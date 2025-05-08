Progyny, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Reports Record Revenue of $324.0 Million, Reflecting 16.5% Growth

Raises Full Year Guidance Due to Strong Start to the Year

Early Selling Season Activity Reflects Ongoing Demand in Women's Health and Family Building Solutions

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) (“Progyny” or the “Company”), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 (“the first quarter of 2025”) as compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 (“the first quarter of 2024” or “the prior year period”).

“We're pleased with the strong start to the year, highlighted by both our solid financial results as well as the progress made with our investments to expand the platform and extend our leading position as the solution of choice in women's health and family building,” said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny.

“As HR leaders begin to consider their benefits strategies for next year, we continue to see that women's health and family building remain a priority for all types of employers,” continued Anevski. “Although it's early in the selling season - and a number of things can still impact how the year unfolds, including the ongoing macro economic uncertainty - with the visibility we have into current overall sales activity, we're off to a good start and we believe we have multiple pathways to meet our sales goals for the year.”

“The first quarter results reflect double-digit revenue growth, increased gross margin, and significant cash flow. In addition, member engagement continues to be consistent with the historical range, reinforcing - once again - that the desire to pursue family building is fundamental to our members,” said Mark Livingston, Progyny’s Chief Financial Officer.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) 1Q 2025 1Q 2024 Revenue $ 324,038 $ 278,078 Gross Profit $ 75,795 $ 62,406 Gross Margin 23.4 % 22.4 % Net Income $ 15,059 $ 16,898 Net Income per Diluted Share1 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share2 $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 57,790 $ 50,291 Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 17.8 % 18.1 %

Net income per diluted share reflects weighted-average shares outstanding as adjusted for potential dilutive securities, including options, restricted stock units, warrants to purchase common stock, and shares issuable under the employee stock purchase plan. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see Annex A of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share to earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods presented. We calculate Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as net income per diluted share excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, adjusted for the impact of taxes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Financial Highlights

Revenue was $324.0 million, a 16.5% increase as compared to the $278.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in our number of clients and covered lives. As previously disclosed, a large client did not renew its services agreement for 2025, though it provided for an extended transition period over the first half of 2025 for members meeting certain criteria. Excluding the $31.3 million and $31.5 million of revenue from this client in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, revenue increased 19%.

Fertility benefit services revenue was $206.4 million, a 22% increase from the $169.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Pharmacy benefit services revenue was $117.6 million, a 9% increase as compared to the $108.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $75.8 million, an increase of 21% from the $62.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the higher revenue. Gross margin was 23.4%, as compared to the 22.4% reported in the prior year period.

Net income was $15.1 million, or $0.17 income per diluted share, as compared to the $16.9 million, or $0.17 income per diluted share, reported in the first quarter of 2024. The lower net income was due primarily to a higher provision for income taxes driven by the discrete tax impacts of equity compensation, which more than offset the higher operating profit.

Adjusted EBITDA was $57.8 million, an increase of 15% as compared to the $50.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2024, as the higher gross profit was partially offset by increased investments to expand the platform and integrate recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8% as compared to the 18.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2024. Please refer to Annex A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was $49.8 million, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $25.7 million in the prior year period. The higher cash flow as compared to the prior year period was due to higher profitability as well as the timing impact of certain working capital items in both periods.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total working capital of approximately $330.6 million and no debt. This included cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $256.1 million, an increase of $28.2 million from the balances as of December 31, 2024.

Key Metrics

The Company had 532 fertility and family building clients as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 451 clients as of March 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 ART Cycles* 16,160 14,802 Utilization – All Members** 0.54 % 0.53 % Utilization – Female Only** 0.46 % 0.46 % Average Members*** 6,695,000 6,350,000

* Represents the number of ART cycles performed, including IVF with a fresh embryo transfer, IVF freeze all cycles/embryo banking, frozen embryo transfers, and egg freezing. Includes ART cycles performed in 2025 under the extended transition of care agreement with the large client who did not renew its services agreement.

