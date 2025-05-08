PXG Launches the PXG Bat Attack ZT Putter: Fusing Iconic Design with Zero Torque Precision

New PXG Bat Attack Zero Torque Putter Performs Just as Beautifully as It Looks

Scottsdale, AZ, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PXG, the brand known for pushing golf club design to the extreme, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new PXG® Bat Attack® ZT Putter, the latest addition to its revolutionary Zero Torque (ZT) Technology lineup. Combining one of the company’s most iconic mallet designs with advanced engineering breakthroughs, the Bat Attack ZT Putter delivers elite-level performance, total face control, and an unmistakable feel.

The second drop in PXG’s Zero Torque Putter collection, the Bat Attack ZT Putter builds on the momentum of the PXG Allan® Putter. The proprietary design is engineered to minimize face rotation throughout the putting stroke by aligning the shaft axis just above the center of gravity. This eliminates torque and helps golfers maintain a square face without manipulating their stroke.

“With the Bat Attack ZT, we’ve taken one of our most iconic putter designs and made it better than ever,” said Bob Parsons, PXG Founder and CEO. “This flatstick delivers all the stability and control you need—without compromising on feel or feedback. If you’re serious about sinking more putts, this is the putter to beat.”

The proprietary S-hosel is a cornerstone of the Bat Attack ZT Putter’s Zero Torque design. By positioning the shaft axis just above the center of gravity (CG), this innovative hosel eliminates torque that would otherwise be generated during the stroke. In contrast to traditional hosels create unwanted twisting forces – the S-hosel design keeps the putter face square to the path from start to finish. Paired with a built-in 2° of forward press, the S-hosel naturally places the golfer’s hands in the optimal position at address, encouraging a smoother, more consistent putting motion with minimal manipulation or effort.

At the heart of the Bat Attack ZT Putter is a hollow-bodied 303 stainless steel construction, injected with PXG’s proprietary S CORTM polymer. This material accounts for 31% of the putter’s internal volume and allows mass to be redistributed to the extreme perimeter of the clubhead, dramatically increasing the moment of inertia (MOI).

This putter also features PXG’s ultra-thin putter face. The thin face backed by the polymer fill minimizes vibrations and creates a refined, insert-like sound on contact, without sacrificing the crisp feel of a milled putter.

PXG’s Pyramid Face Pattern further enhances roll characteristics. Featuring aggressive milling and optimized pyramid density, the pattern interacts with the golf ball’s dimples to produce true, consistent roll and a satisfying sound at impact. This combination of feel and feedback helps golfers dial in their distance.

To further fine-tune performance, the Bat Attack ZT Putter features two sole weights that allow golfers and fitters to precisely adjust the overall clubhead weight and toe-heel bias.

Available for both right- and left-handed players, the Bat Attack ZT Putter is the perfect blend of form and function. For more information or to schedule a PXG putter fitting, visit www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

