LEOW Presents Future Weave at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai

"Think Big." — Weaving the Future with Light under the Golden Dome

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 14, 2025, EXPO 2025 Osaka Kansai Japan officially opened.Artist LEOW leads the creation of the immersive projection work Future Weave, which will be exhibited on the exterior wall of the main pavilion "Shining Hat" for a period of six months, with two shows each night, continuing until October 12.As one of the key pieces in the Expo's projection mapping exhibition program, Future Weave was created by LEOW leading DDD STUDIO The work integrates original music, generative 3D visuals, futuristic technological structures, and dynamic architectural language, constructing a light and sound experiment that explores the theme of "co-weaving future society."This project, led by digital artist LEOW and DDD STUDIO, was invited by the Expo organizers and the Projection Mapping Association of Japan, to participate in the nightly Shining Hat Projection Mapping program, weaving a multidimensional, complex, and open vision of the future, with visuals driven by original music."Everyone said I was thinking too big, but every time, I made it happen." —— LEOW"Think Big" is not just a concept, but LEOW's long-term conscious choice about the scale and structure of creation.From the construction of audiovisual structures, to the setting of spatial rhythms, to the integration of different media, Future Weave is not only a visual experiment, but an amplification of belief and language systems.LEOW stated:"I hope the work can grow like a living system during its exhibition. Light is not merely projected onto the building; it becomes part of the building itself. Sound is the starting point, but I hope the entire piece grows like an 'organic entity'."One Team, Three Dimensions — Weaving the Future Together"Like Hans Zimmer's team, where everyone complements a dimension of sound, this time, each of us brought our own piece of the future." —— LEOWTo realize the vision of the future perception system in Future Weave, LEOW specially invited creators from the fields of 3D visual design, biological generation, and color generation art, to launch a cross-sensory weaving experiment together:3D visual and spatial storytelling expert Jason Li, inspired by "space" and "digital life," constructed the dynamic framework for the work; specialist in biological structures and organic visual systems Huiwen Liu extended the growth pathways of future ecology based on that structure; and color flow and generative aesthetics creator Xiaotong Kuo wove delicate layers of emotion and perception between space and living entities. Different dimensions of energy interacted, resonated, and expanded through the process, ultimately weaving into this future landscape grown from light and rhythm— this is Future Weave.EXPO 2025: 21 Countries, Collective ShowcaseAt the "Shining Hat Projection Mapping" program, which features participating artists from 21 countries and regions including China, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Romania, and Brazil, LEOW stands as the only Chinese independent artist officially invited by the Expo 2025 organizers and the Projection Mapping Association of Japan to exhibit at the main venue, "Shining Hat."Through Future Weave, LEOW responds to this global theme.This exhibition is jointly curated by the Projection Mapping Association of Japan and the Expo organizers, aiming to present diverse visual interpretations for "Designing Future Society for Our Lives.""Future weave, with you."Under the golden dome that symbolizes "co-creating the future," Future Weave uses light as thread and people as weavers, transforming technological structures into emotional language, and allowing digital art to resonate within the global public sphere.Exhibition Information• Title: Future Weave• Exhibition Period: April 14, 2025 – October 13, 2025 (Two shows each night)• Location: Exterior Wall of Shining Hat, EXPO 2025 Osaka• Lead Creators: LEOW × DDD STUDIO• Organizer: Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition• Planning Cooperation: Projection Mapping Association of Japan#DDDSTUDIO #LEOW #FutureWeave #EXPO2025 #ShiningHat #ProjectionMapping

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.