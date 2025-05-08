AvePoint Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First quarter SaaS revenue of $68.9 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, 37% on a constant currency basis

First quarter Total revenue of $93.1 million, representing 25% year-over-year growth, 27% on a constant currency basis

Total ARR of $345.5 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth, 28% adjusted for FX

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Highlighted by record growth in net new ARR and meaningful operating margin expansion, our first quarter results reflect our ability to efficiently address the intensifying convergence of data security, governance, and resilience challenges facing companies today,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Despite the fluid macroeconomic environment, organizations are increasingly implementing AI-driven data management strategies that demand platform solutions which balance security and innovation. Our team’s execution to start the year has us steadily advancing toward our vision of becoming the world's leading data management software company and achieving our billion-dollar ARR target for 2029.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $93.1 million, up 25% from the first quarter of 2024. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $68.9 million, up 34% from the first quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $69.2 million, compared to $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $69.8 million, compared to $55.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.0%, compared to 74.1% for the first quarter of 2024.

Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $3.3 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(3.2) million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was $13.4 million, compared to $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $351.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

Cash from operations: For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company generated $0.5 million of cash from operations, compared to $7.8 million generated in the prior year period.



First Quarter 2025 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

ARR as of March 31, 2025 was $345.5 million, up 26% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 28% year-over-year.

Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 89%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 111%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 88%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 111%.

Completed the acquisition of Ydentic to provide Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with an AI-driven platform to manage, optimize, and secure clients’ IT environments.

Launched the next generation of AvePoint Elements to automate insights, secure data, and accelerate profitability and efficiency for MSPs building security-centric practices.



Released new data security solutions for Google, expanding the Company’s multi-cloud protection to empower organizations with intelligent risk identification, proactive threat monitoring, and incident response at scale to enhance customers’ cyber resilience and prevent data breaches.

Renewed the existing Share Repurchase Program for an additional three years, providing the authority to buy up to $150.0 million of the Company’s common stock.



Financial Outlook

The company’s current financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025 is below. The global nature of our business exposes us to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and in the first quarter we saw a modest currency tailwind from the weakening of the U.S. dollar. This weakening has continued in the second quarter, and the corresponding incremental FX tailwinds are reflected in our updated full-year guidance for all metrics. Additionally, the Company’s updated full-year guidance for revenue and non-GAAP operating income includes the respective first quarter outperformance relative to guidance.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $95.3 million to $97.3 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% to 25%. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 20% to 22%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $13.2 million to $14.2 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects:

Total ARR of $411.8 million to $417.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% to 28%. Adjusted for FX, the Company expects ARR growth of 24% to 26%.

Total revenues of $397.4 million to $405.4 million, or year-over-year growth of 20% to 23%. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 18% to 20%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $61.4 million to $64.4 million.



Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, May 8, 2025, to review its first quarter 2025 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 1630173. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and key metrics include annual recurring revenue, dollar-based gross retention rate, and dollar-based net retention rate. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue. This metric is calculated as the annualized sum of contractually obligated Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) from SaaS, term license and support, and maintenance revenue sources from all active customers at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, and the active contracts used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. The company believes this metric further enables measurement of its business performance, is an important metric for financial forecasting and better enables strategic decision making. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Gross Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based gross retention rate. The company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to retain existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net expansion over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. The company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to expand business with existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. This filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: SaaS $ 68,942 $ 51,311 Term license and support 11,190 10,005 Services 10,937 10,481 Maintenance 1,995 2,737 Total revenue 93,064 74,534 Cost of revenue: SaaS 12,537 9,770 Term license and support 411 416 Services 10,798 10,073 Maintenance 153 183 Total cost of revenue 23,899 20,442 Gross profit 69,165 54,092 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 34,522 29,939 General and administrative 18,667 16,868 Research and development 12,689 10,486 Total operating expenses 65,878 57,293 Income (loss) from operations 3,287 (3,201 ) Other income, net 1,586 3,404 Income before income taxes 4,873 203 Income tax expense 1,307 2,157 Net income (loss) $ 3,566 $ (1,954 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 126 (238 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,440 $ (1,716 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 197,924 181,495 Diluted 224,573 181,495









AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,481 $ 290,735 Short-term investments 317 167 Accounts receivable, net 80,124 87,365 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,717 16,528 Total current assets 446,639 394,795 Property and equipment, net 5,961 5,289 Goodwill 36,774 17,715 Intangible assets, net 11,514 8,889 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,813 15,954 Deferred contract costs 59,945 59,838 Other assets 20,202 16,575 Total assets $ 598,848 $ 519,055 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,293 $ 2,352 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,154 76,135 Current portion of deferred revenue 149,760 144,468 Total current liabilities 208,207 222,955 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,649 9,909 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 10,846 8,840 Other liabilities 6,693 6,403 Total liabilities 237,395 248,107 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 203,031 and 194,071 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 20 19 Additional paid-in capital 873,269 779,007 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,682 576 Accumulated deficit (515,468 ) (510,448 ) Noncontrolling interest 1,950 1,794 Total stockholders’ equity 361,453 270,948 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 598,848 $ 519,055









AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 3,566 $ (1,954 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,511 1,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 1,847 1,420 Foreign currency remeasurement loss 540 580 Stock-based compensation 9,620 9,458 Deferred income taxes (95 ) (72 ) Other 1,064 (146 ) Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities (474 ) (1,490 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,198 10,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,895 1,718 Deferred contract costs and other assets (2,637 ) 4,447 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities (29,751 ) (14,293 ) Deferred revenue 4,211 (4,140 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 495 7,756 Investing activities Maturities of investments — 240 Purchases of investments — (389 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (452 ) (391 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,514 ) (502 ) Issuance of notes receivables — (500 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (14,893 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (16,859 ) (1,542 ) Financing activities Purchase of common stock (11,905 ) (13,743 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises 87,344 — Proceeds from stock option exercises 744 784 Repayments of finance leases (2 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 76,181 (12,961 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 929 (926 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,746 (7,673 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 290,735 223,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 351,481 $ 215,489 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 901 $ 984 Unpaid purchase consideration transferred in connection with the business combination $ 5,499 $ — Unpaid redemption of noncontrolling interest $ — $ 5,926









AvePoint, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating income (loss) $ 3,287 $ (3,201 ) Stock-based compensation expense 9,620 9,458 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 466 353 Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,373 $ 6,610 Non-GAAP operating margin 14.4 % 8.9 % Non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 69,165 $ 54,092 Stock-based compensation expense 342 871 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 333 241 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 69,840 $ 55,204 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.0 % 74.1 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 34,522 $ 29,939 Stock-based compensation expense (2,326 ) (2,284 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (133 ) (112 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 32,063 $ 27,543 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 34.5 % 37.0 % Non-GAAP general and administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 18,667 $ 16,868 Stock-based compensation expense (4,754 ) (4,967 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,913 $ 11,901 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 14.9 % 16.0 % Non-GAAP research and development GAAP research and development $ 12,689 $ 10,486 Stock-based compensation expense (2,198 ) (1,336 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,491 $ 9,150 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 11.3 % 12.3 %

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.