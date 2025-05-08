FHLBank San Francisco and Local Financial Institutions Deliver Nearly $4 Million for Wildfire Relief and Recovery in Southern California

70 donations matched to help support immediate and long-term recovery for communities affected by devastating wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with 41-member financial institutions, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) has delivered over $3.9 million in critical funding to support communities impacted by this year’s Southern California wildfires.

FHLBank San Francisco matched 70 member donations, providing $1.4 million in funding to more than two dozen local nonprofits providing direct relief, plus contributed $600,000 in direct donations — $300,000 each to the California Fire Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles — to support both immediate emergency response and long-term rebuilding efforts.

“The tragic losses experienced by thousands of local residents and business owners in the Southern California wildfires earlier this year were truly heartbreaking,” said Joseph Amato, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “We respond when our communities need us and are proud to partner with our member financial institutions to provide millions in donations to support local nonprofits and vital community organizations in wildfire relief efforts. Together, we can help Los Angeles recover and rebuild stronger than ever.”

As part of its commitment to wildfire relief and recovery in Southern California, FHLBank San Francisco matched member donations up to $50,000 each. Donations were directed to nearly 50 local nonprofits and community organizations, including:

American Red Cross

California Community Foundation

Community Build, Inc.

Door of Hope

Fire Family Foundation

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Pasadena Community Foundation

Union Station Homeless Services

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

USC Community Credit Union Foundation

West Angeles Community Development Corporation

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

Response to Wildfire Recovery

In support of longer-term housing recovery, FHLBank San Francisco contributed $300,000 to California Fire Foundation and $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, two leading nonprofits actively contributing to wildfire relief in Southern California.

“These funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco are very helpful in serving as a catalyst to help the local wildfire recovery efforts,” said Erin Rank, president and chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles. “We are deploying the funds to our Together, We Can ReBUILD LA® initiative that is focused on helping families rebuild, relocate, provide essential goods, provide rental or mortgage assistance, and other intermediate housing needs.”

Member Engagement in Matching Funds

Among the 41 FHLBank San Francisco member community financial institutions that participated in the matching funds, 17 requested the $50,000 maximum amount, including Wescom Central Credit Union which donated over $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

“At Wescom, we are committed to supporting the financial well-being and resilience of our community, especially during times of crisis. In partnership with our credit union members and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, we acted swiftly to provide not only the necessary financial resources but also to mobilize essential supplies,” said Darren Williams, President and CEO of Wescom Financial. “This effort is part of Wescom’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, and we remain focused on advancing our support as our community rebuilds.”

A Broader Commitment to Recovery and Resilience

FHLBank San Francisco’s wildfire relief and recovery efforts are a part of a suite of tools and resources that are available to help member financial institutions address both urgent needs and longer-term recovery in local communities. These tools and resources include discounted credit programs that support affordable housing, economic development and community revitalization efforts. Learn more at fhlbsf.com.

