Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 per Share

LOUISVILLE, KY., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 weeks ended April 1, 2025.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 weeks ended April 1, 2025 and March 26, 2024 were as follows:

                 
    13 Weeks Ended
($000's, except per share amounts)   April 1, 2025   March 26, 2024   % change
Total revenue   $ 1,447,648   $ 1,321,217   9.6 %
Income from operations     134,733     133,128   1.2 %
Net income     113,662     113,206   0.4 %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.70   $ 1.69   1.0 %

Results for the 13 weeks ended April 1, 2025, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 3.5% at company restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $163,071 of which $22,146 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $159,378 of which $20,815 were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin dollars increased 4.7% to $239.3 million from $228.4 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 77 basis points to 16.6% as commodity inflation of 2.1% and wage and other labor inflation of 4.6% were partially offset by higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 1.0% primarily driven by the impact of share repurchases and higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher general and administrative expenses;
  • Eight company restaurants were opened; and
  • Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $77.4 million, franchise acquisitions of $78.3 million, dividends of $45.2 million, and repurchases of common stock of $50.2 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to report that our operators successfully navigated us through a number of challenges this quarter and once again delivered traffic growth across all three of our brands. During this period of economic uncertainty, as always, we remain focused on the fundamentals of our business and on what we can control, which is creating an environment where our Roadies want to work and our guests want to dine.”

Morgan added, “We continue to consistently grow our business through new store development, which included the opening of our 50th Bubba’s 33 restaurant this quarter. Additionally, we are committed to our proven capital allocation strategy of utilizing operating cashflow to fund our development pipeline, maintain our existing restaurants, and pursue franchise acquisitions while also returning capital to our shareholders through the payment of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.”

2025 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of our second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 5.0% compared to 2024. In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 1.4% in early April.

Management updated the following expectation for 2025:

  • Commodity cost inflation of approximately 4%, including the estimated impact of tariffs.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2025:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth, including the benefit of menu pricing actions;
  • Store week growth of approximately 5%;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 4% to 5%;
  • An effective income tax rate of 15% to 16%; and
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $400 million.

Cash Dividend Payment

On May 7, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2025.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, and per store week). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent, and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance, including general and administrative expenses. The Company excludes pre-opening expenses as they occur at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, substantially all of which relate to restaurant-level assets, as they represent a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expenses as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, May 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.   The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 790 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond management’s control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet its business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures and the impact of tariffs; food safety, and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

   
Investor Relations Media
Michael Bailen Travis Doster
(502) 515-7298 (502) 638-5457
   



Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
             
       13 Weeks Ended
    April 1, 2025      March 26, 2024
Revenue:              
Restaurant and other sales   $ 1,440,342   $ 1,314,152
Royalties and franchise fees     7,306     7,065
Total revenue     1,447,648     1,321,217
Costs and expenses:              
Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):              
Food and beverage     490,991     445,091
Labor     479,975     427,547
Rent     22,477     19,425
Other operating     207,615     193,642
Pre-opening     6,812     8,095
Depreciation and amortization     48,800     41,493
Impairment and closure, net     28     201
General and administrative     56,217     52,595
Total costs and expenses     1,312,915     1,188,089
Income from operations     134,733     133,128
Interest income, net     1,301     1,408
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates     225     257
Income before taxes     136,259     134,793
Income tax expense     20,200     18,803
Net income including noncontrolling interests     116,059     115,990
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     2,397     2,784
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries   $ 113,662   $ 113,206
             
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:              
Basic   $ 1.71   $ 1.69
Diluted   $ 1.70   $ 1.69
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic     66,485     66,843
Diluted     66,714     67,105
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.68   $ 0.61
 



Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
       April 1, 2025      December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 221,085   $ 245,225
Other current assets, net     132,232     271,343
Property and equipment, net     1,662,825     1,617,673
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     818,483     769,865
Goodwill     218,921     169,684
Intangible assets, net     16,350     1,265
Other assets     121,237     115,724
Total assets   $ 3,191,133   $ 3,190,779
             
Current liabilities     751,966     828,130
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     877,590     826,300
Other liabilities     166,028     162,626
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders’ equity     1,380,121     1,358,347
Noncontrolling interests     15,428     15,376
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,191,133   $ 3,190,779
 





