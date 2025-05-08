First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 715,082,417 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.72% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 8, 2025 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.
|
NAME
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|% OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Alison C. Beckett
|619,762,765
|81,761,354
|88.35%
|11.65%
|Peter Buzzi
|700,739,328
|784,791
|99.89%
|0.11%
|Geoff Chater
|610,971,586
|90,552,533
|87.09%
|12.91%
|Kathleen A. Hogenson
|691,376,822
|10,147,297
|98.55%
|1.45%
|C. Kevin McArthur
|596,731,045
|104,793,074
|85.06%
|14.94%
|Juanita Montalvo
|701,484,017
|40,102
|99.99%
|0.01%
|Brian Nichols
|701,304,409
|219,710
|99.97%
|0.03%
|A. Tristan Pascall
|701,400,348
|123,771
|99.98%
|0.02%
|Simon J. Scott
|701,439,443
|339,068
|99.95%
|0.05%
|Hanjun (Kevin) Xia
|701,185,051
|339,068
|99.95%
|0.05%
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
