Deemos Tech Launches Hyper3D Rodin, a Breakthrough Native 3D AI Model Generator

WEST LOS ANGELES, Calif. – April 29, 2025 – Deemos Tech, the innovative company behind the popular 3D modeling tool Hyper3D, today announced the official launch of Hyper3D Rodin AI 3D Asset Generator Gen 1.5, its new native 3D generative AI model Boasting over 4 billion parameters, Hyper3D Rodin represents a significant leap forward in artificial intelligence, directly generating high-quality, quadrilateral mesh geometries and PBR materials from images or text prompts, and producing complex, ready-to-use 3D models suitable for professional pipelines.

Unlike previous AI methods that often require complex post-processing and fail to adequately address issues such as thin-face modeling and edge sharpness, Hyper3D Rodin effectively resolves these longstanding industry challenges. Inspired by advancements from the image generation community, Hyper3D Rodin integrates 3D ControlNet and LoRA style modules, further enhancing user creativity on the platform. This streamlined approach dramatically accelerates the 3D asset creation process, reducing hours or even days of manual work to mere minutes. Hyper3D Rodin is designed to produce models that meet industry standards for topology and detail, making them suitable for demanding applications such as game development, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), industrial design, and digital marketing.

The launch of Hyper3D Rodin addresses the growing demand for scalable and efficient 3D content creation tools. As virtual worlds and digital twins become more prevalent, the bottleneck often lies in producing the vast amount of high-quality 3D assets required. Deemos Tech aims to break down these barriers with Hyper3D Rodin, empowering creators ranging from individual artists to large enterprise teams.

"At Deemos, our mission is to make industry-standard 3D asset creation accessible to everyone," stated Qixuan Zhang, CTO of Deemos. "Hyper3D Rodin's breakthrough capabilities and swift adoption by market leaders confirm the value and effectiveness of our approach to generative AI."

Deemos Tech's Hyper3D Rodin represents a substantial leap forward in native 3D AI model generation, evolving from the foundational success of its predecessor, Hyper3D. This newly engineered platform is meticulously designed for frictionless integration into established creative pipelines, offering seamless compatibility with industry-standard software such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and Blender.

A significant recent development includes its incorporation into Blender MCP, thereby unlocking comprehensive, end-to-end scene creation functionalities. This powerful integration provides creators with unparalleled flexibility and control throughout the entire 3D content generation process, catering to the diverse needs of various industries, including game development, virtual reality, augmented reality, architectural visualization, and product design. Initial feedback from early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting Hyper3D Rodin's user-friendly interface, the exceptional fidelity and artistic quality of the AI-generated 3D assets, and its transformative potential to dramatically accelerate and streamline content creation workflows.

By automating significant portions of the 3D modeling process, Hyper3D Rodin empowers artists and designers to focus on higher-level creative tasks, iterate more rapidly on their ideas, and ultimately produce richer and more immersive experiences. The ability to generate high-quality, complex 3D models with relative ease promises to democratize 3D content creation, making it more accessible to a wider range of users and potentially fostering new forms of artistic expression and innovation across numerous sectors.

The ongoing development and integration efforts further underscore Deemos Tech's commitment to providing cutting-edge AI-powered tools that redefine the landscape of 3D content creation.

Deemos Tech is a technology company specializing in generative AI solutions for 3D content creation. Committed to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, Deemos Tech develops tools like Hyper3D and Hyper3D Rodin that empower creators and businesses to build immersive digital experiences more efficiently and accessibly. Their mission focuses on democratizing industry-standard 3D asset creation through cutting-edge AI.

