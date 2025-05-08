Submit Release
HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter Diluted EPS of $5.35
First Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $100.3 million
Exzeo Ready to be Standalone Company

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reported pre-tax income of $100.3 million and net income of $74.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $69.7 million compared with $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $5.35 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $3.81 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary
“HCI Group had a terrific first quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We are happy to announce that Exzeo is ready to be a standalone company. Consequently, our Board has determined to pursue a potential tax-free spin-off of Exzeo to existing HCI shareholders that, subject to customary conditions, is targeted for completion by the end of the year.”

First Quarter 2025 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million from $256.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter of 2025 were $99.6 million compared with $68.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher reinsurance costs due to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.

Net investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.8 million compared with $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in income from limited partnership investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $59.3 million compared with $79.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 despite the growth in gross premiums earned. The decrease is primarily driven by a decline in claims and litigation frequency. The gross loss ratio in the first quarter was 19.7% compared to 31.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $27.3 million compared with $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven by higher gross premiums earned.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $20.5 million from $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher accrued discretionary bonus, stock-based compensation and employee health benefits.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 8, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 325047

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 8, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 52364

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. In addition, there can be no assurance the Internal Revenue Service will determine the company’s proposed spinoff will be tax free to HCI shareholders. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com

 
- Tables to follow -
 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Q1 2025   Q1 2024   FY 2024  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)      
Insurance Operations            
Gross Written Premiums:            
Homeowners Choice $ 117,133   $ 91,875   $ 593,943  
TypTap Insurance Company   142,396     143,624     491,413  
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange   7,731     19,487     81,411  
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange   21,985     -     -  
Total Gross Written Premiums   289,245     254,986     1,166,767  
             
Gross Premiums Earned:            
Homeowners Choice   156,489     149,271     589,137  
TypTap Insurance Company   124,447     103,748     442,876  
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange   15,325     3,625     51,207  
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange   4,122     -     -  
Total Gross Premiums Earned   300,383     256,644     1,083,220  
             
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio   19.7 %   31.1 %   34.6 %
             
Per Share Metrics            
Diluted EPS $ 5.35   $ 3.81   $ 8.89  
             
Dividends per share $ 0.40   $ 0.40   $ 1.60  
             
Book value per share at the end of period $ 48.55   $ 38.50   $ 42.10  
             
Shares outstanding at the end of period   10,765,336     10,276,463     10,767,184  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
  (Unaudited)        
Assets          
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $651,071 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 652,861     $ 718,537  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,962 and $52,030, respectively)   55,226       56,200  
Limited partnership investments   20,176       20,802  
Real estate investments   80,151       79,120  
Total investments   808,414       874,659  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   754,481       532,471  
Restricted cash   3,722       3,714  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   7,650       6,008  
Income taxes receivable         463  
Deferred income taxes, net   1,502       72  
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,684 and $5,891, respectively)   54,704       50,582  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   38,009       92,060  
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:          
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)   46,335       36,062  
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $151 and $186, respectively)   481,434       522,379  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   56,398       54,303  
Property and equipment, net   30,237       29,544  
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases   1,124       1,182  
Intangible assets, net   4,565       5,206  
Funds withheld for assumed business   8,451       11,690  
Other assets   9,642       9,818  
           
Total assets $ 2,306,668     $ 2,230,213  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 798,146     $ 845,900  
Unearned premiums   573,565       584,703  
Advance premiums   37,807       18,867  
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses         2,496  
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable   19,779       18,313  
Assumed premiums payable   3,582       2,176  
Accrued expenses   29,110       17,677  
Income tax payable   33,378       5,451  
Deferred income taxes, net   3,661       2,830  
Revolving credit facility   42,000       44,000  
Long-term debt   185,332       185,254  
Lease liabilities - operating leases   1,131       1,185  
Other liabilities   34,708       32,320  
           
Total liabilities   1,762,199       1,761,172  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,637       1,691  
           
Equity:          
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,765,336 and 10,767,184 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)          
Additional paid-in capital   124,170       122,289  
Retained income   397,171       331,793  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   1,342       (749 )
Total stockholders' equity   522,683       453,333  
Noncontrolling interests   20,149       14,017  
Total equity   542,832       467,350  
           
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 2,306,668     $ 2,230,213  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  
  2025     2024  
Revenue          
           
Gross premiums earned $ 300,383     $ 256,644  
Premiums ceded   (99,635 )     (68,106 )
           
Net premiums earned   200,748       188,538  
           
Net investment income   13,751       14,067  
Net realized investment gains   1,167        
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains   (1,906 )     2,635  
Policy fee income   2,229       1,019  
Other   444       355  
           
Total revenue   216,433       206,614  
           
Expenses          
           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   59,291       79,922  
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses   27,287       22,139  
General and administrative personnel expenses   20,483       16,274  
Interest expense   3,384       3,149  
Other operating expenses   5,649       7,700  
           
Total expenses   116,094       129,184  
           
Income before income taxes   100,339       77,430  
           
Income tax expense   26,109       20,474  
           
Net income $ 74,230     $ 56,956  
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests         (10,149 )
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (4,546 )     804  
           
Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 69,684     $ 47,611  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 6.47     $ 4.76  
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 5.35     $ 3.81  
           
Dividends per share $ 0.40     $ 0.40  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.
 
  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
  Income     Shares (a)     Per Share     Income     Shares (a)     Per Share  
  (Numerator)     (Denominator)     Amount     (Numerator)     (Denominator)     Amount  
Net income $ 74,230                 $ 56,956              
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests                     (10,149 )            
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (4,546 )                 804              
Net income attributable to HCI   69,684                   47,611              
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (3,103 )                 (1,218 )            
Basic Earnings Per Share:                                  
Income allocated to common stockholders   66,581       10,286     $ 6.47       46,393       9,751     $ 4.76  
                                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                                  
Stock options         350                   280        
Convertible senior notes   1,873       2,142             1,640       2,282        
Warrants         7                   305        
                                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                                  
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 68,454       12,785     $ 5.35     $ 48,033       12,618     $ 3.81  
                                   
(a) Shares in thousands.  
   

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry ...


