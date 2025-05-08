Mattermost and Qrypt Announce Joint Development Program for Quantum Secure End-to-End Encryption Collaboration Platform

Unveiled at TechNet Cyber 2025, the partnership introduces next-gen encrypted collaboration for mission-critical environments.

Baltimore, MD, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading provider of secure collaboration and workflow for sensitive data environments, and Qrypt, a pioneer in quantum-secure encryption, today announced a Joint Development Program to deliver quantum-secure end-to-end encryption (E2EE) integrated within the Mattermost platform. The collaboration was officially unveiled at TechNet Cyber 2025.

This program enables early customers to actively participate in tailoring the solution to their specific operational needs, ensuring both immediate and long-term protection of critical data in the face of advancing cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

"Our collaboration with Qrypt addresses an urgent need for quantum-secure communication solutions capable of safeguarding national security organizations against emerging threats," said Dr. Bill Anderson, Principal Product Manager for Mattermost. "By combining Mattermost’s trusted platform with Qrypt’s quantum-secure encryption framework, we're enabling customers to future-proof their sensitive communications."

The integration leverages Qrypt’s BLAST protocol and unique quantum entropy, ensuring secure communication by eliminating key transmission risks, providing resilience by design, and seamlessly integrating quantum-secure E2EE into Mattermost’s user-friendly interface. This solution ensures that messages are secure both now and into the post-quantum future.

Key features of the integrated solution include:

Quantum-Secure E2EE: Encryption per message with no single points of failure.

Quantum Entropy Source: Leveraging the only US NIST ESV-certified source of quantum entropy for maximum security.

Secure Channels: End-to-End secure channels protect sensitive team collaboration.

Endpoint Protection: Robust protection ensuring that message content remains inaccessible without proper keys, even if a device is compromised.

Ephemeral Messaging: Users can configure messages to expire, ensuring minimal data persistence.

Deployment Flexibility: Available for on-premises, hosted, or cloud environments aligned with regulated and sovereign mandates.



“The quantum industry is advancing at a pace that compresses our cybersecurity timelines,” said Kevin Chalker, CEO of Qrypt. “This partnership with Mattermost is a critical step in transitioning to stronger encryption technologies, ensuring sensitive communications remain secure against today’s threats and the quantum risks on the near horizon.”

Early customers interested in joining the Joint Development Program and shaping the future of quantum-secure communication can visit Mattermost or Qrypt at TechNet Cyber Booth 3359, or at their respective websites.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is the leading secure collaborative workflow platform that meets the unique requirements of defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations. Mattermost provides organizations with complete control over their sensitive communications and data.

About Qrypt:

Qrypt delivers quantum-secure encryption solutions, leveraging groundbreaking technology designed by leading cryptographic experts. Qrypt’s solutions are adopted across industries where the highest standards of security and privacy are required.

Mattermost press@mattermost.com Qrypt marketing@qrypt.com

