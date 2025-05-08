Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,080 in the last 365 days.

Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2025 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The second quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that help millions of people achieve success. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more