Canyon GBS Joins EDUCAUSE Webinar to Spotlight Practical, Compliant AI for Colleges and Universities

Scottsdale, Arizona, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon GBS, a leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for higher education, has announced its participation in an EDUCAUSE Industry Insights webinar titled “Unlocking AI’s Potential in Higher Ed” on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Joseph Licata, JD, Founder and CEO of Canyon GBS, will join a panel of experts to spotlight how compliant, AI-driven solutions can enhance advising, admissions, teaching, and IT operations while maintaining strict data privacy standards.





Promotional banner for the EDUCAUSE webinar “Unlocking AI’s Potential in Higher Ed,” live on May 13, 2025, featuring Joseph Licata of Canyon GBS, Dr. George Kriss of Kaskaskia College, and Austin Laird of the Gates Foundation.





As part of the EDUCAUSE Leadership Series, the webinar provides a vendor-agnostic forum where higher-education leaders can evaluate emerging technologies without product bias.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

• Joseph Licata, JD — Founder and CEO, Canyon GBS

• Dr. George Kriss — Chief Information Officer, Kaskaskia College

• Austin Laird — Sr. Program Officer, Gates Foundation

WHY ATTEND

• Learn how institutions are using AI to empower staff and improve student outcomes.

• Review governance frameworks that protect sensitive data while enabling innovation.

• Explore change-management tactics that drive rapid adoption across academic and administrative units.

BONUS RESOURCE

All registrants will receive immediate access to the AI Playbook for Higher Education Leadership, a practical guide that the panel will reference throughout the broadcast.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

The webinar is free of charge, and an EDUCAUSE profile is required to register. Those unable to attend live will automatically receive a recording after the event. More than 600 higher-education professionals have already secured their seats.

Register now: https://events.educause.edu/webinar/2025/unlocking-ais-potential-in-higher-ed

Canyon GBS® is a registered trademark of Canyon GBS LLC. EDUCAUSE® is a registered trademark of EDUCAUSE. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



About Canyon GBS



A Phoenix-based tech innovator, we develop impactful AI-powered SaaS solutions for higher education and government agencies—providing more affordable products that enable staff to excel in their daily responsibilities.





Press inquiries

Canyon GBS

https://canyongbs.com

Lindsay Consalvos

media@canyongbs.com

520-357-1351







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.