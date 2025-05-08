Marie Claire & Moms First Celebrate Inaugural Power Moms List

The Star-Studded Ceremony Took Place on May 7 at Café Carmellini in New York City

Power Moms Honorees Included: Gabrielle Union, Kali Uchis, Deepika Padukone, Cherelle Griner, Olympia Gayot and Bobbie Co-Founders Laura Modi and Sarah Hardy

Presenters & Speakers Included: Nikki Ogunnaike, Reshma Saujani, Michelle Ruiz, Deirdre Maloney, Cheryl Gregory and Sade Lythcott

Sponsors Included: Carolina Herrera Fragrance, Katie Kime, Glo 2 Facial by Geneo, EltaMD Skin Care, PCA SKIN, MAM baby and Dagne Dover

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night Future’s premium women’s lifestyle brand Marie Claire and national nonprofit Moms First celebrated the inaugural Power Moms List recognizing seven women across entertainment, fashion, and business who are redefining what it means to be a mother and a leader.

Co-hosted by Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire U.S. Editor in Chief, and Reshma Saujani, Founder of both Moms First and Girls Who Code, the awards ceremony ​followed the earlier unveiling of Marie Claire's first-ever digital Motherhood Issue, formally announcing the full list of Power Moms and debuting three covers, each showcasing a separate honoree: actress and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union, singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, and award-winning actress, producer and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone.

The additional Power Moms honorees include Bobbie infant formula Co-Founders Laura Modi and Sarah Hardy, attorney Cherelle Griner, and Creative Director and Head of Design at J.Crew Olympia Gayot.

By partnering with Moms First for the Motherhood Issue and Power Moms list, Marie Claire is helping to celebrate and honor what it means to be a modern mom in America, documenting the real impact mothers of all ages and stages have had in shaping their individual families, the workforce and the future.

“At Marie Claire, we spotlight the women moving culture forward - and we know you can't tell the story of progress without telling the story of moms,” said Marie Claire Editor in Chief Nikki Ogunnaike. “The Power Moms are a diverse group of actors, activists, business leaders, and musicians who, despite their different fields, have one thing in common: motherhood isn’t a limitation, it’s part of their legacy.”

“Women are sold a false choice: be a tradwife or a girlboss,” explains Founder of Moms First and Girls Who Code Reshma Saujani. “Choose your family or your ambition. But most moms will tell you — their reality is somewhere in the middle. At Moms First, that's exactly what we fight for every day: the cultural and structural support we need like paid leave, affordable childcare, and the ability to move in and out of the work force without penalty.”

Following cocktails and opening remarks, an intimate dinner and awards ceremony took place where Power Moms honorees accepted their awards and shared inspiring stories of motherhood with an audience of influential moms breaking barriers and creating a brighter future across their own industries. The glass Power Moms awards featured an etching of Back Home, original art by Voltz Clarke Gallery artist and mom of three Katy Ferrarone.

Visit Marie Claire to view the digital Motherhood Issue and check out the latest coverage around this year’s Power Moms at marieclaire.com/culture/the-motherhood-issue/

About Moms First:

Moms First is a national non-profit organization fighting for America’s moms founded by Reshma Saujani, who is also the founder of Girls Who Code. Moms First organization is dedicated to advancing policies that support moms, like affordable child care and paid family leave, while spearheading a movement to reposition motherhood and these policies as economic imperatives that allow families to thrive. Cultural change and building a movement is central to the organization’s work. Moms First events, campaigns and thought leadership break through the noise to garner national media attention, shape the cultural and political zeitgeist, and mobilize America’s moms and allies to become activists on these issues.

www.momsfirst.us

About Marie Claire, a Future Company:

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. Reaching millions of readers every month through print, digital, video, and social platforms, Marie Claire is known for its fashion and beauty coverage, award-winning features, buzzy interviews, and more. www.marieclaire.com

