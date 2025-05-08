Latin Metals Appoints Eduardo Leon as Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person

Upsizes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.3 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo Leon to Vice President of Exploration. As part of his new role, Mr. Leon has been designated as the Company's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101. The Company also announces upsizing of its previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million.

Appointment Vice President Exploration

Mr. Leon has been a key contributor to Latin Metals since joining the Company in 2020 as Exploration Manager. Over the past five years, he has led the Company’s technical efforts across its South American portfolio and was instrumental in identifying the sediment-hosted copper potential in northwest Argentina that led to the Company acquiring a significant land position in the region.

“Eduardo’s promotion reflects his strong leadership, technical acumen, and ability to think strategically about exploration,” commented Keith Henderson, President & CEO of Latin Metals. “His expertise is strongly aligned with Latin Metals’ prospect generator model, which aims to maximize exploration upside for shareholders while minimizing dilution. Acquisition of the right projects and quickly applying the right suite of exploration techniques are the most important steps in building an attractive portfolio of projects. His recognition of exploration potential to attract option partners is key to our process.”

Mr. Leon is a geologist with 20 years of experience working across multiple countries in Latin America, including Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Argentina. He has been involved in all phases of the exploration process, from leading grassroots exploration to advanced project development. Mr. Leon has an exceptional track record in exploration and has experience across a diverse range of deposit types. He holds a BSc in Geology and is currently completing a Professional Master's degree in Mineral Exploration at Colorado School of Mines.

Upsized Private Placement

The Company also announces that due to investor interest in its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") announced on May 5, 2025, it is upsizing the Financing to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million. The Financing will consist of up to 11,818,182 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.11 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Latin Metals (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Financing, subject to acceleration provisions (see previous news release NR25-06, dated May 5, 2025).

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund exploration, generative work, and for general working capital.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on all or a portion of the Financing, consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the total gross proceeds raised and finder’s warrants equal to up to 7% of the total number of Units issued, where each finder’s warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.11 per Share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day in Canada. The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals including acceptance for filing of the Financing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. Any participation by directors or officers in the Financing is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The related party transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Financing nor the consideration to be paid by the directors and officers will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 750,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 8.6% of the issued and outstanding stock.

Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several upcoming industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

121 Mining Investment Conference – London, May 12–13, 2025

– London, May 12–13, 2025 Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2025 – Frankfurt, May 16–17, 2025

– Frankfurt, May 16–17, 2025 The Mining Event – Quebec City, June 3–5, 2025



These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals’ exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

Stay Connected

