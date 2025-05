Root, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced its participation in the 2025 Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference, taking place May 13 - 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

While there will be no Company presentation, Root, Inc. will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 31 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



