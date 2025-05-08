The Growing Role of Low-Carbon Steel in Sustainable Construction and Green Infrastructure, FMI Study

Steel Market Size

Low-carbon steel is transforming sustainable construction, driven by innovation, green policies, and rising global demand for eco-friendly materials.

The shift toward low-carbon steel marks a pivotal evolution in the steel market, aligning industrial growth with climate goals and redefining material sourcing strategies.” — Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global economy shifts toward sustainability, the steel market is undergoing a silent yet impactful transformation. While conventional steel production has long been linked to high carbon emissions, a lesser-known but fast-emerging segment—low-carbon steel—is gaining traction in the construction and infrastructure sectors. Often overshadowed by discussions on stainless steel variants, pricing cycles, or regional overcapacity, the conversation around low-carbon steel remains relatively uncommon in standard steel market reports. However, this material's influence is expanding rapidly, driven by environmental policy changes, technological breakthroughs, and the demand for eco-friendly construction materials.𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥Low-carbon steel, characterized by reduced carbon content and lower greenhouse gas emissions during production, is becoming integral to sustainable construction practices. Unlike conventional steel, which emits approximately 1.8 tons of CO₂ per ton of steel produced, low-carbon steel can reduce emissions by up to 70% when combined with electric arc furnace (EAF) technology powered by renewable energy sources. This makes it a vital player in the race toward achieving net-zero building emissions.𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 – 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-18465 What sets low-carbon steel apart is not only its manufacturing process but also its recyclability and durability, qualities that align with the long-term goals of green building certifications like LEED and BREEAM. Despite its growing importance, low-carbon steel still receives limited coverage in mainstream steel industry forecast discussions. This gap presents an opportunity for deeper industry insight.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭One of the core forces behind the transition to low-carbon steel is regulatory pressure. Governments across the globe are tightening emissions targets. The European Union’s Green Deal and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), for example, are creating an economic advantage for steelmakers that can prove their products are low in carbon intensity. Similarly, the United States has introduced clean energy tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which further supports steel industry trends that lean toward sustainability.Major construction firms are also increasingly demanding materials that help reduce the carbon footprint of their projects. In cities like Oslo, Toronto, and Singapore, government contracts now often stipulate that steel used in public buildings and infrastructure must meet low-emission standards. This shift in procurement strategy is prompting both established players and emerging producers to rethink their offerings and integrate low-carbon technologies into their production chains.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥The evolution of green steel is closely tied to advancements in production technology. Traditional blast furnace methods are being phased out in favor of electric arc furnaces, direct reduced iron (DRI) processes, and hydrogen-based reduction methods. Companies like Sweden’s SSAB have pioneered the HYBRIT initiative, which utilizes hydrogen instead of coke in the steelmaking process, resulting in virtually no carbon emissions. The pilot projects have demonstrated that scalable production of zero-carbon steel is possible, though cost remains a barrier.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/steel-market Elsewhere, global steel giants such as ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel are investing billions in decarbonizing their plants. ArcelorMittal's steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, has initiated carbon capture and utilization (CCU) facilities, aimed at repurposing CO₂ for commercial use instead of releasing it into the atmosphere. These developments signal a growing shift in steel market dynamics and a deeper commitment to innovation in green metallurgy.𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Real-world applications of low-carbon steel are already demonstrating its viability and benefits. In the Netherlands, the Windpark Fryslân project—the world's largest freshwater wind farm—utilized low-carbon steel components for its foundation and support structures. The material was selected not just for environmental compliance, but also for its strength-to-weight ratio and ease of fabrication.Similarly, in Japan, low-carbon steel was used in the reconstruction of earthquake-resistant infrastructure in Fukushima Prefecture. This decision was based on the material’s flexibility and performance under stress, which is crucial for regions prone to natural disasters.In the private sector, automakers such as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz have committed to integrating green steel into their supply chains. This cross-sector adoption is creating downstream market pull and reinforcing the position of low-carbon steel within the broader industrial ecosystem.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭The increased use of low-carbon steel is likely to reshape future steel industry forecasts. According to data from Future Market Insights, the market is valued at USD 2,073.3 billion in 2025. As per FMI's analysis, the Steel Industry will grow at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach USD 3,371.7 billion by 2035. While the current cost of low-carbon steel remains approximately 20–30% higher than conventional steel, rising carbon prices and sustainability premiums in procurement are expected to narrow this gap.𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 & 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/general-and-advanced-materials Emerging economies in Southeast Asia and Africa, which are experiencing rapid urbanization, could serve as critical growth engines for low-carbon steel adoption. If supported by the right financing models and technology transfer mechanisms, these regions could leapfrog traditional steel production methods altogether.𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲By Steel Type:- Carbon Steel- Low-Carbon Steel- Medium-Carbon Steel- High-Carbon Steel- Stainless Steel- Austenitic Stainless Steel- Ferritic Stainless Steel- Martensitic Stainless Steel- Others1- Alloy Steel- High Strength Steel- Low Alloy Steel- Tool Steel- OthersBy End Use:- Building and Construction- Escalators and Lifts- Cladding- Frames and Supporting Rails- Piping- Plumbing and Drainage- Roofing- Automotive- Chassis- Automotive Body Parts- Others- Railways- Shipbuilding and Marine- Aerospace- Oil and Gas, and Energy- Heavy Machinery and Equipment- Consumer Appliances- Cutting Tools and Agriculture EquipmentBy Region:- North America- Latin America- Western Europe- Eastern Europe- East Asia- South Asia Pacific- Middle East- Africa𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-silica-sand-market USA and Canada Alumina Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-and-canada-alumina-market United Kingdom Veneered Panels Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-veneered-panels-market Composite Tooling Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/composite-tooling-market Polycrystalline Silicon Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polycrystalline-silicon-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.