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
    13 Weeks Ended
       April 1, 2025      March 26, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income including noncontrolling interests   $ 116,059     $ 115,990  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization     48,800       41,493  
Share-based compensation expense     12,550       9,523  
Deferred income taxes     (4,347 )     202  
Other noncash adjustments, net     1,544       351  
Change in working capital, net of acquisitions     63,134       75,880  
Net cash provided by operating activities     237,740       243,439  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Capital expenditures - property and equipment     (77,389 )     (77,672 )
Acquisitions of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired     (78,297 )      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     129       202  
Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions           2,778  
Net cash used in investing activities     (155,557 )     (74,692 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Repurchase of shares of common stock, including excise taxes as applicable     (50,151 )     (8,941 )
Dividends paid to shareholders     (45,171 )     (40,791 )
Other financing activities, net     (11,001 )     (9,833 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (106,323 )     (59,565 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (24,140 )     109,182  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period     245,225       104,246  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 221,085     $ 213,428  
 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
    13 Weeks Ended
       April 1, 2025      March 26, 2024
Income from operations   $ 134,733     $ 133,128  
             
Less:             
Royalties and franchise fees     7,306       7,065  
             
Add:             
Pre-opening     6,812       8,095  
Depreciation and amortization     48,800       41,493  
Impairment and closure, net     28       201  
General and administrative     56,217       52,595  
             
Restaurant margin   $ 239,284     $ 228,447  
             
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)     16.6 %     17.4 %
                 





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
($ amounts in thousands, except restaurant margin $ per
store week and weekly sales by group)
(unaudited)
 
                   
    13 Weeks Ended  
       April 1, 2025      March 26, 2024      Change  
Company restaurants (all concepts)                     
Restaurant and other sales   $ 1,440,342   $ 1,314,152   9.6   %
Store weeks     8,870     8,284   7.1   %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)     3.5 %     8.4 %       
                   
Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)                     
Food and beverage costs     34.1 %     33.9 %   (22 ) bps
Labor     33.3 %     32.5 %   (79 ) bps
Rent     1.6 %     1.5 %   (8 ) bps
Other operating     14.4 %     14.7 %   32   bps
Total     83.4 %     82.6 %      
                   
Restaurant margin %     16.6 %     17.4 %   (77 ) bps
Restaurant margin $   $ 239,284   $ 228,447   4.7   %
Restaurant margin $/Store week   $ 26,977   $ 27,577   (2.2 ) %
                   
Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:                     
Store weeks     8,111     7,595   6.8   %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)     3.5 %     8.7 %       
Average unit volume (2)   $ 2,182   $ 2,126   2.6   %
Weekly sales by group:                    
Comparable restaurants (580 and 549 units)   $ 169,279   $ 164,332   3.0   %
Average unit volume restaurants (28 and 17 units)   $ 138,192   $ 156,114   (11.5 ) %
Restaurants less than 6 months old (21 and 25 units)   $ 157,237   $ 149,400   5.2   %
                   
Bubba’s 33 restaurants only:                    
Store weeks     642     585   9.7   %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)     3.9 %     3.5 %       
Average unit volume (2)   $ 1,592   $ 1,541   3.3   %
Weekly sales by group:                   
Comparable restaurants (41 and 37 units)   $ 123,117   $ 121,086   1.7   %
Average unit volume restaurants (7 and 4 units)   $ 118,709   $ 100,079   18.6   %
Restaurants less than 6 months old (2 and 4 units)   $ 145,011   $ 135,977   6.6   %
                   
Texas Roadhouse franchise restaurants only:                   
Store weeks     1,295     1,370   (5.5 ) %
Comparable restaurant sales     4.7 %     6.0 %       

__________________

(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in sales for all company restaurants across all concepts, unless otherwise noted, over the same period of the prior year for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.
(2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Unit Activity
(unaudited)
         
    13 Weeks Ended
    April 1, 2025 March 26, 2024 Change
Restaurant openings        
Company - Texas Roadhouse   7   9 (2 )
Company - Bubba’s 33   1   1  
Company - Jaggers      
Total company restaurants   8   9 (1 )
         
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic      
Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic     1 (1 )
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l     2 (2 )
Franchise - Jaggers - Int'l      
Total franchise restaurants     3 (3 )
         
Total restaurants   8   12 (4 )
         
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions        
Company - Texas Roadhouse   14   14  
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic   (14 ) (14 )
         
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter          
Company - Texas Roadhouse   629   591 38  
Company - Bubba’s 33   50   45 5  
Company - Jaggers   9   8 1  
Total company restaurants   688   644 44  
         
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic   42   56 (14 )
Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic   4   3 1  
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1)   57   50 7  
Franchise - Jaggers - Int'l   1   1  
Total franchise restaurants   104   109 (5 )
         
Total restaurants   792   753 39  

_________________

(1) Includes a U.S. territory.


