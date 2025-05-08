Submit Release
Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey in Marina Del Rey, California.

Management will meet with investors throughout the day on May 21 - 22, 2025.

About Brilliant Earth 
Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 41 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide. 

