Governor Shapiro Highlights $30 Million Investment in Philadelphia Navy Yard Through First PA SITES Grant Awards, Creating Hundreds of Jobs, Building Shovel-Ready Sites for Businesses, and Supercharging Growth in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger visited the Philadelphia Navy Yard to highlight a $30 million investment through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program. The funding supports the development of the Philadelphia Navy Yard Greenway District, helping to transform 54 acres into shovel-ready sites for advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and commercial use that will help grow Pennsylvania’s economy, foster innovation, and create jobs. The investment in Philadelphia is part of the Governor’s first round of PA SITES funding — a total of $64 million awarded to 11 strategic sites across the Commonwealth.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration developed PA SITES after soliciting feedback from national site selectors who help companies decide where to relocate and grow. The Governor secured $500 million dollars for site development in his 2024-25 bipartisan budget, including $400 million for PA SITES. Earlier this week in Bedford, the Governor announced the first round of grant funding to jumpstart development throughout Pennsylvania – in Bedford, Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Luzerne, Philadelphia, Washington, and Westmoreland counties – to attract businesses, investment, and good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania.

“When I took office, I made clear that my Administration would be focused on making Pennsylvania more competitive and making us a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’ve heard loud and clear: Pennsylvania needs more shovel-ready sites to compete for businesses and good-paying jobs. These investments lay the groundwork to attract companies, strengthen communities, and make sure our Commonwealth is ready to compete — and win — in today’s economy.”

The $30 million grant awarded to Ensemble/Mosaic Navy Yard LLC will fund utility infrastructure, soil excavation, grading, and stormwater management to develop the Greenway District — accelerating a transformative redevelopment at one of the Commonwealth’s most strategic business campuses. This work will prepare six lots for up to 700,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing and commercial space — part of a broader $6 billion redevelopment effort expected to generate 12,000 new jobs.

Ensemble/Mosaic is a joint venture between national developer Ensemble Real Estate Investments and Mosaic Development Partners, a Philadelphia-based, Minority Certified commercial real estate development company. In 2020, the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) awarded the partnership development rights to 109 acres at the Navy Yard, which they are transforming into a vibrant, mixed-use district. The master plan includes 9 million square feet of new development — with lab and manufacturing space for life sciences companies, 4,000 apartments, and 235,000 square feet of retail — reinforcing the Navy Yard’s position as a regional hub for innovation and growth. Additionally last year, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) awarded Mosaic a $500,000 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) grant to develop mixed-income residential apartments, and the New Africa Cultural Center and Museum in Philadelphia.

“This transformative investment from the Commonwealth’s innovative new PA SITES program strengthens the Navy Yard’s role as a powerful engine of job creation and economic growth throughout Philadelphia and Pennsylvania,” said Jodie Harris, President of PIDC. “It will help attract new businesses, support the expansion of our life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries, and create hundreds of good-paying jobs across a wide range of skill and educational levels. This is about building opportunity — for workers, for small businesses, and for the long-term prosperity of Philadelphia and the region.”

The Navy Yard is already home to more than 150 employers and 15,000 jobs. Under Ensemble/Mosaic’s stewardship, it has emerged as a regional hub for innovation and manufacturing — a key priority in the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in over two decades.

“When we were developing the Economic Development Strategy, we took feedback from site selector experts who told us Pennsylvania needs more readily available sites for growing businesses to see Pennsylvania as a viable option,” said Secretary Siger. “These projects will create new jobs, expand opportunity for Pennsylvanians, and strengthen the Commonwealth’s economic future for years to come — because when it comes to delivering real economic development results, Pennsylvania gets it done.”

“We are thrilled to see this transformational investment coming through the PA SITES program directed to the Navy Yard,” said Mark Seltzer, Managing Director of Ensemble Investments, LLC. “This vital support from the Commonwealth builds on the Navy Yard’s existing momentum and continues to strengthen a campus already driving economic growth, attracting private investment, and creating high-quality jobs. This investment accelerates our shared vision to create pad ready sites to continue to attract top-tier businesses and position Philadelphia as a national hub for advanced industries.”

“It’s an honor to stand here at the Philadelphia Navy Yard — a site with deep roots in our city’s history and, as of today, a bold new vision for its future,” said Mark Lynch, Business Manager and Financial Secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 98. “Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger, thank you for your leadership and for recognizing the extraordinary potential right here in Philadelphia. With today’s $30 million investment through the PA SITES program, you’re not just developing land — you’re laying the foundation for opportunity. This is the kind of bold vision we believe in at IBEW Local 98. When Governor Shapiro talks about ‘shovel-ready’ sites, we understand what that means — our members are the ones holding the shovels, laying the wires, building the systems, and powering the future.”

In the first round of PA SITES funding, DCED received 66 applications requesting over $377 million. The department continues to accept and review applications on a rolling basis, with additional grant and loan awards expected later this year. As a result of successful program and Governor Shapiro’s advocacy, Pennsylvania was rated the top state in the Northeast for Regional Economic Competitiveness by Site Selection Magazine.

“Pennsylvania thrives when we invest in the brilliance and capacity of our people and communities,” said Senator Nikil Saval. “The work here at our Navy Yard shows the successful reclamation of a heavily industrialized space. This endeavor demonstrates the importance of — and demand for — development that fosters density, honors accessibility through walkable streets and public transit, and embraces design and infrastructure that enables communities to thrive for the long-term, even as our region faces extreme weather and rising sea levels. The PA SITES grant allows this important work of building a cohesive, enduring community to continue.”

“I am proud to stand here on behalf of our city’s lawmakers with Governor Shapiro as he doubles down on moving our economy and our city forward,” said Representative Morgan Cephas. “The PA SITES program is a strategic and targeted strategy to unlock economic growth by preparing sites for business expansion and job creation, setting us up for economic prosperity. As the Governor mentioned — this is the first and the largest of 11 statewide grants totaling $64 million in new funding for development to create shovel-ready sites for businesses to help Pennsylvania and Philadelphia compete, attract, invest, and create jobs. The Governor’s investment here today — $30 million for this site — will continue our efforts in Philadelphia and at the Navy Yard to achieve not only the delegation’s priority but our Mayor’s vision for economic opportunity for all. Targeting life sciences, research, and manufacturing on one hand, as well as funding roadway and utility work on the other, will provide the infrastructure support needed to support the cutting-edge work being undertaken here.”

“With LEED-certified buildings, improvement of state roads like Broad Street, and a focus on stormwater management, the Navy Yard is paving the way nationally as a leader in green development,” said Representative Elizabeth Fiedler. “They’re bringing jobs and revenue to South Philadelphia responsibly, and I’m eager to see this new neighborhood bloom.”

PA SITES funding can be used for planning grants to conduct plans or feasibility studies for prospective sites, as well as construction grants and loans to help finance strategic investments to enhance sites across the Commonwealth. Award amounts are determined based on a competitive analysis that includes the applicant’s need, the marketability of the fully developed site, and the project’s alignment with the key industries in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, and local and regional priorities.

Investing in Economic Development in Pennsylvania

Governor Shapiro is delivering real results for Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses. Since day one, his Administration has taken bold steps to strengthen the economy and attract new investment:

Secured $500 million in site development funding to attract businesses, create jobs, and drive long-term economic growth.

Generated more than $3.7 billion in private sector investment, leading to the creation of over 5,000 new jobs across Pennsylvania.

Cut business filing wait times from 8 weeks to just 2 days, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses.

budget proposal, the Governor proposed accelerating Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the tax rate by 0.75 percent annually and lowering it to 4.99 percent by 2029.

