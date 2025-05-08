Submit Release
Westrock Coffee Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Reaffirms 2025 and 2026 Outlook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Highlights1

  • Consolidated Results
    • Net sales were $213.8 million, an increase of 11.1%
    • Gross profit was $29.1 million, a decrease of 22.0%
    • Net loss was $27.2 million, compared to a net loss of $23.7 million in the prior year period
    • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA2 was $8.2 million and included $3.3 million of scale-up costs associated with our Conway Facility, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million and no scale-up costs in the prior year period
  • Segment Results
    • Beverage Solutions
      • Net sales were $164.1 million, an increase of 3.8%
      • Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 was $9.6 million, a decrease of 11.3%
    • Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (“SS&T”) 
      • Net sales were $49.7 million, an increase of 44.4%
      • Segment Adjusted EBITDA3 was $1.9 million compared to $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2024

Commenting on our results, Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “We are off to a great start in 2025. Today we are reporting solid financial results for the first quarter, and we continue to make great strides towards our goal of becoming the premiere integrated strategic supplier to the pre-eminent coffee, tea, and energy brands around the world. In our Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink manufacturing facility, we are making great progress as we scale up the sales volume throughput in the facility, and the launch of our second single serve cup facility in Conway has exceeded our expectations. We remain confident in our ability to deliver against our plan and are reaffirming our previously stated guidance for both 2025 and 2026.”

2025 and 2026 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its 2025 and 2026 guidance for Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Beverage Solutions credit agreement secured net leverage ratio, which were provided in its earnings release dated March 11, 2025.

____________________

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.
2 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and a reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this release.
3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility.

Conference Call Details

Westrock Coffee will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss this release. To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register HERE and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded and will be available for a minimum of 14 days.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from numerous countries of origin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2025 and 2026 financial outlook, our expectations regarding leverage ratios and compliance with the financial covenants in our credit agreement, expected volume growth in the Company’s core coffee business, our expectations regarding volume commitments from existing single serve customers and new single serve customer volumes, our expectations regarding expense savings from cost reduction and facility consolidation efforts in 2024, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the timing and benefits of the build-out of and the rapid scale up of our RTD can volumes, and the launch and scale up of our RTD glass bottle products from, the Company's Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Westrock Coffee, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and Westrock Coffee is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor, or others, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Westrock Coffee. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market (including continued increases in the “C” market price of green coffee), financial, political, and legal conditions; our inability to secure an adequate supply of key raw materials, including green coffee and tea, or disruption in our supply chain, including from tariffs or trade restrictions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Westrock Coffee; risks related to the rollout of Westrock Coffee's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Westrock Coffee's business; the ability of Westrock Coffee to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; Westrock Coffee’s future level of indebtedness, which may reduce funds available for other business purposes and reduce the Company’s operational flexibility; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to attract, motivate or retain qualified personnel; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or joint ventures or has difficulty successfully integrating acquired companies; the availability of equipment and the timely performance by suppliers involved with the build-out of the Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility; Westrock Coffee’s inability to complete the construction and launch of its planned second RTD can line or RTD glass line as expected or the risk of incurring additional expenses in the process; the loss of significant customers or delays in bringing their products to market; litigation or legal disputes, which could lead us to incur significant liabilities and costs or harm our reputation; and those factors discussed in Westrock Coffee’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2025, in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other documents Westrock Coffee has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Westrock Coffee does not presently know, or that Westrock Coffee currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Westrock Coffee's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Westrock Coffee anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Westrock Coffee's assessments to change. However, while Westrock Coffee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Westrock Coffee specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Westrock Coffee's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media:
PR@westrockcoffee.com

Investor Contact:
IR@westrockcoffee.com


Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
             
(Thousands, except par value)   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 33,052     $ 26,151  
Restricted cash     8,984       9,413  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,808 and $3,995, respectively     83,429       99,566  
Inventories     187,383       163,323  
Derivative assets     26,573       19,746  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     24,399       15,444  
Total current assets     363,820       333,643  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     476,270       467,011  
Goodwill     116,111       116,111  
Intangible assets, net     112,853       114,879  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     62,802       63,380  
Other long-term assets     6,848       6,756  
Total Assets   $ 1,138,704     $ 1,101,780  
             
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current maturities of long-term debt   $ 15,062     $ 14,057  
Short-term debt     58,790       54,659  
Accounts payable     67,325       84,255  
Supply chain finance program     95,363       78,838  
Derivative liabilities     12,395       11,966  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     60,527       34,095  
Total current liabilities     309,462       277,870  
             
Long-term debt, net     356,625       325,880  
Convertible notes payable - related party, net     49,723       49,706  
Deferred income taxes     16,767       14,954  
Operating lease liabilities     59,605       60,692  
Other long-term liabilities     1,347       1,346  
Total liabilities     793,529       730,448  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,511 shares and 23,511 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value     273,764       273,850  
             
Shareholders' Equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 94,622 shares and 94,221 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     946       942  
Additional paid-in-capital     521,742       519,878  
Accumulated deficit     (470,140 )     (442,922 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     18,863       19,584  
Total shareholders' equity     71,411       97,482  
             
Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,138,704     $ 1,101,780  



Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,
(Thousands, except per share data)     2025       2024  
Net sales   $ 213,796     $ 192,500  
Costs of sales     184,723       155,226  
Gross profit     29,073       37,274  
             
Selling, general and administrative expense     40,344       44,440  
Transaction, restructuring and integration expense     1,791       2,964  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     7       2  
Total operating expenses     42,142       47,406  
Loss from operations     (13,069 )     (10,132 )
             
Other (income) expense            
Interest expense     12,599       7,579  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities           (41 )
Other, net     (278 )     135  
Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities     (25,390 )     (17,805 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,828       5,815  
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities           53  
Net loss   $ (27,218 )   $ (23,673 )
Amortization of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares     86       87  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (27,132 )   $ (23,586 )
             
Loss per common share:            
Basic   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.27 )
Diluted   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.27 )
             
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:            
Basic     94,298       88,095  
Diluted     94,298       88,095  



Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended March 31,
(Thousands)     2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (27,218 )   $ (23,673 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     11,755       7,548  
Equity-based compensation     3,331       2,455  
Provision for credit losses     (166 )     441  
Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense     893       1,050  
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees     137        
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     7       2  
Mark-to-market adjustments     (2,073 )     (1,640 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities           (41 )
Foreign currency transactions     (141 )     245  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)     1,828       5,815  
Other     449       343  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     14,553       8,397  
Inventories     (27,329 )     8,907  
Derivative assets and liabilities     (3,589 )     1,302  
Prepaid expense and other assets     1,567       494  
Accounts payable     899       (18,038 )
Accrued liabilities and other     2,976       14,372  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (22,121 )     7,979  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (41,291 )     (68,914 )
Additions to intangible assets     (20 )     (43 )
Proceeds from sale of equity method investments and non-marketable securities     500        
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     26       21  
Net cash used in investing activities     (40,785 )     (68,936 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments on debt     (34,064 )     (100,462 )
Proceeds from debt     80,073       73,813  
Payments on supply chain financing program     (32,844 )     (38,980 )
Proceeds from supply chain financing program     49,369       39,610  
Proceeds from convertible notes payable           22,000  
Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related party           50,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs     (2,176 )     (2,934 )
Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements     13,473       (4,933 )
Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards     (1,549 )     (1,141 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     72,282       36,973  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (52 )     (80 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     9,324       (24,064 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     35,564       37,840  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 44,888     $ 13,776  


The total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:

                 
(Thousands)   March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 33,052     $ 12,571  
Restricted cash     8,984       1,205  
Cash and cash equivalents - held for sale     2,852        
Total   $ 44,888     $ 13,776  


Westrock Coffee Company
Summary of Segment Results
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
(Thousands)   2025   2024
Beverage Solutions                
Net sales   $ 164,079     $ 158,059  
Segment Adjusted EBITDA1     9,583       10,800  
                 
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability                
Net sales2   $ 49,717     $ 34,441  
Segment Adjusted EBITDA1     1,928       342  

____________________

1 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility. Refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding our segments and a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities.
2 - Net of intersegment revenues.


Westrock Coffee Company
Calculation of Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Secured Net Leverage Ratio
(Unaudited)
       
     
(Thousands, except leverage ratio)   Trailing Twelve-Months
Beverage Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA   $ 52,422  
Permissible credit agreement adjustments1     7,858  
Trailing Twelve-Months Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA   $ 60,280  
       
End of period:      
Term loan facility   $ 153,125  
Delayed draw term loan facility     47,500  
Revolving credit facility     147,500  
Letters of credit outstanding     2,560  
Secured debt     350,685  
Beverage Solutions unrestricted cash and cash equivalents     (30,798 )
Secured net debt   $ 319,887  
       
Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio     5.31x

____________________

1 – Primarily consists of $5.3 million of pro forma run-rate impact of cost savings initiatives, as permitted by the Credit Agreement.

The Company is required to maintain compliance with, among other things, a secured net leverage ratio under the terms of its credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) among the Company, Westrock Beverage Solutions, LLC, as the borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sustainability structuring agent, and each issuing bank and lender party thereto. The secured net leverage ratio is calculated as secured net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement, and is applicable only to our Beverage Solutions segment.

Management believes that our secured net leverage ratio provides useful information to investors and other users of our financial data regarding the Company’s compliance with its material financial covenants. Failure to comply with the covenants in the Credit Agreement or make payments when due could result in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, could accelerate our repayment obligations under the Credit Agreement and could result in a default and acceleration under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. Under these circumstances, we might not have sufficient funds or other resources to satisfy all of our obligations. As of the date of this press release, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants.


Westrock Coffee Company
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
(Thousands)     2025       2024  
Net loss   $ (27,218 )   $ (23,673 )
Interest expense     12,599       7,579  
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,828       5,815  
Depreciation and amortization     11,755       7,548  
EBITDA     (1,036 )     (2,731 )
Transaction, restructuring and integration expense     1,791       2,964  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities           (41 )
Equity-based compensation     3,331       2,455  
Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility pre-production costs     4,449       9,796  
Mark-to-market adjustments     (2,073 )     (1,640 )
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     7       2  
Other     1,755       337  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8,224     $ 11,142  
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain non-capitalizable costs necessary to place the Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility into commercial production, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis.

Since EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.


