Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,095 in the last 365 days.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

  Revenue of $0.1 million, which declined from $0.5 million during the Q1 2024 primarily due to timing of grant revenue recognition. The Company did not recognize any grant revenue during the first quarter 2025
     
  Operating expenses of $8.6 million decreased by 18.2% from the prior year first quarter
     
  Operating loss of $8.6 million compared to operating loss of $10.3 million in Q1 2024
     
  Net loss of $7.5 million, compared to net loss of $9.3 million in Q1 2024, representing a loss of $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.31 per fully diluted share in Q1 2024
     
  Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.4 million
     
  Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $21.5 million as of March 31, 2025
     

First Quarter Business Highlights:

  Remain on track for initiation of clinical evaluations for 4 tests in product pipeline and completion of manufacturing facility in India by year-end 2025
     
  Hosted a symposium to honor International HPV Awareness Day 2025 in India, in collaboration with CoSara, as the Company prepares for pre-clinical and pre-analytical studies for its HPV test to be utilized on the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument*
     
  Hosted a booth at BioUtah’s Life Sciences Day on the Hill at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda, which showcased Co-Dx’s upcoming at-home and point-of-care Co-Dx PCR platform*
     

“During the quarter, Co-Diagnostics continued to make significant progress in the development of our test pipeline,” said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our priority remains bringing the Co-Dx PCR platform to market, as we advance towards clinical evaluations and regulatory submissions for the 4 main tests in our pipeline. We believe our tuberculosis, respiratory multiplex, HPV multiplex, and COVID-19 tests, to be utilized on the Co-Dx PCR Pro, will play a key role in transforming the global accessibility of diagnostic testing solutions. I am proud of the progress our team has made and look forward to building upon our momentum throughout the rest of the year.”

“Our team made strong progress on our development pipeline during the quarter. Co-Diagnostics remains focused on maintaining operational efficiency as we advance towards several development milestones, including the commencement of clinical evaluations. We look forward to providing you with updates as they come,” said Brian Brown, Co-Diagnostics’ Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call and Webcast

Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page, or accessible directly here

Conference Call: 800-715-9871 (Toll Free) or (646) 307-1963 (Toll) with participant passcode 1977478

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company’s website: https://codiagnostics.com.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and realized gain (loss) on investments. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company’s management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “will” and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) advancement into clinical evaluations and continued development and regulatory submissions for the Co-Dx PCR platform and (ii) our belief that the platform will play a key role in transforming the global accessibility of diagnostic testing solutions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Benson
Head of Investor Relations
+1 801-438-1036
investors@codiagnostics.com

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,903,034     $ 2,936,544  
Marketable investment securities     19,575,902       26,811,098  
Accounts receivable, net     136,391       132,570  
Inventory, net     1,083,309       1,072,724  
Income taxes receivable     574       -  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,132,281       1,338,762  
Total current assets     23,831,491       32,291,698  
Property and equipment, net     2,593,808       2,761,280  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     1,893,422       2,114,876  
Intangible assets, net     26,101,000       26,101,000  
Investment in joint venture     729,621       731,065  
Total assets   $ 55,149,342     $ 63,999,919  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 2,712,642     $ 3,294,254  
Accrued expenses     1,610,890       2,562,169  
Operating lease liability, current     902,881       915,619  
Contingent consideration liabilities, current     109,275       502,819  
Deferred revenue     40,857       40,857  
Total current liabilities     5,376,545       7,315,718  
Long-term liabilities                
Income taxes payable     725,127       713,643  
Operating lease liability     1,028,282       1,236,560  
Contingent consideration liabilities     98,557       422,080  
Total long-term liabilities     1,851,966       2,372,283  
Total liabilities     7,228,511       9,688,001  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)                
Stockholders’ equity                
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,421,321 shares issued and 33,572,643 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 37,902,222 shares issued and 33,053,544 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024     38,421       37,902  
Treasury stock, at cost; 4,848,678 shares held as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     (15,575,795 )     (15,575,795 )
Additional paid-in capital     103,701,665       102,472,210  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     330,653       418,443  
Accumulated earnings (deficit)     (40,574,113 )     (33,040,842 )
Total stockholders’ equity     47,920,831       54,311,918  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 55,149,342     $ 63,999,919  


CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
       
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Product revenue   $ 50,277     $ 252,745  
Grant revenue     -       215,109  
Total revenue     50,277       467,854  
Cost of revenue     21,590       234,505  
Gross profit     28,687       233,349  
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing     657,030       1,563,682  
General and administrative     2,773,149       2,918,803  
Research and development     4,870,019       5,679,678  
Depreciation and amortization     280,445       330,573  
Total operating expenses     8,580,643       10,492,736  
Loss from operations     (8,551,956 )     (10,259,387 )
Other income, net                
Interest income, net     13,601       362,733  
Realized gain on investments     301,465       228,070  
Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies     717,067       450,260  
Loss on equity method investment in joint venture     (1,444 )     (70,955 )
Total other income, net     1,030,689       970,108  
Loss before income taxes     (7,521,267 )     (9,289,279 )
Income tax provision     12,004       22,764  
Net loss   $ (7,533,271 )   $ (9,312,043 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax     (87,790 )     79,855  
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   $ (87,790 )   $ 79,855  
Comprehensive loss   $ (7,621,061 )   $ (9,232,188 )
                 
Loss per common share:                
Basic and Diluted   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.31 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic and Diluted     32,048,953       29,842,874  


CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
             
Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:            
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Net loss   $ (7,533,271 )   $ (9,312,043 )
Interest income, net     (13,601 )     (362,733 )
Realized gain on investments     (301,465 )     (228,070 )
Depreciation and amortization     280,445       330,573  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (717,067 )     (450,260 )
Stock-based compensation expense     875,228       1,571,234  
Income tax provision     12,004       22,764  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (7,397,727 )   $ (8,428,535 )

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more