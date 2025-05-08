Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers • Replay: Available on Friday, May 9, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com

Key Comments:

1. Strong Revenue Growth in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets



Research Frontiers royalty income increased by $246,398 (+79%) in the first quarter of 2025 to $559,776 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, royalty income in the first quarter of 2025 sequentially was up $381,628 (+214%). This increase was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market, up 128% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and up 267% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 also came from higher royalties in the aircraft market compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.



2. Expansion of Product Pipeline and Acceleration of Use of SPD by Ferrari and Cadillac .



Higher royalties from the automotive market came primarily from Ferrari and Cadillac, both of which expanded production in the first quarter of 2025 of vehicles using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology. Strong sales from these OEMS are also expected in the second quarter of 2025. Mercedes also debuted a new luxury van at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2025, featuring new and innovative side windows with an SPD/PDLC combination of smartglass used across 75% of the vehicle’s glass surface. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.



3. Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability .



As a result of this rising revenue, this reduced the Company’s net loss to $177,687 ($0.01 per common share) for the first quarter of 2025, which was $264,917 (60%) lower than the net loss of $442,604 ($0.01 per common share) for the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.4 million, and working capital of $2.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

"Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the accelerating adoption of our SPD-SmartGlass technology, particularly in the automotive sector, with higher use of SPD-SmartGlass compared to last year by Ferrari and Cadillac," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "The significant growth in royalty income, combined with our operational efficiencies and our debt-free status, positions us well for continued success and brings us closer to profitability. With the expected launch of our retrofit application in the architectural market later this year, and the addition of new car and aircraft models, and expansion of use of SPD in automotive beyond sunroofs where we currently dominate, we expect further growth across all market segments."

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,352,805 $ 1,994,186 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 969,059 658,213 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198,678 93,490 Total current assets 2,520,542 2,745,889 Fixed assets, net 12,082 15,052 Operating lease ROU assets 1,179,396 1,222,640 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 3,768,086 $ 4,039,647 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 133,811 $ 129,875 Accounts payable 13,304 85,825 Accrued expenses 63,593 53,327 Total current liabilities 210,708 269,027 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,130,730 1,166,285 Total liabilities 1,341,438 1,435,312 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share;authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 3,365 3,365 Additional paid-in capital 128,177,193 128,177,193 Accumulated deficit (125,753,910 ) (125,576,223 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,426,648 2,604,335 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,768,086 $ 4,039,647



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Fee income $ 559,776 $ 313,378 Operating expenses 636,476 633,387 Research and development 162,877 149,741 Total expenses 799,353 783,128 Operating loss (239,577 ) (469,750 ) Net investment income 14,533 27,146 Other income 47,357 - Net loss $ (177,687 ) $ (442,604 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,648,221 33,510,408



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2024 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731 Exercise of options 8,500 1 8,669 - 8,670 Net loss - - - (442,604 ) (442,604 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,707,445 ) $ 3,083,797 Balance, January 1, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,576,223 ) $ 2,604,335 Net loss - - - (177,687 ) (177,687 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,753,910 ) $ 2,426,648



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (177,687 ) $ (442,604 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,080 6,449 ROU asset amortization 43,244 35,743 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (310,846 ) 46,621 Prepaid expenses and other assets (105,188 ) (143,987 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (62,255 ) 157,437 Operating lease liability (31,619 ) (50,779 ) Net cash used in operating activities (641,271 ) (391,120 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (110 ) (50 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110 ) (50 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from exercise of options - 8,670 Net cash provided by financing activities - 8,670 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (641,381 ) (382,500 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,994,186 2,475,958 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,352,805 $ 2,093,458

Legal Disclaimer:

