BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (Nasdaq – HOFV), LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq - LNSR), AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVDX), FARO Technologies, Inc.…

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (Nasdaq – HOFV)

Under the terms of the agreement, HOFV will be acquired by Industrial Realty Group, LLC (“IRG”) for $0.90 in cash for each share of HOFV not currently owned by IRG. The investigation concerns whether the HOFV Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hall-fame-resort-entertainment-company-nasdaq-hofv/.

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq - LNSR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, LENSAR will be acquired by Alcon for $14.00 per share in cash for each LENSAR share, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash, conditioned on achievement of 614,000 cumulative procedures with LENSAR’s products between January 1, 2026, and December 31, 2027. The investigation concerns whether the LENSAR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lensar-inc-nasdaq-lnsr/.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, AvidXchange Holdings will be acquired by TPG (Nasdaq – TPG) for $10.00 a share in cash in a transaction that values AvidXchange Holdings at $2.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the AvidXchange Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avidxchange-holdings-inc-nasdaq-avdx/.

FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq – FARO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FARO will be acquired by AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE - AME) for $44 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the FARO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/faro-technologies-inc-nasdaq-faro/.

