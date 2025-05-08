The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Q1 2025 Revenue of $160 million, up 11% Year-Over-Year

Q1 2025 Net Income of $62 million including $80 million of non-cash gains

Q1 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million improved $6.4 million Year-Over-Year



SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First quarter 2025 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 9% and 11%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024. During the quarter, gross margin of 75.0% improved 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved $6 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong first quarter results and our focus remains steadfast,” said Rati Levesque, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “We are reaffirming our full year 2025 guidance despite the uncertainties from tariffs and a less predictable backdrop. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of luxury and value, and we source our supply primarily from domestic closets, so there is potential to realize benefits in the current environment. Our strategy is working; we believe our brand is strong and we have built flexibility into our operations that enables us to effectively navigate a range of conditions.”

Levesque continued, “Our results demonstrate consistent execution on our strategic pillars: unlocking profitable supply through our growth playbook, driving operational efficiency, and obsessing over service to create exceptional experiences for our consignors and buyers. In the first quarter, the elements of our growth playbook – sales, marketing, and stores – came together to deliver healthy supply trends and our highest growth in new consignors in over two years. Our relentless focus on driving operational efficiencies, including our proven ability in applying AI to our operations, reinforces our confidence in delivering on our 2025 objectives."

First Quarter Highlights

GMV was $490 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2024

Total Revenue was $160 million, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2024

Gross Profit was $120 million, an increase of $13 million compared to the same period in 2024

Gross Margin was 75.0%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2024

Net Income was $62 million or 39.0% of total revenue, compared to $(31) million or (21.6)% of total revenue in the same period in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million or 2.6% of total revenue compared to $(2.3) million or (1.6)% of total revenue in the same period in 2024

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share was $0.56 compared to $(0.30) in the prior year period and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.14) compared to $(0.30) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss attributable to common shareholders per share was $(0.08) compared to $(0.12) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing twelve months active buyer count was 985,000, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2024 Average order value (AOV) was $564, an increase of 5% versus the same period in 2024





Q2 and Full Year 2025 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of May 8, 2025, we are reaffirming our full year guidance. Additionally, we are providing guidance for second quarter 2025 GMV, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q2 2025 Full Year 2025 GMV $476 – $486 million $1.96 – $1.99 billion Total Revenue $157 – $161 million $645 – $660 million Adjusted EBITDA $3.0 – $4.0 million $20 – $30 million



About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 38 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Investor Relations Contact:

Caitlin Howe

IR@therealreal.com

Press Contact:

Mallory Johnston

pr@therealreal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” "anticipate,” target,” “contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the recent geopolitical events, and uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic trends, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2025, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and medium-term goals and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, restructuring charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liability and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, restructuring charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liability, and certain one-time items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that making these adjustments before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC. Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: Consignment revenue $ 123,814 $ 115,648 Direct revenue 20,454 12,709 Shipping services revenue 15,765 15,443 Total revenue 160,033 143,800 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment revenue 12,954 13,280 Cost of direct revenue 15,235 12,285 Cost of shipping services revenue 11,821 10,956 Total cost of revenue 40,010 36,521 Gross profit 120,023 107,279 Operating expenses: Marketing 15,855 15,283 Operations and technology 66,978 62,972 Selling, general and administrative 49,961 46,770 Restructuring charges — 196 Total operating expenses(1) 132,794 125,221 Loss from operations (12,771 ) (17,942 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 42,503 (15,583 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 37,101 4,177 Interest income 1,374 2,069 Interest expense (6,320 ) (3,751 ) Other income, net 608 — Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 62,495 (31,030 ) Provision for income taxes 95 71 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 62,400 $ (31,101 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.56 $ (0.30 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 112,038,075 105,212,053 Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 120,779,324 105,212,053 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 303 $ 410 Operations and technology 2,224 2,304 Selling, general and administrative 4,832 4,406 Total $ 7,359 $ 7,120





THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,602 $ 172,212 Accounts receivable, net 27,750 13,961 Inventory, net 26,472 23,583 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,323 22,913 Total current assets 208,147 232,669 Property and equipment, net 97,608 94,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 73,972 75,714 Restricted cash 14,859 14,911 Other assets 5,781 5,358 Total assets $ 400,367 $ 423,095 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,764 $ 11,004 Accrued consignor payable 82,278 89,718 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 22,862 22,835 Convertible senior notes, net, current portion 26,704 26,653 Other accrued and current liabilities 88,384 98,466 Total current liabilities 239,992 248,676 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 82,527 85,790 Convertible senior notes, net 234,723 276,807 Non-convertible notes, net 137,495 134,470 Warrant liability 36,081 78,584 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,618 6,144 Total liabilities 736,436 830,471 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024; 113,094,079 and 111,242,479 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 855,357 846,450 Accumulated deficit (1,191,427 ) (1,253,827 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (336,069 ) (407,376 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 400,367 $ 423,095





THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 62,400 $ (31,101 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,375 8,309 Stock-based compensation expense 7,359 7,120 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,961 3,667 Bad debt expense 671 424 Non-cash interest expense (560 ) 818 Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants — 374 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 494 581 Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 525 1,149 Gain on debt extinguishment (37,101 ) (4,177 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (42,503 ) 15,583 Gain related to warehouse fire, net (380 ) — Other adjustments (44 ) (699 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (14,460 ) (3,017 ) Inventory, net (3,414 ) (23 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,307 2,993 Other assets (469 ) 258 Operating lease liability (5,455 ) (4,916 ) Accounts payable 1,783 133 Accrued consignor payable (7,440 ) (1,322 ) Other accrued and current liabilities (9,254 ) 385 Other noncurrent liabilities (65 ) (6 ) Net cash used in operating activities (28,270 ) (3,467 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire 1,719 — Capitalized proprietary software development costs (2,864 ) (3,180 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,714 ) (2,141 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,859 ) (5,321 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 24 7 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (54 ) (305 ) Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchanges 1,499 396 Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchanges (2 ) (1,027 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,467 (929 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,662 ) (9,717 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 187,123 190,623 End of period $ 154,461 $ 180,906



The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 62,400 $ (31,101 ) Net income (loss) (% of revenue) 39.0 % 21.6 % Depreciation and amortization 8,375 8,309 Interest income (1,374 ) (2,069 ) Interest expense 6,320 3,751 Provision for income taxes 95 71 EBITDA 75,816 (21,039 ) Stock-based compensation 7,359 7,120 Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions 539 56 Restructuring charges(1) — 196 Gain on extinguishment of debt(2) (37,101 ) (4,177 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability(3) (42,503 ) 15,583 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,110 $ (2,261 ) Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue) 2.6 % (1.6 )%

(1) The restructuring charges for the three months ended March 31, 2024 consist of employee severance related charges.

(2) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the three months ended March 31, 2025 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the February 2025 Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2031 Notes. The gain on extinguishment of debt for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the 2024 Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.

(3) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the warrants issued by the Company in connection with the 2024 Note Exchange in February 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 62,400 $ (31,101 ) Stock-based compensation 7,359 7,120 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 539 56 Restructuring charges — 196 Provision for income taxes 95 71 Gain on extinguishment of debt (37,101 ) (4,177 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (42,503 ) 15,583 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,211 ) $ (12,252 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 112,038,075 105,212,053 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 )



The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (28,270 ) $ (3,467 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (7,578 ) (5,321 ) Free cash flow $ (35,848 ) $ (8,788 )



Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

March 31

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2023 December 31

2023 March 30

2024 June 30

2024 September 30

2024 December 31

2024 March 31

2025 (In thousands, except AOV and percentages) GMV $ 444,366 $ 423,341 $ 407,608 $ 450,668 $ 451,941 $ 440,914 $ 433,074 $ 503,534 $ 490,405 NMV $ 327,805 $ 303,918 $ 302,912 $ 335,245 $ 334,815 $ 329,422 $ 335,191 $ 383,447 $ 370,757 Consignment Revenue $ 102,643 $ 96,577 $ 102,852 $ 113,500 $ 115,648 $ 112,714 $ 116,908 $ 128,126 $ 123,814 Direct Revenue $ 24,953 $ 20,887 $ 17,356 $ 15,964 $ 12,709 $ 16,724 $ 15,623 $ 19,524 $ 20,454 Shipping Services Revenue $ 14,308 $ 13,391 $ 12,964 $ 13,909 $ 15,443 $ 15,496 $ 15,224 $ 16,345 $ 15,765 Number of Orders 891 789 794 826 840 820 829 870 869 Take Rate 37.4 % 36.7 % 38.1 % 37.7 % 38.4 % 38.5 % 38.6 % 37.7 % 38.6 % Active Buyers 1,014 985 954 922 922 942 958 972 985 AOV $ 499 $ 537 $ 513 $ 545 $ 538 $ 538 $ 522 $ 579 $ 564

Legal Disclaimer:

