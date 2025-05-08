Submit Release
Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers
  Replay: Available on Friday, May 9, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com

Key Comments:

1. Strong Revenue Growth in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets

Research Frontiers royalty income increased by $246,398 (+79%) in the first quarter of 2025 to $559,776 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, royalty income in the first quarter of 2025 sequentially was up $381,628 (+214%). This increase was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market, up 128% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and up 267% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 also came from higher royalties in the aircraft market compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
2. Expansion of Product Pipeline and Acceleration of Use of SPD by Ferrari and Cadillac.

Higher royalties from the automotive market came primarily from Ferrari and Cadillac, both of which expanded production in the first quarter of 2025 of vehicles using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology. Strong sales from these OEMS are also expected in the second quarter of 2025. Mercedes also debuted a new luxury van at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2025, featuring new and innovative side windows with an SPD/PDLC combination of smartglass used across 75% of the vehicle’s glass surface. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
3. Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability.

As a result of this rising revenue, this reduced the Company’s net loss to $177,687 ($0.01 per common share) for the first quarter of 2025, which was $264,917 (60%) lower than the net loss of $442,604 ($0.01 per common share) for the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.4 million, and working capital of $2.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
   

"Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the accelerating adoption of our SPD-SmartGlass technology, particularly in the automotive sector, with higher use of SPD-SmartGlass compared to last year by Ferrari and Cadillac," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "The significant growth in royalty income, combined with our operational efficiencies and our debt-free status, positions us well for continued success and brings us closer to profitability. With the expected launch of our retrofit application in the architectural market later this year, and the addition of new car and aircraft models, and expansion of use of SPD in automotive beyond sunroofs where we currently dominate, we expect further growth across all market segments."

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Assets            
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,352,805     $ 1,994,186  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2025 and 2024, respectively     969,059       658,213  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     198,678       93,490  
Total current assets     2,520,542       2,745,889  
                 
Fixed assets, net     12,082       15,052  
Operating lease ROU assets     1,179,396       1,222,640  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 3,768,086     $ 4,039,647  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 133,811     $ 129,875  
Accounts payable     13,304       85,825  
Accrued expenses     63,593       53,327  
Total current liabilities     210,708       269,027  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     1,130,730       1,166,285  
Total liabilities     1,341,438       1,435,312  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share;authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively     3,365       3,365  
Additional paid-in capital     128,177,193       128,177,193  
Accumulated deficit     (125,753,910 )     (125,576,223 )
Total shareholders’ equity     2,426,648       2,604,335  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,768,086     $ 4,039,647  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
             
Fee income   $ 559,776     $ 313,378  
                 
Operating expenses     636,476       633,387  
Research and development     162,877       149,741  
Total expenses     799,353       783,128  
                 
Operating loss     (239,577 )     (469,750 )
                 
Net investment income     14,533       27,146  
Other income     47,357       -  
                 
Net loss   $ (177,687 )   $ (442,604 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,648,221       33,510,408  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

    Common Stock     Additional Paid-in     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, January 1, 2024     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,779,221     $ (124,264,841 )   $ 3,517,731  
Exercise of options     8,500       1       8,669       -       8,670  
Net loss     -       -       -       (442,604 )     (442,604 )
Balance, March 31, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,707,445 )   $ 3,083,797  
                                         
Balance, January 1, 2025     33,648,221     $ 3,365     $ 128,177,193     $ (125,576,223 )   $ 2,604,335  
Net loss     -       -       -       (177,687 )     (177,687 )
Balance, March 31, 2025     33,648,221     $ 3,365     $ 128,177,193     $ (125,753,910 )   $ 2,426,648  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (177,687 )   $ (442,604 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     3,080       6,449  
ROU asset amortization     43,244       35,743  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (310,846 )     46,621  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (105,188 )     (143,987 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (62,255 )     157,437  
Operating lease liability     (31,619 )     (50,779 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (641,271 )     (391,120 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (110 )     (50 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (110 )     (50 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of options     -       8,670  
Net cash provided by financing activities     -       8,670  
                 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (641,381 )     (382,500 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     1,994,186       2,475,958  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 1,352,805     $ 2,093,458  

