TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

FREDERICK, Md., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 delivered improved financial results as we grew quarter-over-quarter revenue by 42% and continue to see positive trends in the market with demand for our product lines and recurring solution sales. The increase in revenue, consistent gross profit and lower operating expenses all contributed to improved financial results for the first quarter of 2025, when compared to the same prior year period.

“We are off to a strong start thus far in 2025 and we expect to see similar trends for the remainder of 2025 and will continue to focus on executing our strategies to grow revenues, expand business development and deliver improved results and value for our shareholders,” Dr. Shane concluded.

Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024

Sales, net was $1,577,000 compared to $1,114,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Gross margin was 60.4% compared to 60.2% in the prior year period.





Operating loss was $(754,000), compared to $(1,226,000) in the prior year period.





Net loss was $(256,000) or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(1,310,000) or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share in the same period last year.



Recent Business Highlights:

SteraMist product-based revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, were $1,000,000 and $743,000, respectively, representing an increase of $257,000 when compared to the same prior year period. The higher revenue was attributable to increased demand for our SteraMist BIT solution, mobile handheld point and spray product lines, the SteraMist Integrated System (SIS) product offering, scope adjustments to align with client needs and project dynamics on currently installed Custom Engineered Systems (CES’s) among deliverables to new projects.

197% quarter over quarter growth in SteraMist BIT solution sales for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same prior year period.

Service-based revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, was $577,000 and $371,000, respectively, representing a year over year increase of $206,000, or 56%. The increase in service revenue was due to increased demand for iHP services as well as expanded services offered by the company.

Domestic revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $1,192,000 and $662,000, respectively, an increase of $530,000 or 80%, when compared to the same prior year period. Domestic revenue increased due to higher demand for our solution, mobile equipment, CES and iHP service sales.

Sales backlog at March 31, 2025 was $1,225,000, representing an increase of $348,000 over the reported amount at December 31, 2024.

In March 2025, the Company announced a significant contract to install a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) at a leading university in Rhode Island, valued at approximately $450,000. This new client was secured through distributor ARES Distribution, and underscores TOMI’s competitive advantage, having successfully outperformed key hydrogen peroxide competitors.

The Company announced in March the deployment of SteraMist iHP technology at the NASA Johnson Space Center, marking the Company’s expansion into the aerospace sector, showcasing its potential for broader applications within the aerospace sector and beyond. This strategic partnership aligns with the Company’s ongoing SteraMistX campaign, which focuses on aerospace, military, and exploration fields utilizing iHP decontamination to elevate biosecurity biosafety standards.

In March 2025, TOMI announced an OEM partnership with Pharma Biotech System Components LLC/Pharma Biotech System Components Ltd (PBSC), a premier manufacturer specializing in high containment, material decontamination, and cleanroom solutions. This collaboration enhances TOMI's SteraMist Integrated System (SIS) product launched in the second half of last year. Through this OEM agreement, TOMI will now offer pass-through hatches and chambers integrated with iHP, specifically designed for optimized decontamination cycles.

On March 21, 2025, the Company announced the expansion into Aquaculture with new partner, Algafeed



Conference Call Information

TOMI will hold a conference call to discuss First Quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET today, May 8, 2025.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 545-0320 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide participant access code 616069, or request the "TOMI Environmental Solutions first quarter earnings call." International callers please dial (973) 528-0002. To access the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the TOMI website or register at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2262/52458.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Thursday, May 22, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use replay access code: 52458. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days on the company’s website, starting approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our strategies to grow revenue and expand business development, our expectation with respect to the remainder of 2025; our ability to generate lead and referral for sales, and our ability to improve financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

The following represents our consolidated balance sheets and statement of operations from our recently filed Form 10-Q:

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Current Assets: March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 674,181 $ 664,879 Accounts Receivable – net 1,930,196 1,881,138 Other Receivables 455,010 - Inventories, net 3,405,710 3,578,202 Vendor Deposits 32,915 35,895 Prepaid Expenses 281,480 332,999 Total Current Assets 6,779,492 6,493,113 Property and Equipment – net 818,304 875,449 Other Assets: Intangible Assets – net 1,243,776 1,250,574 Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset 380,791 399,254 Other Assets 735,414 675,348 Total Other Assets 2,359,981 2,325,176 Total Assets $ 9,957,777 $ 9,693,738 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,767,896 $ 1,924,379 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 878,084 455,675 Deferred Revenue 233,727 211,724 Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease 132,660 129,132 Total Current Liabilities 3,012,367 2,720,910 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion 479,357 513,395 Convertible Notes Payable, net of unamortized debt discount of $262,293 and $239,506 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,622,707 2,360,494 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,102,064 2,873,889 Total Liabilities 6,114,431 5,594,799 Commitments and Contingencies - - Shareholders’ Equity: Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock; par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 63,750 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 638 638 Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value; 7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 20,015,205 and 20,015,205 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 200,152 200,152 Additional Paid-In Capital 58,201,140 58,201,140 Accumulated Deficit (54,558,584 ) (54,302,991 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,843,346 4,098,939 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,957,777 $ 9,693,738





TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Sales, net $ 1,576,558 $ 1,114,087 Cost of Sales 624,813 443,419 Gross Profit 951,745 670,668 Operating Expenses: Professional Fees 219,316 197,999 Depreciation and Amortization 68,542 77,921 Selling Expenses 246,406 289,069 Research and Development 44,580 67,971 Consulting Fees 102,766 113,635 General and Administrative 1,024,600 1,150,549 Total Operating Expenses 1,706,210 1,897,144 Income (loss) from Operations (754,465 ) (1,226,476 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income 534,912 - Interest Income 82,890 9,906 Interest Expense (118,930 ) (93,620 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 498,872 (83,714 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (255,593 ) (1,310,190 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - Net Income (loss) $ (255,593 ) $ (1,310,190 ) Net income (loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 20,015,205 19,954,511 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 20,015,205 19,954,511

