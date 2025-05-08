Mountain America Credit Union Recognized as Utah’s Top SBA 7(a) Lender for Fourth Consecutive Year

Mountain America was Utah’s top 7(a) lender by dollar amount for 2022–2024, and total number of loans in 2021

SANDY, Utah, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has once again been recognized by the Utah District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as the state’s top 7(a) lender by dollar amount for 2024. The award was presented during the SBA’s annual awards ceremony held on May 1, 2025.

This honor marks the fourth consecutive year that Mountain America has earned the distinction, having previously received the top 7(a) lender recognition in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The SBA 7(a) loan program is the agency’s primary vehicle for providing financial assistance to small businesses, and this award underscores Mountain America’s continued commitment to supporting the local business community.

“At Mountain America, we believe small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. We’re honored to be recognized by the SBA once again, and this achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to helping entrepreneurs succeed,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Our business lending team works tirelessly to provide the resources, guidance, and capital our local business owners need to grow and thrive.”

In addition to the Utah SBA district rankings, Mountain America stands as the nation’s top credit union SBA lender for total number of loans.

Through its partnership with the SBA, Mountain America has helped hundreds of small businesses gain access to the funding they need to expand operations, create jobs, and build a stronger Utah economy. The credit union continues to enhance its lending services and outreach to ensure business owners receive timely, personalized financial solutions.

Empowering Small Business Success Stories

Mountain America’s impact can be seen in the success of its business members, like Alfonso Porras, owner of Sir Walter Candy Company. Sir Walter Candy Company was recently named the 2025 Small Business of the Year and Porras will go on to compete at the national level. His journey highlights the power of small business innovation and resilience, backed by strong financial partnerships.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 2025 Small Business of the Year. Mountain America believed in our vision and helped us grow when we needed it most,” said Porras. “Their support has been key to our success and continues to empower us to dream bigger.”

Additionally, Mountain America played a pivotal role in the success of Sun Print Solutions, co-owned by Jennifer Pettinger and Sara Deneau. In 2024, they were honored with the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award. A beacon of success in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Sun Print Solutions was recognized for its business innovation, leadership, and community involvement. When they needed assistance purchasing the land their business occupied, they turned to Mountain America for support, securing a foundation for continued growth.

According to the SBA’s 2024 Small Business Profile, the 34.8 million small businesses in the United States account for more than 99.9% of all businesses. These small businesses provide jobs to 59 million people, representing 45.9% of private sector employees in the U.S.

Mountain America offers a variety of financial resources and options to small business owners. These services include expert guidance and resources to improve business productivity and streamline finances through attentive, personalized services. This is achieved by featuring a full cash management suite of products, enhanced expense management business credit card software, merchant services, and top-of-market deposit rates.

