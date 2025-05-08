Inseego Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q1 2025 revenue of $31.7 million

Q1 2025 positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million and GAAP Net Loss of $1.6 million

Ninth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

“My first quarter at Inseego has been productive and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made executing the strategy I set in motion when I joined Inseego in January to drive durable growth, cash flow and long-term stockholder value,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego. “We delivered results within expectations and drove strong adjusted EBITDA profitability, while continuing to invest in our product roadmap and go-to-market strategy. With focus on building our FWA and MiFi portfolio, and increasing engagement around our cloud-managed solutions, we expect increasing traction as we move through 2025.”

Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, added: “We remain focused on driving stockholder value and strengthening the company’s financial foundation. We were pleased to fully repay the remaining $15 million stub outstanding on our convertible debt on May 1st, an important step in optimizing our capital structure and enhancing our stockholder value. As we continue executing on our strategy, we remain committed to driving revenue growth, sustaining adjusted EBITDA profitability, and generating cash to support long-term value creation.”

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q1 2025 was $31.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $3.7 million; up $2.2 million year-over year

GAAP gross margin for Q1 2025 was 47.3%, up 12.0% year-over-year



Business Highlights

Appointed Juho Sarvikas, former President of Qualcomm North America, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors​.

Made the world’s first live 5G Advanced 3GPP Release 18 data call with the new Qualcomm Dragonwing platform at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.

Launched Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access outdoor CPE FW3000 with 8Rx antenna design for optimized performance, even in challenging environments​.

Launched Inseego Wavemaker 5G cellular router FX3110 with CSpire for their new 5G Home Internet service​.

Joined T-Mobile's Partner Plus Channel Subsidy Program which is designed to make 5G technology more accessible and affordable for businesses.



Upcoming Investor Events

Q2 2025 Guidance

Total revenue in the range of $37.0 million to $40.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

Our Q2 2025 financial guidance does not include any potential impact of the evolving tariff environment.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, debt restructuring costs and divestiture related costs, along with certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 17,790 $ 15,270 Fixed wireless access solutions 1,903 14,182 Product 19,693 29,452 Services and other 11,980 8,053 Total revenues 31,673 37,505 Cost of revenues: Product 15,396 22,713 Services and other 1,294 1,548 Total cost of revenues 16,690 24,261 Gross profit 14,983 13,244 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 4,535 4,683 Sales and marketing 3,934 3,839 General and administrative 4,490 3,955 Depreciation and amortization 2,064 3,292 Impairment of capitalized software 384 420 Total operating costs and expenses 15,407 16,189 Operating income (loss) (424 ) (2,945 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,026 ) (2,179 ) Other income (expense), net 303 (375 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (1,147 ) (5,499 ) Income tax provision 23 17 Income (Loss) from continuing operations (1,170 ) (5,516 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision (400 ) 1,061 Net income (loss) (1,570 ) (4,455 ) Preferred stock dividends (864 ) (790 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2,434 ) $ (5,245 ) Per share data: Net earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.53 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 Basic and diluted earnings per share* $ (0.16 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted 15,002,003 11,879,719

(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,149 $ 39,596 Accounts receivable, net 12,091 13,803 Inventories 15,113 13,575 Prepaid expenses and other 3,808 5,926 Total current assets 66,161 72,900 Property, plant and equipment, net 922 1,102 Intangible assets, net 18,864 18,747 Goodwill 3,949 3,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,592 2,855 Other assets 508 446 Total assets $ 92,996 $ 99,999 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,059 $ 18,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,066 30,133 2025 Convertible Notes, net 14,938 14,905 Total current liabilities 59,063 63,471 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 2,262 2,627 Deferred tax liabilities, net 177 174 2029 Senior Secured Notes, net 41,775 41,830 Other long-term liabilities 2,714 4,755 Total liabilities 105,991 112,857 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $39.3 million as of March 31, 2025) — — Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 894,825 892,534 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 224 218 Accumulated deficit (908,059 ) (905,625 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (12,995 ) (12,858 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 92,996 $ 99,999





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,570 ) $ (4,455 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in (provided by) operating activities: (Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 400 (1,061 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,098 3,338 Provision for expected credit losses 14 (41 ) Impairment of capitalized software 384 420 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 680 128 Share-based compensation expense 1,601 688 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs (22 ) 489 Deferred income taxes 3 3 Non-cash operating lease expense 263 252 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,698 238 Inventories (2,218 ) 1,880 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,346 (460 ) Accounts payable (850 ) (734 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,972 ) 3,563 Operating lease liabilities (322 ) (306 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (3,467 ) 3,942 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations — 1,298 Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities (3,467 ) 5,240 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32 ) — Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (1,693 ) (577 ) Investing cash flows from continuing operations (1,725 ) (577 ) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations 710 — Net cash used in investing activities (1,015 ) (577 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings on revolving credit facility — 583 Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes 42 — Financing cash flows from continuing operations 42 583 Financing cash flows from discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by financing activities 42 583 Effect of exchange rates on cash (7 ) 226 Net decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (4,447 ) 5,472 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,596 2,409 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 35,149 $ 7,881





INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ (1,170 ) $ (16,475 ) $ 7,543 $ 79 $ (5,516 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 23 518 36 118 17 Interest expense, net 1,026 1,220 5,731 1,776 2,179 Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — 788 — Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net — 16,541 (12,366 ) (1,324 ) — Other (income) expense, net (303 ) (14 ) 72 417 375 Depreciation and amortization 2,098 2,308 3,193 3,691 3,337 Share-based compensation expense 1,601 1,109 1,193 834 687 Debt restructuring costs — 201 669 452 — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — — 139 — — Impairment of capitalized software 384 — 507 — 420 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,659 $ 5,408 $ 6,717 $ 6,831 $ 1,499



See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

