Farmington Hills, MI, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Media Contact:

Danette Stenta, Executive Vice President of Marketing

dstenta@beztak.com

(248) 737-6123

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BEZTAK’S GENERAL COUNSEL, ERIK PRATER, ANNOUNCED AS A WINNER FOR THE 2025 ONCON TOP 10 CORPORATE COUNSEL AWARDS

Farmington Hills, MI. May 8, 2025 – Beztak announced today that the Company’s General Counsel, Erik Prater, was a recipient of the Top 10 Corporate Counsel Awards by OnCon Icon.

The OnCon Icon awards are peer and community voted awards that are determined by community and organizational observation of work. Voters are asked to vote for finalists that they have observed making a considerable impact on their organization, making strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership, being innovate in their role/career, and exhibiting exceptional leadership. Winners represent some of the top individuals and teams in the entire world.

“This prestigious recognition is especially meaningful as it is selected by peers across the industry-leaders who value integrity, innovation, and impactful contributions to their organizations,” said Sam Beznos, Chief Executive Officer at Beztak. “Erik exemplifies these qualities and more. As a trusted legal advisor, he plays a critical role in protecting our company from risk while consistently demonstrating strategic thinking and strong leadership. His professional, friendly, and diligent approach makes him not only an exceptional corporate counsel but also a pleasure to work with every day.”

Prater has been General Counsel at Beztak since 2022. He currently provides legal and general guidance with respect to acquisition, disposition, development, and leasing of real estate, finance transactions, construction projects, joint ventures, and general corporate and employment law. He has over twenty years of experience in real estate, construction, bank, and financing law, for a diverse portfolio of projects including independent and assisted living communities, apartment complexes, retail centers, office buildings, condominiums and subdivisions, religious buildings, higher education facilities, and light industrial facilities. He is a licensed residential builder in the State of Michigan, receiving his Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University and his Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University School of Law, where he was Magna Cum Laude.

Prater has previously been recognized by Michigan Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in Detroit and Chambers USA in Real Estate Law and Banking Financing Law.

For more information, please visit www.beztak.com .

###

About Beztak

For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.

Erica Dovitz Beztak 2483101917 edovitz@beztak.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.