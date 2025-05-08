Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today
WOODBURY, N.Y., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
|•
|Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
|•
|Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
|•
|Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
|•
|Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers
|•
|Replay: Available on Friday, May 9, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com
Key Comments:
|1.
|
Strong Revenue Growth in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets
Research Frontiers royalty income increased by $246,398 (+79%) in the first quarter of 2025 to $559,776 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, royalty income in the first quarter of 2025 sequentially was up $381,628 (+214%). This increase was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market, up 128% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and up 267% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 also came from higher royalties in the aircraft market compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
|2.
|
Expansion of Product Pipeline and Acceleration of Use of SPD by Ferrari and Cadillac.
Higher royalties from the automotive market came primarily from Ferrari and Cadillac, both of which expanded production in the first quarter of 2025 of vehicles using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology. Strong sales from these OEMS are also expected in the second quarter of 2025. Mercedes also debuted a new luxury van at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2025, featuring new and innovative side windows with an SPD/PDLC combination of smartglass used across 75% of the vehicle’s glass surface. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
|3.
|
Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability.
As a result of this rising revenue, this reduced the Company’s net loss to $177,687 ($0.01 per common share) for the first quarter of 2025, which was $264,917 (60%) lower than the net loss of $442,604 ($0.01 per common share) for the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.4 million, and working capital of $2.3 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
"Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the accelerating adoption of our SPD-SmartGlass technology, particularly in the automotive sector, with higher use of SPD-SmartGlass compared to last year by Ferrari and Cadillac," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "The significant growth in royalty income, combined with our operational efficiencies and our debt-free status, positions us well for continued success and brings us closer to profitability. With the expected launch of our retrofit application in the architectural market later this year, and the addition of new car and aircraft models, and expansion of use of SPD in automotive beyond sunroofs where we currently dominate, we expect further growth across all market segments."
For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.
CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,352,805
|$
|1,994,186
|Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|969,059
|658,213
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|198,678
|93,490
|Total current assets
|2,520,542
|2,745,889
|Fixed assets, net
|12,082
|15,052
|Operating lease ROU assets
|1,179,396
|1,222,640
|Deposits and other assets
|56,066
|56,066
|Total assets
|$
|3,768,086
|$
|4,039,647
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|$
|133,811
|$
|129,875
|Accounts payable
|13,304
|85,825
|Accrued expenses
|63,593
|53,327
|Total current liabilities
|210,708
|269,027
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|1,130,730
|1,166,285
|Total liabilities
|1,341,438
|1,435,312
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share;authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|3,365
|3,365
|Additional paid-in capital
|128,177,193
|128,177,193
|Accumulated deficit
|(125,753,910
|)
|(125,576,223
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|2,426,648
|2,604,335
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,768,086
|$
|4,039,647
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Fee income
|$
|559,776
|$
|313,378
|Operating expenses
|636,476
|633,387
|Research and development
|162,877
|149,741
|Total expenses
|799,353
|783,128
|Operating loss
|(239,577
|)
|(469,750
|)
|Net investment income
|14,533
|27,146
|Other income
|47,357
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(177,687
|)
|$
|(442,604
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|33,648,221
|33,510,408
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
|Common Stock
|Additional Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|Total
|Balance, January 1, 2024
|33,509,287
|$
|3,351
|$
|127,779,221
|$
|(124,264,841
|)
|$
|3,517,731
|Exercise of options
|8,500
|1
|8,669
|-
|8,670
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(442,604
|)
|(442,604
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|33,517,787
|$
|3,352
|$
|127,787,890
|$
|(124,707,445
|)
|$
|3,083,797
|Balance, January 1, 2025
|33,648,221
|$
|3,365
|$
|128,177,193
|$
|(125,576,223
|)
|$
|2,604,335
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(177,687
|)
|(177,687
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|33,648,221
|$
|3,365
|$
|128,177,193
|$
|(125,753,910
|)
|$
|2,426,648
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(177,687
|)
|$
|(442,604
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,080
|6,449
|ROU asset amortization
|43,244
|35,743
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Royalty receivables
|(310,846
|)
|46,621
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(105,188
|)
|(143,987
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(62,255
|)
|157,437
|Operating lease liability
|(31,619
|)
|(50,779
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(641,271
|)
|(391,120
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(110
|)
|(50
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(110
|)
|(50
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net proceeds from exercise of options
|-
|8,670
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|-
|8,670
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(641,381
|)
|(382,500
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|1,994,186
|2,475,958
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|1,352,805
|$
|2,093,458