** Represents the member utilization rate for all fertility and family building services, including, but not limited to, ART cycles, initial consultations, IUIs, and genetic testing. The utilization rate for all members includes all unique members (female and male) who utilize the benefit during that period, while the utilization rate for female only includes only unique females who utilize the benefit during that period. For purposes of calculating utilization rates in any given period, the results reflect the number of unique members utilizing the benefit for that period. Individual periods cannot be combined as member treatments may span multiple periods. Utilization for 2025 excludes activity under the extended transition of care agreement with the large client who did not renew its services agreement, as only members meeting certain criteria were eligible to use the benefit.

***Includes approximately 300,000 members from a single client who are not reflected in utilization as a result of the client's chosen benefit design. 2025 excludes the limited number of members who were eligible to use the benefit under the extended transition of care agreement with the large client who did not renew its services agreement.

Financial Outlook

“As the second quarter begins, member engagement is pacing consistent with the first quarter. Nonetheless, given the variability we experienced in 2024 and the ongoing uncertainty in the macro environment, the guidance we're issuing today reflects a range of engagement and activity in 2025,” said Mr. Anevski. “The guidance also reflects the impact of our previously announced investments in member experience and acquisition integration - which we expect will ramp in the second quarter and continue over the balance of the year - as well as the wind down in the transition of care agreement with the large client, and no contribution over the second half of the year.”

The Company is providing the following financial guidance for the full year period ending December 31, 2025 and the three-month period ending June 30, 2025:

Full Year 2025 Outlook: Revenue is now projected to be $1.185 billion to $1.235 billion, reflecting growth of 1.5% to 5.8%, including $44.0 million to $46.0 million of revenue from the transition of care agreement with the large client Net income is projected to be $42.4 million to $51.8 million, or $0.46 to $0.56 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 92 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $190.0 million to $203.0 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 is projected to be $1.54 to $1.64





Second Quarter of 2025 Outlook:



Revenue is projected to be $310.0 million to $325.0 million, reflecting growth of 1.9% to 6.9%, including $12.7 million to $14.7 million of revenue from the transition of care agreement with the large client Net income is projected to be $11.5 million to $14.5 million, or $0.13 to $0.16 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 91 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $49.0 million to $53.0 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 is projected to be $0.40 to $0.43





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please see Annex A of this press release for a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income and Adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP, for the period presented.



Conference Call Information

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, INC. 5000, INC. Power Partners and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025, including the impact of our sales season and client launches; our anticipated number of clients and covered lives for 2025; our expected utilization rates and mix; the demand for our solutions; our expectations for our selling season for 2026 launches; our positioning to successfully manage economic uncertainty on our business; the timing of client decisions; our ability to retain existing clients and acquire new clients; and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, and other financial and operating information. The words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continues, ” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and the negative of these or similar expressions and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business; competition in the market in which we operate; our history of operating losses and ability to sustain profitability; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the United States economy; our limited operating history and the difficulty in predicting our future results of operations; our ability to attract and retain clients and increase the adoption of services within our client base; the loss of any of our largest client accounts; changes in the technology industry; changes or developments in the health insurance market; negative publicity in the health benefits industry; lags, failures or security breaches in our computer systems or those of our vendors; a significant change in the utilization of our solutions; our ability to offer high-quality support; positive references from our existing clients; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the rate of growth of our future revenue; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions we use to determine the size of target markets; our ability to successfully manage our growth; reductions in employee benefits spending; seasonal fluctuations in our sales; the adoption of new solutions and services by our clients or members; our ability to innovate and develop new offerings; our ability to adapt and respond to the changing medical landscape, regulations, and client needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our ability to attract and retain members of our management team, key employees, or other qualified personnel; risks related to any litigation against us; our ability to maintain our Center of Excellence network of healthcare providers; our strategic relationships with and monitoring of third parties; our ability to maintain our pharmacy distribution network if there is a disruption to our network or its associated supply chains; our relationship with key pharmacy program partners or any decline in rebates provided by them; our ability to maintain our relationships with benefits consultants; exposure to credit risk from our members; risks related to government regulation; risks related to our business with government entities; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks related to acquisitions, strategic investments, or partnerships; federal tax reform and changes to our effective tax rate; the imposition of state and local state taxes; our ability to utilize a portion of our net operating loss or research tax credit carryforwards; our ability to develop or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and our ability to adapt and respond to the changing SEC or stakeholder expectations regarding environmental, social and governance practices. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at http://investors.progyny.com and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual future results could differ materially from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables include the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken together with our GAAP financial results, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are helpful to our investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation, evaluating our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share include: (1) it does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future; (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures; (3) it does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense; (4) it does not reflect other non-operating income and expenses, including interest and other income, net; and (5) it does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we calculate these measures, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; interest and other income, net; and provision for income taxes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue as incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 divided by incremental revenue in 2025. We calculate Adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income per diluted share excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, adjusted for the associated impact of taxes. Please see Annex A: “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere in this press release.

PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,239 $ 162,314 Marketable securities 146,884 65,640 Accounts receivable, net of $58,610 and $56,355 of allowance at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 299,743 235,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,826 9,443 Total current assets 567,692 472,721 Property and equipment, net 15,740 12,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,949 17,251 Goodwill 19,651 15,534 Intangible assets, net 6,753 1,303 Deferred tax assets 84,948 84,933 Other noncurrent assets 8,552 2,977 Total assets $ 730,285 $ 607,102 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 145,713 $ 95,097 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,415 73,530 Total current liabilities 237,128 168,627 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 25,998 16,413 Total liabilities 263,126 185,040 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 98,052,017 and 97,692,891 shares issued; 85,669,824 and 85,310,698 outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 611,563 581,596 Treasury stock, at cost, $0.0001 par value; 12,998,173 and 12,998,173 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (303,889 ) (303,889 ) Accumulated earnings 159,366 144,307 Accumulated other comprehensive income 110 39 Total stockholders’ equity 467,159 422,062 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 730,285 $ 607,102





PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 324,038 $ 278,078 Cost of services 248,243 215,672 Gross profit 75,795 62,406 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 17,786 15,454 General and administrative 33,839 28,429 Total operating expenses 51,625 43,883 Income from operations 24,170 18,523 Interest and other income, net 2,367 3,992 Income before income taxes 26,537 22,515 Provision for income taxes 11,478 5,617 Net income $ 15,059 $ 16,898 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 85,499,153 96,484,657 Diluted 89,307,934 101,052,933





PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 15,059 $ 16,898 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred tax expense 11 2,877 Non-cash interest income — (190 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,108 716 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 79 — Stock-based compensation expense 32,512 31,052 Bad debt expense 5,659 4,772 Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities 1,106 (3,395 ) Foreign currency exchange rate loss — 35 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (69,732 ) (60,118 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,383 ) 15,169 Accounts payable 49,618 4,790 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,509 12,995 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (738 ) 131 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,808 25,732 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,843 ) (850 ) Purchase of marketable securities (145,809 ) (110,806 ) Sale of marketable securities 63,382 131,000 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (9,340 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (94,610 ) 19,344 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock — (23,764 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 39 962 Payment of employee taxes related to equity awards (3,583 ) (4,959 ) Proceeds from contributions to employee stock purchase plan 256 350 Net cash used in financing activities (3,288 ) (27,411 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15 (2 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (48,075 ) 17,663 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 162,314 97,296 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 114,239 $ 114,959 Cash and cash equivalents 109,239 114,959 Restricted cash included within noncurrent assets 5,000 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 114,239 114,959 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 400 $ (362 ) SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions of property and equipment, net included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,246 $ 155





ANNEX A



PROGYNY, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

-(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Costs of Services, Gross Margin and Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of cost of services, gross profit, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses to each of these measures excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 248,243 $ (9,398 ) $ 238,845 Gross profit $ 75,795 $ 9,398 $ 85,193 Sales and marketing $ 17,786 $ (7,875 ) $ 9,911 General and administrative $ 33,839 $ (15,239 ) $ 18,600 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 23.4 % 2.9 % 26.3 % Sales and marketing 5.5 % (2.4 )% 3.1 % General and administrative 10.4 % (4.7 )% 5.7 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 215,672 $ (9,033 ) $ 206,639 Gross profit $ 62,406 $ 9,033 $ 71,439 Sales and marketing $ 15,454 $ (7,503 ) $ 7,951 General and administrative $ 28,429 $ (14,516 ) $ 13,913 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 22.4 % 3.2 % 25.7 % Sales and marketing 5.6 % (2.7 )% 2.9 % General and administrative 10.2 % (5.2 )% 5.0 %

Note: percentages shown in the table may not cross foot due to rounding.



Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Net Income $ 15,059 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 32,512 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (4,523 ) Adjusted Net income $ 43,048 Diluted Shares 89,307,934 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.48 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net Income $ 16,898 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 31,052 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (8,817 ) Adjusted Net income $ 39,133 Diluted Shares 101,052,933 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.39

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Incremental Revenue Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 15,059 $ 16,898 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,108 716 Stock‑based compensation expense 32,512 31,052 Interest and other income, net (2,367 ) (3,992 ) Provision for income taxes 11,478 5,617 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,790 $ 50,291 Revenue $ 324,038 $ 278,078 Incremental revenue vs. 2024 45,960 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA vs. 2024 7,499 Incremental Adj EBITDA margin on incremental revenue 16.3 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for the Three Months Ending June 30, 2025 and Year Ending December 31, 2025

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Revenue $ 310,000 $ 325,000 $ 1,185,000 $ 1,235,000 Net Income $ 11,500 $ 14,500 $ 42,400 $ 51,800 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,500 1,500 6,000 6,000 Stock-based compensation expense 32,500 32,500 127,000 127,000 Interest and other income, net (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (9,700 ) (9,700 ) Provision for income taxes 5,500 6,500 24,300 27,900 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 49,000 $ 53,000 $ 190,000 $ 203,000





Three Months Ending

June 30, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Net Income $ 11,500 $ 14,500 $ 42,400 $ 51,800 Add: Stock-based compensation 32,500 32,500 127,000 127,000 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (8,000 ) (8,000 ) (28,000 ) (28,000 ) Adjusted Net income* $ 36,000 $ 39,000 $ 141,400 $ 150,800 Diluted Shares 91,000,000 91,000,000 92,000,000 92,000,000 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.40 $ 0.43 $ 1.54 $ 1.64

* All of the numbers in the tables above reflect our future outlook as of the date hereof. Net income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA ranges do not reflect any estimate for other potential activities and transactions, nor do they contemplate any discrete income tax items, including the income tax impact related to equity compensation activity.



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer

The following tables provide historical trend and guidance assumptions for average members, female utilization rate, and ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer for the full year and quarterly periods presented:

Guidance Assumptions For: Year Ending December 31, 2025 Year Ending December 31, Low End as of High End as of 2021 2022 2023 2024 1 May 8, 20251 May 8, 20251 Average Members 2,812,000 4,349,000 5,383,000 6,104,0001 6,450,0001,2 6,450,0001,2 Female Utilization Rate 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.02%2 1.04%2 Female Unique Utilizers 30,053 44,600 58,596 65,077 66,1002 67,4002 ART Cycles 28,413 42,598 58,013 61,114 61,800 64,500 ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer 0.95 0.96 0.99 0.94 0.89 0.91 Revenue ($ in millions) $ 500.6 $ 786.9 $ 1,088.6 $ 1,167.2 $ 1,185.0 $ 1,235.0

1 Calculations for 2024 and 2025 exclude approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in female utilizers as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

2 Calculations exclude activity from a large client whose program discontinued for 2025, but who allowed for an extended period of transition of care for certain members.





Quarterly ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer

Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 0.50 0.55 0.56 0.58 0.96 2023 0.51 0.55 0.56 0.58 0.99 2024* 0.53 0.54 0.52 0.54 0.94 2025: Low End of Guidance Range 0.51 0.50E 0.89E 2025: High End of Guidance Range 0.51 0.52E 0.91E

*Calculations for 2024 and 2025 exclude approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in female utilizers as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

E indicates the estimated value assumed.

