18,966   $ 15,482  
Non-controlling interest     (14 )   (19 )
           
Income per share          
Basic   $ 0.50   $ 0.39  
Diluted   $ 0.49   $ 0.38  
           

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

      Three months ended
March 31
      2025   2024
           
Net income   $ 18,952   $ 15,463  
           
Foreign currency translation     1,786     1,635  
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   1,786     1,635  
           
Total comprehensive income   $ 20,738   $ 17,098  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:          
           
Shareholders of the Company   $ 20,752   $ 17,117  
Non-controlling interest     (14 )   (19 )
               

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

      Three months ended
March 31
      2025   2024
           
Cash provided by (used in):          
           
Operations:          
Net income for the period   $ 18,952   $ 15,463  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:          
Depreciation     22,950     20,664  
Share-based compensation     108     709  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     (1,475 )   (596 )
Finance costs, net     1,468     1,832  
Foreign currency translation     1,353     (270 )
Current income tax expense     4,614     3,972  
Deferred income tax expense     2,504     1,359  
Income taxes paid     (5,540 )   (10,296 )
Cashflow     44,934     32,837  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:          
Accounts receivable     (15,228 )   (8,562 )
Inventory     (6,177 )   (14,747 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits     (1,614 )   3,712  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     22,168     17,332  
Deferred revenue     13,467     7,065  
Cash provided by operating activities     57,550     37,637  
Investing:          
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (34,457 )   (29,635 )
Cash paid on acquisition     -     (47,350 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment     2,492     627  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     10,314     4,006  
Cash used in investing activities     (21,651 )   (72,352 )
Financing:          
Advances of long-term debt     -     60,000  
Repayment of long-term debt     (528 )   (10,508 )
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,902 )   (1,629 )
Dividends to shareholders     (3,429 )   (3,198 )
Repurchase of common shares     (2,019 )   (724 )
Partnership distributions     -     (200 )
Interest paid     (1,359 )   (11,922 )
           
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (9,237 )   31,819  
           
Change in cash and cash equivalents     26,662     (2,896 )
           
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     38,419     47,935  
           
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 65,081   $ 45,039  
           

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract
 		  Rentals and   Compression   Well   Corporate   Total
    Drilling
 		  Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)    
    Services
 		  Services   Services            
                           
Revenue $ 91,087   $ 23,024   $ 106,216   $ 31,582   $ -   $ 251,909  
                           
Cost of services   63,943     12,340     87,185     25,660     -     189,128  
Selling, general and administration   2,661     2,281     3,595     1,019     4,412     13,968  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (308 )   (308 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     108     108  
Depreciation   12,349     5,060     2,935     2,334     272     22,950  
Operating income (loss)   12,134     3,343     12,501     2,569     (4,484 )   26,063  
                           
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   745     23     304     403     -     1,475  
Finance costs, net   7     (41 )   (91 )   (15 )   (1,328 )   (1,468 )
                           
Net income (loss) before income taxes   12,886     3,325     12,714     2,957     (5,812 )   26,070  
                           
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   449,682     167,067     291,774     85,352     5,696     999,571  
Total liabilities   94,518     33,251     134,643     9,183     141,720     413,315  
Capital expenditures   23,625     1,181     935     8,687     29     34,457  


    Canada
 		  United States
 		  Australia
 		  International
 		  Total
                               
Revenue $ 119,347   $ 78,815   $ 50,074   $ 3,673   $ 251,909  
Non-current assets (2)   373,223     133,742     132,259     -     639,224  


As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Contract   Rentals and   Compression   Well   Corporate   Total
    Drilling   Transportation   and Process   Servicing   (1)    
    Services   Services   Services            
                         
Revenue $ 81,211   $ 22,379   $ 77,526   $ 23,570   $ -   $ 204,686  
                         
Cost of services   55,892     10,915     63,551     17,871     -     148,229  
Selling, general and administration   3,006     2,261     3,126     1,385     2,956     12,734  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     320     320  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     709     709  
Depreciation   10,343     5,064     2,589     2,399     269     20,664  
Operating income (loss)   11,970     4,139     8,260     1,915     (4,254 )   22,030  
                         
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   33     512     51     -     -     596  
Finance costs, net   (22 )   (41 )   (102 )   (23 )   (1,644 )   (1,832 )
                         
Net income (loss) before income taxes   11,981     4,610     8,209     1,892     (5,898 )   20,794  
                         
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   452,036     162,178     259,241     62,321     5,914     941,690  
Total liabilities   87,200     32,233     100,016     6,867     171,407     397,723  
Capital expenditures   12,801     2,785     10,455     3,594     -     29,635  


    Canada
   United States
   Australia
   International
   Total
                               
Revenue $ 103,064   $ 79,117   $ 22,505   $ -   $ 204,686  
Non-current assets (2)   389,623     137,198     95,241     -     622,062  

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 6 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


