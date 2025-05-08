Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,096 in the last 365 days.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, May 8 - 08 May 2025, 22:30

On May 8, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the call, both Presidents expressed their satisfaction with the discussions held in Abu Dhabi during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the UAE.

The leaders emphasized the successful development of relations between their countries, which are based on mutual trust and friendship. They also underlined the growth of economic and trade ties in line with the spirit of the existing political dialogue, and highlighted reciprocal visits of delegations across various sectors.

The heads of state exchanged views on matters related to the bilateral and regional agenda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more